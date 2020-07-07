Today's Top Stories
The 2020 Wardrobe Staples Every Women Needs

These pieces are must-haves now and always.

By Shelby Comroe
street style day 2 lfw september 2017
Melodie JengGetty Images

Trends come and go, but the timeless pieces in your wardrobe will have your back season after season. Though LBDs and loafers have hung in capsule wardrobes for decades, new pieces have made their way into the "essentials" category—your grandma wasn't sporting leather trousers, for example, but the edgy pant is here to stay. Creating a modern but long-lasting capsule wardrobe isn't all "in with the old and out with the new"—instead, it's about adding some current classics to your wardrobe. The pieces on this list make getting dressed every day easier than ever, and even with minimal effort you'll look put-together. From boyfriend blazers to gold hoops, these modern classics are must-haves in your 2020 wardrobe.

street style september 20 milan fashion week springsummer 2019
Christian VierigGetty Images
1 of 26
A Crisp White Button-Down

Wearing a white button-down is always a chic style decision. You can't go wrong with this one.

Nordstrom
2 of 26
The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt
Everlane everlane.com
$56.00
SHOP IT

A white button-down can be worn on its own or layered with sweaters and jackets. 

celebrity sightings in new york city november 20, 2019
Jackson LeeGetty Images
3 of 26
Straight-Leg Jeans

We've said goodbye to skinny jeans and hello to straight-leg jeans, a.k.a. mom jeans. The straight-leg jean is an easy style that can be dressed up with pumps or dressed down with sneakers.

Nordstrom
4 of 26
'90s Relaxed High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
RE/DONE net-a-porter.com
$118.00
SHOP IT

The key to a great pair of jeans is finding the perfect fit. RE/DONE's straight-leg jeans are a cult favorite.

street style paris fashion week womenswear springsummer 2018 day one
Kirstin SinclairGetty Images
5 of 26
Gold Hoop Earrings

The hoop queen herself, Jennifer Fisher, sporting one of her designs.

6 of 26
Baby Samira Hoops
Jennifer Fisher jenniferfisherjewelry.com
$350.00
SHOP IT

Gold hoops can transform any look. Throw them on with your sweatsuit and bam, you instantly look more polished. 

street style lfw september 2019
Kirstin SinclairGetty Images
7 of 26
Classic Black Slip Dress

A slip dress is one of those pieces that's truly transitional. During the day, rock a laidback look with sneakers; at night, throw on stilettos and pile on the jewelry.

Nordstrom
8 of 26
Satin Slipdress
Vince nordstrom.com
$147.50
SHOP IT

You can't go wrong with a classic black slip dress. Wear it in the summer with sandals and your favorite shell jewelry. In the fall, style it with a blazer and some boots.

street style wuerzburg may 21, 2020
StreetstyleographGetty Images
9 of 26
White Sneakers

Crisp and clean, the white sneaker is a comfortable go-to.

Nordstrom
10 of 26
Esplar Leather Low-Top Sneakers
Veja saksfifthavenue.com
$120.00
SHOP IT

A new white sneaker is stealing Stan Smiths' thunder: Vejas. The French brand's classic sneaker comes in a ton of chic colorways.

street style paris fashion week womenswear fallwinter 20192020 day six
Melodie JengGetty Images
11 of 26
Oversized Blazer

An oversized blazer is a great layering piece. Style it with jeans, skirts, leather pants...the list goes on.

Nordstrom
12 of 26
Bea Oversized Single-Breasted Blazer
Frankie Shop selfridges.com.us
$315.00
SHOP IT

A blazer in a neutral color is a piece you can wear with anything.

street style day three haute couture fall winter 20182019
Christian VierigGetty Images
13 of 26
Relaxed fit black t shirt

This one is a no-brainer: A relaxed fit black t-shirt is a must-have in your wardrobe. It's a great layering piece for a sleek outfit. Style idea: Pair your black T with a pair of leather pants, black sandals, and black sunnies for an effortlessly cool look.

Nordstrom
14 of 26
The Original Cotton-Jersey T-shirt
Hanes x Karla matchesfashion.com
$54.00
SHOP IT

Hanes partnered with celebrity stylist Karla Welch to create the perfect t-shirt. 

street style paris fashion week womenswear fallwinter 20202021 day two
Edward BerthelotGetty Images
15 of 26
A Trench Coat

A trench is the ideal transitional coat for in-between weather. Not to mention, they're extremely chic and will never go out of style.

Nordstrom
16 of 26
Trenchcoat
H&M hm.com
$69.99
SHOP IT

Trench coats come in all different colors and prints—but if this is your first trench, I suggest going for a classic beige. 

street style new york fashion week february 2019 day 3
Daniel ZuchnikGetty Images
17 of 26
A Touch of Leather

In 2020, we saw a ton of leather—leather pants, jackets, trench coats, boots, dresses, and more. Leather pants in particular are a great staple because they make any look cooler.

Nordstrom
18 of 26
Leather Pants
Zara zara.com
$229.00
SHOP IT

These pants give any outfit a cool-girl upgrade. Pair your edgy pants with a black t-shirt and an oversized blazer.

street style paris fashion week womenswear fallwinter 20192020 day seven
Edward BerthelotGetty Images
19 of 26
Gold Paper Clip Chain Necklace

Along with your hoop earrings, a gold paper clip chain necklace is another great way to dress up an outfit.

BaubleBar
20 of 26
Hera Link Necklace
BaubleBar baublebar.com
$48.00
SHOP IT

This necklace looks great on its own or can be layered alongside other chains. 

street style september 19 milan fashion week springsummer 2020
Christian VierigGetty Images
21 of 26
A Denim Shirt

Take note of Gabriela-Karefa Johnson's Canadian tuxedo. Denim on denim (on denim) always looks chic.

Madewell
22 of 26
Denim Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Shirt
Madewell madewell.com
$75.00
SHOP IT

You will automatically look put-together in a denim shirt and straight-leg jeans. Spruce things up with hoop earrings and a paper clip chain necklace. 

street style paris fashion week womenswear springsummer 2019 day three
Claudio LaveniaGetty Images
23 of 26
A Cashmere Knit

A cashmere knit is a key layering piece come winter. It'll keep you warm and looking cute.

Aritzia
24 of 26
Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Wilfred aritzia.com
$198.00
SHOP IT

A turtleneck sweater is the perfect choice for style and warmth purposes. We love functional fashion! 

street style new york fashion week september 2019 day 4
Daniel ZuchnikGetty Images
25 of 26
Black Combat Boots

This season we saw different variations of combat boots, from lug sole to platform. The classic shoe adds an edge to any look.

Aritzia
26 of 26
Mckenzee Boots
Stuart Weitzman shopbop.com
$595.00
SHOP IT

Toughen up your wardrobe with these Stuart Weitzman boots.

