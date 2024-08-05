Gabrielle Union Nails the Effortless Summer Outfit Formula Everyone Is Wearing in Paris

Some celebrities take dressing for the ongoing Olympics literally, in Team USA's Ralph Lauren racing jackets. Some celebrities take it figuratively, channeling a gold medal in a slip skirt or mini dress. Gabrielle Union went a third route: tapping into an effortless summer outfit formula all over the streets of this year's host city, Paris.

Union was photographed heading back to her hotel on Sunday, August 4, in a look comprised of the easy, breezy basics that Parisians wear for a day shopping in the Marais. The actress layered a slightly oversize button-up shirt over a pair of white, straight leg jeans and leather sandals, then added a pop of color via a cherry red handbag.

Gabrielle Union returned to the Ritz Carlton in Paris on Sunday, August 4, in a staple Parisian outfit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Technically, Gabrielle Union's outfit tapped into the spirit of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her color palette nodded to Team USA through its layering of red, white, and blue. Swapping an obvious Olympic fashion collab for a big shirt and classic denim was a move ripped straight from the sidewalks in the 11th arrondissement: It's polished without trying too hard, relaxed without the off-duty energy of sweatpants. In other words, it's the embodiment of day-to-day Parisian chic.

Outfits like Union's are the croissant and butter of real-life fashion in the City of Light. (Fashion week street style, while inspirational in its own way, triples-down on designers and exaggerated silhouettes in a way that isn't always realistic.) Still, the Perfect Find actress did take another opportunity to show her stars and stripes inside one of the Olympic arenas.

Later, on August 5, Union tied her button-down shirt around a navy tennis dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On August 5, Union attended the women's Artistic Gymnastics Floor final wearing her button-down tied over a navy exercise dress. Hers came equipped with red and white piping along the straps, nodding to the colors Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles would wear to compete on behalf of Team USA. Both ways she wore the wardrobe classic earned a personal style gold.

