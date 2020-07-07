Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
The 2020 Wardrobe Staples Every Women Needs
These pieces are must-haves now and always.
Trends come and go, but the timeless pieces in your wardrobe will have your back season after season. Though LBDs and loafers have hung in capsule wardrobes for decades, new pieces have made their way into the "essentials" category—your grandma wasn't sporting leather trousers, for example, but the edgy pant is here to stay. Creating a modern but long-lasting capsule wardrobe isn't all "in with the old and out with the new"—instead, it's about adding some current classics to your wardrobe. The pieces on this list make getting dressed every day easier than ever, and even with minimal effort you'll look put-together. From boyfriend blazers to gold hoops, these modern classics are must-haves in your 2020 wardrobe.
Wearing a white button-down is always a chic style decision. You can't go wrong with this one.
A white button-down can be worn on its own or layered with sweaters and jackets.
We've said goodbye to skinny jeans and hello to straight-leg jeans, a.k.a. mom jeans. The straight-leg jean is an easy style that can be dressed up with pumps or dressed down with sneakers.
The key to a great pair of jeans is finding the perfect fit. RE/DONE's straight-leg jeans are a cult favorite.
The hoop queen herself, Jennifer Fisher, sporting one of her designs.
Gold hoops can transform any look. Throw them on with your sweatsuit and bam, you instantly look more polished.
A slip dress is one of those pieces that's truly transitional. During the day, rock a laidback look with sneakers; at night, throw on stilettos and pile on the jewelry.
You can't go wrong with a classic black slip dress. Wear it in the summer with sandals and your favorite shell jewelry. In the fall, style it with a blazer and some boots.
Crisp and clean, the white sneaker is a comfortable go-to.
A new white sneaker is stealing Stan Smiths' thunder: Vejas. The French brand's classic sneaker comes in a ton of chic colorways.
An oversized blazer is a great layering piece. Style it with jeans, skirts, leather pants...the list goes on.
A blazer in a neutral color is a piece you can wear with anything.
This one is a no-brainer: A relaxed fit black t-shirt is a must-have in your wardrobe. It's a great layering piece for a sleek outfit. Style idea: Pair your black T with a pair of leather pants, black sandals, and black sunnies for an effortlessly cool look.
Hanes partnered with celebrity stylist Karla Welch to create the perfect t-shirt.
A trench is the ideal transitional coat for in-between weather. Not to mention, they're extremely chic and will never go out of style.
Trench coats come in all different colors and prints—but if this is your first trench, I suggest going for a classic beige.
In 2020, we saw a ton of leather—leather pants, jackets, trench coats, boots, dresses, and more. Leather pants in particular are a great staple because they make any look cooler.
These pants give any outfit a cool-girl upgrade. Pair your edgy pants with a black t-shirt and an oversized blazer.
Along with your hoop earrings, a gold paper clip chain necklace is another great way to dress up an outfit.
This necklace looks great on its own or can be layered alongside other chains.
Take note of Gabriela-Karefa Johnson's Canadian tuxedo. Denim on denim (on denim) always looks chic.
You will automatically look put-together in a denim shirt and straight-leg jeans. Spruce things up with hoop earrings and a paper clip chain necklace.
A cashmere knit is a key layering piece come winter. It'll keep you warm and looking cute.
A turtleneck sweater is the perfect choice for style and warmth purposes. We love functional fashion!
This season we saw different variations of combat boots, from lug sole to platform. The classic shoe adds an edge to any look.
Toughen up your wardrobe with these Stuart Weitzman boots.
