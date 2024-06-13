Emily Ratajkowski Confirms an Editor-Approved Colorblocking Trend Is Perfect for Vacation

It's official: Emily Ratajkowski knows how to celebrate a birthday in style and she's doing so with the white skirt outfit idea editors love.

On Wednesday, June 12, the model posted a series of pictures to her Instagram account, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her recent overseas birthday festivities.



"Bunch of pictures of a birthday gal in her element: 🇮🇹 ➕surrounded by some of my favorite people!" Ratajkowski captioned the post, which is sure to give followers a serious case of FOMO. "Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes. Heart is warmed and belly is tan and full of pasta!"

In the first photo, Ratajkowski poses for the camera wearing a black-and-white Helsa Faille Colorblock midi dress, showcasing a gorgeous Gimaguas Piruleta glass necklace and Jordan Road Monaco small silver hoop earrings. It's a one-and-done take on the summer 2024 trend of pairing a black top with a billowing white maxi skirt.

The model completed the look with a Paco Rabanne chain mail bag, effortlessly draped over her shoulder.

If that wasn't enough to leave you yearning for a trip to the Italian coast, Ratajkowski shared a short video highlighting yet another must-have summertime outfit, featuring a white Gimaguas Mia top draped perfectly over her front and showing off her midriff. The top is nearly backless, save one subtle strap across that connects at the front.

To complete the look, the model paired the boho chic, beach-ready top with a pair of bright red, low-rise Gimaguas Delya trousers and one of her go-to Gimaguas Mini Franca bags.

In yet another one of her "you wish you were here" videos, Ratajowski showed off her beach bikini underneath a red-and-white striped button-up Gimaguas Adrien shirt and a pair of matching Gimaguas Marin shorts.

She paired the look with a simple butter yellow baseball cap from The Paris Review, a pair of Miu Miu Logo-Plaque oval-framed yellow sunglasses, and nude K. Jacquese Epicure flat sandals.

Emily Ratajkowsk spotted in New York City wearing the same Gimaguas Mini Franca bag and Miu Miu Logo-Plaque oval-framed yellow sunglasses that she wore on her birthday vacation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ratajkowski has been leaning all the way into the boho chic and nearly-naked fashion trends that have been dominating 2024 street style and red carpets.

After this year's Met Gala, the model attended the official Met Gala "AprèsMET" afterparty in a sheer violet slip mini dress from Alexander McQueen's Spring/Summer 1998 collection for Givenchy.

Styled by Jorden Bickham and sourced from Los Angeles-based shop Tab Vintage , the barely-there dress was made of violet mesh fabric and embroidered with blue stars, while the neckline and skirt were decorated with multi-colored fringe beading.

And in May, Ratajkowski was spotted walking the streets of Manhattan in a boho-inspired semi-sheer white lace sundress by Mango . The outfit—on par with the bohemian summertime trend dominating runways—featured thin straps, a scalloped ankle-hitting skirt, and see-through, floral-embroidered macramé cutouts at the bodice and hips.