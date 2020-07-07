Trends come and go, but the timeless pieces in your wardrobe will have your back season after season. Though LBDs and loafers have hung in capsule wardrobes for decades, new pieces have made their way into the "essentials" category—your grandma wasn't sporting leather trousers, for example, but the edgy pant is here to stay. Creating a modern but long-lasting capsule wardrobe isn't all "in with the old and out with the new"—instead, it's about adding some current classics to your wardrobe. The pieces on this list make getting dressed every day easier than ever, and even with minimal effort you'll look put-together. From boyfriend blazers to gold hoops, these modern classics are must-haves in your 2020 wardrobe.

