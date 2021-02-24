This may not be a total revelation, but slingbacks are the ideal springtime shoe. It's a little cold to go full-in on a sandal, and your feet may feel stifled by a completely closed-toe pump. Something about the strappy-ness of the shape makes a slingback feel a bit dressier than an all-business leather pump, and thus a fab day-to-night option. In short, however you plan on wearing them, a pair of slingbacks are classic. But like all wardrobe essentials, classic is not a euphemism for boring! (And what you pair with them shouldn't be, either!) New spring styles in this shape include gorgeous pops of jewel tones, metallic details, denim, woven details, we could go on. And we do: Scroll down for this season’s strongest offerings in a variety of price points.

Before you hit "confirm" on the purchase, give your feet a little TLC before their grand debut. The one thing that goes really well with a slingback is super exfoliated and moisturized heels and ankles. I know it’s been a while since either have seen the light of day, but trust, happy and healthy heels completes the look.