No one is having a more luxurious start to summer 2024 than Gwyneth Paltrow, and no one else should be surprised. After landing in Capri, Italy, and taking in French designer Jacquemus's fifteenth anniversary fashion show on June 11, the Goop founder extended her stay to go sailing on a mega-yacht. Her plans weren't relatable, but surprisingly, her choice in summer outfit was. (Save the rare Hermès Clemence bag tied crossbody over her top, anyway.)
Paltrow hit the high seas in the definition of universal vacation essentials: her best linen pants, black fisherman sandals, and a striped sweater tied over her shoulders like a nautical, quiet luxury cape. While credits for her exact seaside outfit weren't available at press time, they all overlapped with the pieces fashion editors love most for summer—and at price points beyond Paltrow-level luxury.
Gwyneth Paltrow's personal style, whether she's sunning herself on the deck of a ship in Capri or flitting around Los Angeles, isn't as easy to pin down as "minimal" or "bohemian" or "rich wellness founder mom" (though all three labels can apply in turn). She's as likely to wear a dress from her in-house clothing line, G. Label by Goop, as she is to stack designers like Miu Miu and Saint Laurent one on top of the other.
The beauty of Paltrow's white linen pants and fisherman sandals are their copy-and-paste capability—even in (or in spite of) her inaccessible surroundings. White linen pants are stocked absolutely everywhere at this time of year—and the linen pants outfits to wear them with are endless. Fisherman sandals, meanwhile, are a resurgent shoe style with endorsements from Hailey Bieber's casual Instagram posts to the Gabriela Hearst runway. Similarly, they're shoppable at both indie designers like Emme Parsons and mass brands like COS. Putting the two together is so easy, anyone can do it without Paltrow's exact wardrobe—but you'll still get the same "headed to sunset dinner with my private chef" results. It helps that Paltrow specifically converted summer 2024's big white skirt outfit idea into pants form, swapping an A-line maxi with loose trousers for the same colorblocked effect with her tank top.
Considering that Paltrow made a series of ski trial court appearances feel like a runway through her array of lush coats and creamy sweaters, seeing her turn out an accessible vacation template from the deck of a private schooner maybe isn't that surprising: She thrives in unusual juxtaposition. So below, I've shopped out more essential summer linen pants inspired by Paltrow's latest outfit. Even if I can't spend a summer on a triple-decker, Below Deck-level charter boat in the Mediterranean, I can dress like it with her as my guide.
Shop More Linen Pants Inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Katie Holmes's Caramel Syrup Highlights Can Be Styled Any Way
Straight hair? Curly hair? Why not both?
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
David Beckham Gives the Apparently Definitive Answer on Whether a Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Happening or Not
So brace yourselves.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
5 Ways La Mer's Cult-Favorite Products Improved My Skin
The best products from La Mer and how they changed my skin, including the cult-favorite Crème de La Mer and more.
By Katie Berohn Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Is Wearing the Under-$100 French Girl Basics Brand Insiders Love
Meet Cou Cou Intimates, the label taking over celebrities' closets.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Jennifer Garner's Low-Key Graduation Style Revolves Around the Barn Jacket Trend
She kept things classic and low-key.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
The Women of 'Bridgerton' Redefine Regencycore at Their Season 3 Part 2 Premiere
The cast of 'Bridgerton' stretches the "regencycore" definition at their latest premiere.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Queen Letizia's Chic Tweed Jacket Has a Poignant Backstory
She's looking as polished as ever.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's White Graduation Dress and Matching Birkin Exude Country Club Energy
This isn't J.Lo's usual look.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Best Cuyana Bags and Clothes Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing
Here's a definitive guide on the best options to shop.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Does 'Clueless' Cosplay in a Plaid Skirt Suit
The pop star is pulling a Cher Horowitz in her skirt suit.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Katie Holmes Changes From a Perfect Summer Sweater Dress to a Crisp Suit in One Afternoon
It all comes down to the clever cutouts.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated