Hear me out: denim shirts are trending for fall and winter 2022. The piece, perhaps most memorably worn by Stillwater in Almost Famous, is just the latest in a slew of Western-inspired trends that have crept their way into our closets this year. We started with the cowboy boots and now we’re here! But these are not the denim shirts of yore. Instead, these new iterations are available in just about every wash, length, and style. To prove it, I rounded up a bunch of the best denim shirts for women you can buy right now. After all, I am the person who quite literally shops online for a living.

This list includes everything from classic iterations that would not feel out of place at a Kacey Musgraves concert to more modern-feeling versions. When in doubt, throw one of these over your favorite summer mini dress and call it a day—it’s a foolproof fall outfit combination that looks just as effortless as it feels.

The Embroidered Shirt 1. & Other Stories Floral Embroidery Denim Shirt $89.00 at stories.com The dainty floral embroidery on this otherwise simple denim shirt gives it a delicate touch.

2. Zara Denim Overshirt With Pocket $49.90 at zara.com This pink button-down will instantly make your favorite summer sundress feel fall-ready.

3. Gap Denim Western Shirt $59.95 at gap.com If you like the Western look, snap front buttons and pointed shoulder details are the signature of a Western-style denim shirt.

The Classic 4. Levi's Essential Western Shirt $69.50 at shopbop.com When you think about denim, you think about Levi's. This denim button-down was made to be layered with a pair of jeans in the same wash.

The Cream Pick 5. Free People With Love Denim Button Down $98.00 at shopbop.com If you want to wear denim-on-denim but you don't love the look of an all-blue outfit, try this white denim shirt from Free People.

The Two-Tone Pick 6. Ksubi Snakebite Ombré Denim Shirt $220.00 at saksfifthavenue.com This gradient shirt from Ksubi is too cool not to be worn.

7. Madewell Chambray Classic Ex BF Button Down Shirt $72.00 at shopbop.com This denim shirt is chambray rather than a heavier stiff denim so it's soft, light and won't bulk up if you want to tuck it in.

8. CASLON Stripe Chambray Shirt $20.70 at shop.nordstrom.com We love the subtle blue-on-blue vertical stripes on this denim shirt.

9. Citizens of Humanity Jules Slim Western Shirt $208.60 at shopbop.com A light-wash denim shirt makes for a great cover-up.

10. Levi's Gracie Shirt $41.70 at shopbop.com Another great shirt that can also double as a light jacket. This style is meant to be worn oversized.

11. COURT & ROWE Short Sleeve Chambray Shirt $89.00 at shop.nordstrom.com With short sleeves, this sweet, feminine style gives no Western vibes at all.

11. Lafayette 148 New York John Retro Denim Shirt $135.00 at saksfifthavenue.com Brown buttons and contrast stitching make this denim shirt a slightly vintage-inspired addition to your denim wardrobe.