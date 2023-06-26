Lace Clothing Is the Summer Trend That’s Enchanting All My Fashion Editor Friends

Not too long ago, style descriptors like girly and romantic didn’t necessarily strike as positive. They often meant unserious and frivolous—perhaps even foolish, depending on who you asked. But a recent aesthetic shift in fashion, what trend analyst Kendall Becker dubs “sartorial sensibility,” represents the powerful potential of high-femme dressing. “Consumers want to experiment and indulge in dopamine dressing without feeling like they’re in a costume or sacrificing comfort,” says the Director of Fashion at the data-driven retail platform Trendalytics. And unapologetically feminine codes are how adventurous dressers make their mark: "Bold colors like Barbie pink, Regencycore corsets, over-the-top bows, and romantic trims." In particular, Becker highlights the lace clothing trend as particularly impactful and dynamic for summer 2023.

"The lace trend is beginning to spark this season," with "high search volume at 68k average weekly searches," Becker shares of recent Trendalytics data. But don't expect summer 2023's take on the textile to be predictable. The best lace clothing of Pre-Fall 2023 demonstrates the fabric's full range of aesthetics: At Rodarte, lace-trimmed slip dresses were saccharine yet sexy; Chanel's Métiers d'Art celebrated the craftsmanship of needlework; Jamaica-inspired label Diotima offered an assortment of doily-esque crochet; and lastly, Stella McCarney, Khaite, and Isabel Marant's capsules all featured dark and moody lace as gothic going-out wear.

Elena Kanagy-Loux, a historian and lacemaker who self-identifies as "a sentient pile of doilies," says summer 2023's lace trend also "ties to a desire to wrap oneself in beauty, perhaps as an escape or protective device in the face of a tumultuous world." For the textile artist, "lace embodies both a pleasingly feminine aesthetic and a history of skilled women's labor that has long been undervalued." And she, for one, is thrilled to see it ascend to trending status. "Fashions often emerge in extreme parallels, and it makes perfect sense to me that in an era of hyper-fast fashion, people would be drawn to incredibly time-consuming practices like lacemaking and the adjacent aesthetics of the handmade."

Here, Kanagy-Loux touches on yet another aspect of lace being a multi-faceted wonder: the beauty of the fabric is found in its many contradictions. Despite being labor-intensive, delicate, and hair-thin, the textile can pack quite a statement punch. It can be coquettish and prim like the communion gowns you wore as a young girl but also as sultry and primed-for-the-boudoir as the lingerie in your intimates drawer. Lace—and by extension, all sartorial details synonymous with femininity—are more formidable than one easy definition can convey.

Now that Becker and Kanagy-Loux have thoroughly made a case for lace, it's your turn to shop the trend. Ahead, find a shoppable edit of the best lace clothing that represents its various vibes, from sweet and demure to sultry and commanding to dark and vampy.

