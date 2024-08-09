Gabrielle Union Looks Like a Preppy Sporty Spice at the 2024 Olympics
The actress wore the perfect mix of athletic and preppy to the men's basketball final last night.
Celebrities have been treating the streets of Paris like a runway during the ongoing 2024 Olympics. Some have stayed true to Team USA in red, white, and blue get-ups. Others are making their own interpretations of the theme. Gabrielle Union, for example, has been scoring tens across the board for her athletic-meets-preppy ensembles.
The actress attended the men's basketball final on August 8 in an outfit fit for a collegiate Sporty Spice, boardroom on the top and tennis court on the bottom. Union wore a double breasted navy blue blazer with gold buttons, sleeves rolled up to her elbows, layered overtop a crisp white Team USA-branded tennis skirt. She completed the look with a final touch of sport and a touch of prep—a pair of white leather Polo Ralph Lauren trainers and a square, cognac brown leather crossbody bag. The actress accessorized with a simple gold necklace.
Union's fashion principles throughout the 2024 Olympics have been subtlety, polish, comfort, sport, a patriotic color palette, and a Parisian style sensibility. Yesterday's outfit calls on a more feminine version of a look from earlier this week, when Union wore a slightly oversized blue-and-white striped button-up with a pair of white, straight leg jeans and a cherry red handbag.
Attending the women's Artistic Gymnastics Floor final this past Monday, Union repurposed that button-up, tying it over a navy exercise dress with red and white piping along the straps. The other day, she took the opportunity to dress down in bright red sweatpants, a navy Ralph Lauren Team USA cropped rugby shirt, and aviator shades. Is there a gold medal for dressing in the stands? She earned it.
Shop Gabrielle Union's Prep-Meets-Sport Outfit
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
