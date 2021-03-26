Today's Top Stories
The Best Beauty and Fashion Finds From Nordstrom's Spring Sale

Strathberry, Dior Beauty, and more brands are up to 50 percent off!

By Jaimie Potters
kristin davis, sarah jessica parker, cynthia nixon and kim cattrall on location for "sex and the city the movie" september 21, 2007
James DevaneyGetty Images

I interrupt your Friday afternoon with good news, though it might be dangerous for your debit card balance. Nordstrom just kicked off its spring clearance sale, and it's brimming with thousands of amazing fashion and beauty finds up to 50 percent off through April 5. This includes brands that rarely, if ever, can be found on sale. I'm talking Strathberry, Dior beauty (as in the brand Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sported on her wedding day), Gucci, and classic favorites such as Levi's, Ray-Ban, Lou & Grey, and AllSaints.

Because Nordstrom sales tend to be extremely popular, my advice would be to not procrastinate treating yourself as styles are currently selling out as you're reading this. Because Nordstrom's sale section counts around 20,000 items (between clearance finds, regular sale finds and price-matched styles), I've narrowed down a definitive list of can't-miss hero pieces and beauty products from Nordstrom's spring sale, ahead.

1 of 26
Coni Cotton Tank
ALLSAINTS
SHOP IT

$69 $41 (40% off)

2 of 26
Essential Pocket Joggers
SWEATY BETTY
SHOP IT

$78 $59 (25% off)

3 of 26
Diorshow Lash-Extension Effect Volume Mascara
DIOR
SHOP IT

$30 $25 (14% off)

4 of 26
Cyprus Tiger Stripe Midiskirt
LOU AND GREY
SHOP IT

$88 $37 (57% off)

5 of 26
Levi's Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans
LEVI'S
SHOP IT

$98 $40 (59% off)

6 of 26
Mini East/West Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag
STRATHBERRY
SHOP IT

$645 $452 (30% off)

7 of 26
Army Low Top Sneaker
RAG & BONE
SHOP IT

$250 $150 (40% off)

8 of 26
Diorskin Airflash Spray Foundation
DIOR
SHOP IT

$62 $53 (15% off)

9 of 26
Cropped Faux Fur Jacket
BLANKNYC
SHOP IT

$98 $40 (59% off)

10 of 26
51mm Polarized Square Sunglasses
RAY-BAN
SHOP IT

$204 $163 (20% off)

11 of 26
"Phenomenally Human" Cotton Blend Sweatshirt
PHENOMENAL
SHOP IT

$55 $23 (58% off)

12 of 26
All About Clean™ Rinse-Off Foaming Cleanser
Clinique
SHOP IT

$23 $19 (14% off)

13 of 26
Good American Belted Cuffed Romper
GOOD AMERICAN
SHOP IT

$149 $112 (25% off)

14 of 26
EDITOR'S FAVORITE
Touche Éclat High Cover Radiant Undereye Brightening Concealer Pen
YVES SAINT LAURENT
SHOP IT

$38 $32 (15% off)

15 of 26
Leather Olina Slide Sandal
VINCE
SHOP IT

$195 $146 (25% off)

16 of 26
Agnes Shirred Puff Sleeve Knit Top
FRAME
SHOP IT

$168 $67 (60% off)

17 of 26
Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum
GUCCI
SHOP IT

$76 $65 (15% off)

18 of 26
Tie Front Jumpsuit
MAJE
SHOP IT

$295 $221 (25% off)

19 of 26
Signature Classic Coated Canvas Tote
DAGNE DOVER
SHOP IT

$245 $149 (39% off)

20 of 26
Slim Fitted Slipdress
VINCE
SHOP IT

$325 $195 (40% off)

21 of 26
DIY Beaded Bracelet Kit
BP.
SHOP IT

$15 $9 (40% off)

22 of 26
I Like You in Velvet Eau de Parfum
MONDO MONDO
SHOP IT

$160 $64 (60% off)

23 of 26
Garren Pointed Toe Mule
MARC FISHER LTD
SHOP IT

$130 $78 (40% off)

24 of 26
Zippered Print A-Line Miniskirt
MAJE
SHOP IT

$265 $198 (25% off)

25 of 26
Mini Stylist Bicolor Leather Crossbody Bag
STRATHBERRY
SHOP IT

$445 $312 (30% off)

26 of 26
Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25
CLÉ DE PEAU
SHOP IT

$73 $62 (15% off)

