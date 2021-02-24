The Prettiest Slingback Heels for Spring
Not fully a pump, not quite a sandal, but 100 percent chic.
By Julia Gall published
This may not be a total revelation, but slingbacks are the ideal springtime shoe. It's a little cold to go full-in on a sandal, and your feet may feel stifled by a completely closed-toe pump. Something about the strappy-ness of the shape makes a slingback feel a bit dressier than an all-business leather pump, and thus a fab day-to-night option. In short, however you plan on wearing them, a pair of slingbacks are classic. But like all wardrobe essentials, classic is not a euphemism for boring! (And what you pair with them shouldn't be, either!) New spring styles in this shape include gorgeous pops of jewel tones, metallic details, denim, woven details, we could go on. And we do: Scroll down for this season’s strongest offerings in a variety of price points.
Before you hit "confirm" on the purchase, give your feet a little TLC before their grand debut. The one thing that goes really well with a slingback is super exfoliated and moisturized heels and ankles. I know it’s been a while since either have seen the light of day, but trust, happy and healthy heels completes the look.
Nine West Tina Slingback Pumps
You’ll find that a punchy metallic in this delicious orange hue will be a fabulous summer go-to.
Prada 45mm Flower Halter Kitten-Heel Slingback Shoes
From the debut co-designed collection by Raf Simons and Miucci Prada for her namesake line, these kitten heel slingbacks are a collector’s item for sure.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Lillie Nappa Leather Pump
These classic kitten heels have an irresistibly playful striped detail begging to be paired with a slim black pant and a pop of color sweater. Done and done!
Sarah Flint Emma Sling
Fans of Sarah Flint’s classic and uncomplicated footwear include Meghan Markle and Amal Clooney—and soon you, after slipping on this insanely comfortable tortoise print pair.
Anne Klein Charlette Sling Back Block Heel Linen Pumps
Crisp linen with contrast piping is such a stylish combination and for under $100, these pumps are a must-have this spring.
Kahmune Becky Pump Slingback
Kahmune’s brand ethos is about finding the perfect pump in your perfect nude and offers a wide range of colors in various styles, including this slingback.
Guess Juna Crocodile Sling Back Heel
Embossed croc-effect leather in a crisp, fresh white is a no-brainer addition to your shoe closet this season.
Louis Vuitton Since 1894 Louise Slingback Pump
Made in an intricate brocade and topped with a metal toe, this slingback pair from Vuitton are the epitome of luxury.
Miu Miu Metallic Technical Fabric Slingback Pumps
Miuccia Prada references the '60s quite often in her shoe designs, especially those for Miu Miu, and this pair is no exception. The squared toe, chunky heel, and sparkly embellishment make for a very special slingback.
Dolce & Gabbana Devotion Slingbacks in Patchwork Denim
Denim footwear was a big trend for Spring 2021, but we suggest pairing with anything but jeans or you’ll look like Justin and Britney circa 2001 (Google it).
Tory Burch Slingback Bow Pump
Tory Burch loves a twist on classic shapes and these retro slingbacks get the modern treatment with a textural puffy bow.
Brother Vellies Mulholland Mule in Midnight
We're obsessed with the minimalist vibe of these open-toe slingbacks with a chain strap detail by Brother Vellies.
Jeffrey Campbell Ferway Slingback Loafer Pump
This funky loafer-pump hybrid pair will look great with cropped jeans or a floral dress come spring, and the sturdy heel is sure to keep you steady on your feet.
Salvatore Ferragamo Viva Slingback
Ferragamo's new take on their iconic bow shoe, the Viva, comes in a classic slingback shape with a sculpted heel, a signature of creative director Paul Andrew's.
Cult Gaia https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/product/cult-gaia-alia-bauble-heel-slingback-pumps-0400012317899.html?site_refer=NPLA_GGL_Shopping&country=US¤cy=USD
This strappy number from Cult Gaia screams summer, and the heel makes for a very low-key (and low-heeled) statement.
Amina Habdul Jillil Soleil Slingback Kitten
When a special occasion strikes, these evening slingbacks are it. We love the extra emphasis on the “sling” with the added crystal detail.
J.Crew Block-heel Slingback Pumps in Liberty® Print
Liberty print is so classic, it’s basically a neutral. These are a fab addition to any spring wardrobe.
Clarks Linvale Sondra Pump
If you don’t have an easy leopard print shoe by now, it’s definitely time to add to your go-to-shoe wardrobe.
Ann Taylor Marta Woven Slingback Pumps
Super textural woven leather should be on everyone’s spring shoe shopping list. The flared heel on this pair is also a chic and modern detail.
Charles & Keith Square Toe Slingback Pumps
These simple and straight forward slingbacks, clocking in at under $50, are a no-brainer for anyone ready to embrace a minimalist wardrobe.
Kate Spade Midge Bow Pumps
Gray and peach make for a pretty pairing of neutrals to shake up your usual all-black footwear habits.
Julia Gall is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion, as well as styling tips, wardrobe upkeep and sustainability. Check her out at @juliasgall.
