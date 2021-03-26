The Best Beauty and Fashion Finds From Nordstrom's Spring Sale

I interrupt your Friday afternoon with good news, though it might be dangerous for your debit card balance. Nordstrom just kicked off its spring clearance sale, and it's brimming with thousands of amazing fashion and beauty finds up to 50 percent off through April 5. This includes brands that rarely, if ever, can be found on sale. I'm talking Strathberry, Dior beauty (as in the brand Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sported on her wedding day), Gucci, and classic favorites such as Levi's, Ray-Ban, Lou & Grey, and AllSaints.

Because Nordstrom sales tend to be extremely popular, my advice would be to not procrastinate treating yourself as styles are currently selling out as you're reading this. Because Nordstrom's sale section counts around 20,000 items (between clearance finds, regular sale finds and price-matched styles), I've narrowed down a definitive list of can't-miss hero pieces and beauty products from Nordstrom's spring sale, ahead.