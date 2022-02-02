If, like the rest of the dress-wearing population, you feel head-over-heels in love with Hill House Home's range of Nap Dresses over the last few years, I have some very good news: The cult-favorite brand just released their latest collection, and it includes an update to their classic Ellie Nap Dress that makes it even better. The brand-new Victorian Romance collection just hit Hill House Home's site, and it's chock-full of ditsy floral printed dresses with flouncy shoulder details that are just as sweet as they are wearable, even if you're a city dweller who hasn't stepped foot in nature in, well, a long time.

Per a release from the brand, the new drop takes inspiration from classic paintings and forbidden love. The end result is a collection of pieces available to shop in two new delicate floral prints that will have you feeling, as the name suggests, like the heroine in your favorite Victorian-era romance novel. It includes four new Nap Dress silhouettes—the puff-sleeved Ophelia midi dress, the frilly Ava midi dress, the long-sleeved Elizabeth mini dress, and the ruffle-sleeved Elizabeth mini dress—as well as two "Collector's Edition" versions of the now-iconic Ellie Nap Dresses, which you can shop in either pastel pink or black tulle alongside two all-lace fabrications.

Oh, and about that aforementioned Ellie Dress update: All of the new poplin versions of the best-selling frock now have pockets, and it will stay that way moving forward.

(Image credit: Emma Craft/Hill House Home. )

The new Nap Dresses are available alongside an array of other ready-to-wear pieces and accessories. Highlights include the pastel bejeweled headbands, the adorable cropped cable-knit cardigans, and the lacey high-neck blouses. Basically, if you loved the brand's collaboration with Bridgerton from last summer, you're going to want every single thing this time around. The brand even ventured into a slightly more formal ladylike look courtesy of a multicolored tweed jacket and matching skirt set.

I practically live in my Ellie Nap Dress during the summer months. Not only is it suitable for just about any occasion, but its zipper- and button-free design makes it the ideal running-late-dressing option. Because I'm a creature of habit when it comes to getting dressed these days, I can't wait to add a few new Nap Dress silhouettes to my collection in 2022.

Prices for the entire collection range from $35-$275. Everything is also available in sizes XXS through 2XL. Shop my favorite pieces from the new collection below, or check it out in its entirety on Hill House Home's website now.

