Celebrities have been treating the streets of Paris like a runway during the ongoing 2024 Olympics. Some have stayed true to Team USA in red, white, and blue get-ups. Others are making their own interpretations of the theme. Gabrielle Union, for example, has been scoring tens across the board for her athletic-meets-preppy ensembles.

Gabrielle Union's Olympics fashion guidelines have been a patriotic color palette and a Parisian style sensibility. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock, one time use)

The actress attended the men's basketball final on August 8 in an outfit fit for a collegiate Sporty Spice, boardroom on the top and tennis court on the bottom. Union wore a double breasted navy blue blazer with gold buttons, sleeves rolled up to her elbows, layered overtop a crisp white Team USA-branded tennis skirt. She completed the look with a final touch of sport and a touch of prep—a pair of white leather Polo Ralph Lauren trainers and a square, cognac brown leather crossbody bag. The actress accessorized with a simple gold necklace.

Union's fashion principles throughout the 2024 Olympics have been subtlety, polish, comfort, sport, a patriotic color palette, and a Parisian style sensibility. Yesterday's outfit calls on a more feminine version of a look from earlier this week, when Union wore a slightly oversized blue-and-white striped button-up with a pair of white, straight leg jeans and a cherry red handbag.

Gabrielle Union dresses down while staying on theme. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending the women's Artistic Gymnastics Floor final this past Monday, Union repurposed that button-up, tying it over a navy exercise dress with red and white piping along the straps. The other day, she took the opportunity to dress down in bright red sweatpants, a navy Ralph Lauren Team USA cropped rugby shirt, and aviator shades. Is there a gold medal for dressing in the stands? She earned it.

Shop Gabrielle Union's Prep-Meets-Sport Outfit

