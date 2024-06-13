No one is having a more luxurious start to summer 2024 than Gwyneth Paltrow, and no one else should be surprised. After landing in Capri, Italy, and taking in French designer Jacquemus's fifteenth anniversary fashion show on June 11, the Goop founder extended her stay to go sailing on a mega-yacht. Her plans weren't relatable, but surprisingly, her choice in summer outfit was. (Save the rare Hermès Clemence bag tied crossbody over her top, anyway.)

Paltrow hit the high seas in the definition of universal vacation essentials: her best linen pants, black fisherman sandals, and a striped sweater tied over her shoulders like a nautical, quiet luxury cape. While credits for her exact seaside outfit weren't available at press time, they all overlapped with the pieces fashion editors love most for summer—and at price points beyond Paltrow-level luxury.

Gwyneth Paltrow was photographed headed onboard a yacht in Capri, Italy, in an outfit stacked with vacation essentials. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Alex Mill Riley Pant in Linen $165 at Alex Mill

Gwyneth Paltrow's personal style, whether she's sunning herself on the deck of a ship in Capri or flitting around Los Angeles, isn't as easy to pin down as "minimal" or "bohemian" or "rich wellness founder mom" (though all three labels can apply in turn). She's as likely to wear a dress from her in-house clothing line, G. Label by Goop, as she is to stack designers like Miu Miu and Saint Laurent one on top of the other.

The beauty of Paltrow's white linen pants and fisherman sandals are their copy-and-paste capability—even in (or in spite of) her inaccessible surroundings. White linen pants are stocked absolutely everywhere at this time of year—and the linen pants outfits to wear them with are endless. Fisherman sandals, meanwhile, are a resurgent shoe style with endorsements from Hailey Bieber's casual Instagram posts to the Gabriela Hearst runway. Similarly, they're shoppable at both indie designers like Emme Parsons and mass brands like COS. Putting the two together is so easy, anyone can do it without Paltrow's exact wardrobe—but you'll still get the same "headed to sunset dinner with my private chef" results. It helps that Paltrow specifically converted summer 2024's big white skirt outfit idea into pants form, swapping an A-line maxi with loose trousers for the same colorblocked effect with her tank top.

Considering that Paltrow made a series of ski trial court appearances feel like a runway through her array of lush coats and creamy sweaters, seeing her turn out an accessible vacation template from the deck of a private schooner maybe isn't that surprising: She thrives in unusual juxtaposition. So below, I've shopped out more essential summer linen pants inspired by Paltrow's latest outfit. Even if I can't spend a summer on a triple-decker, Below Deck-level charter boat in the Mediterranean, I can dress like it with her as my guide.

Shop More Linen Pants Inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow

Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants $49.90 at Nordstrom

Gap 365 High Rise Linen-Cotton Trousers $44 at Gap