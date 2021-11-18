As a kid, I always thought that matching pajamas were the one true marker of being an adult. My mom (and aunts, and grandmas) all wore pajama sets, and I always saw myself graduating college and finding the perfect one for myself. And while I might still be a card-carrying member of the oversized-shirt-to-bed club at the tender age of 26, I have rounded up the dreamiest matching pajama sets for you to pull inspiration from right now—and honestly, I’ve added a few of these to my card already. From silk camisole versions to classic PJs, this list has it all. Plus, some of the options here are priced at under $50 for the! entire! set! And, if you're looking to splurge on a luxe-feeling pair, there are plenty of stunning options here, too. Keep scrolling to see a bunch of the cutest pajama sets now.