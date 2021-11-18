The 23 Best Pajama Sets to Lounge Around the House In
Slippers not included.
As a kid, I always thought that matching pajamas were the one true marker of being an adult. My mom (and aunts, and grandmas) all wore pajama sets, and I always saw myself graduating college and finding the perfect one for myself. And while I might still be a card-carrying member of the oversized-shirt-to-bed club at the tender age of 26, I have rounded up the dreamiest matching pajama sets for you to pull inspiration from right now—and honestly, I’ve added a few of these to my card already. From silk camisole versions to classic PJs, this list has it all. Plus, some of the options here are priced at under $50 for the! entire! set! And, if you're looking to splurge on a luxe-feeling pair, there are plenty of stunning options here, too. Keep scrolling to see a bunch of the cutest pajama sets now.
Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas
If you're just beginning to really build out your matching pajama set collection, start simple with this black set from Nordstrom's own brand.
Intimately Florence Bed Jacket Set
I never thought I'd see the day where I would want to sleep in a so-called "Bed Jacket," but this set from Intimately is pretty convincing.
Papinelle Feather Soft Pajamas
If satin or silk pajamas aren't your thing, try this pair of super-soft matching jammies from Papinelle.
Reformation Cameran Pajama Set
This short pajama set from my favorite sustainable brand, Reformation, proves that you can look chic even at bedtime.
RAILS Clara Striped Voile Pajama Set
This pair of pajamas from RAILS is minty fresh. Prepare to never want to take them off (ever).
H&M Pajama Camisole and Shorts
Leave it to H&M to design one of the coolest (and most affordable!) sets on this list. The lace edges on this set feel so luxe.
Roller Rabbit Cheetah Garden Pajama Set
This matching pair from Roller Rabbit is cheetah printed—literally!
LilySilk Momme 100% Mulberry Silk Pajama Set
If you're in need of pajamas in a pinch, try this pair from LilySilk that are available to shop on Amazon. They're made from 100 percent real silk so yes, you need them.
Karen Mabon Fashion Dogs Pink Short Pajama Set
If you're a dog lover, let it show! This pajama set from Karen Mabon is bound to feature a dog that looks like yours somewhere on it.
Ekouaer Satin Pajamas Cami Shorts Set
If sleeves aren't your thing, this cami/short set has your name all over it. The smooth satin is comfy and sexy and comes in every color you could possibly imagine.
SKIMS Ribbed Stretch-Modal Jersey Lounge Set
SKIMS can do no wrong in the loungewear department. This pair of tan pajamas are so soft and is one of the brand's best-selling items.
In Bloom By Jonquil Grace Short Satin Pajamas
The black cami in this set from In Bloom By Jonquil is so cute, it could very easily double as a going-out top.
Lisa Says Gah! Georgie Set
This so-called "lounge set" from Lisa Says Gah! works for sleeping and for chilling out around the house.
BedHead Pajamas Classic Stripe Pajama Set
Another day, another striped short pajama set to fall in love with. This time around, the set in question is this option from BedHead Pajamas.
Bluebella Abigail Shirt and Short Pajama Set
The piping on this set from Bluebella is sure to remind you of your favorite robe at your favorite hotel—only way more affordable.
Sleepy Jones Marina Flannel Stripe Pajama Set
My mom buys us matching pajamas at Christmas, and I may or may not have sent her this pair from Sleepy Jones as inspiration.
Madewell Knit Bedtime Pajama Set
If you love Madewell's jean selection because of how comfy they all are, you're going to love this pair of maroon pajamas.
Summersalt The Cloud 9 Silky PJ Set
How pretty is this floral pair of pajamas from Summersalt? The print is a part of a brand-new collaboration with Rifle Paper Co.
Gisele Long PJ Set
Eberjey does an incredible job creating stylish and classic sleepwear. This set is made from an incredibly lush modal jersey, making it perfect for curling up in after a long day of work.
SLEEPER Feather-trimmed crepe de chine pajama set
Be the best dressed, even at bedtime. These stylish PJs are made from breathable, soft crepe fabric and are finished with ostrich feathers, making it the perfect cheeky look for a girls night in. Pop that champagne!
Noble Mount Cotton Pajama Set
The wake-up-and-cook-a-three-course-brunch kind of pajama set that will make you feel like you have your life in order.
Lunya Washable Silk Cami Pant Set
Lunya's best-selling (and thermo-regulating) silk set screams "luxury." The best part? It's machine-washable!
Honeydew Intimates All American PJ Set
The closest to sweatpants and a t shirt you'll get without actually wearing them. Yes, Netflix, I am still watching.
