The Secret to Shopping Like an Interior Designer

This isn’t going to be the type of investment shopping story where I tell you to buy the perfect white t-shirt, black pants, and trench coat. You may need all of those things, and if that’s the case, there are plenty of resources on the internet that can get you there. But this is a tale of investment pieces that are less about looking like everyone else, and more about individuality. Pieces that few others have, worn so often that they become part of your signature curated, covetable wardrobe. When others see them, they think oh that’s so her. These are the pieces that feed your personal style, a more complicated dance than finding a universally flattering button-down.

While picking your forever pieces may feel daunting, there are certain guidelines to make it more palatable, starting with the categories where investing in something hand-crafted or joy-inducing makes both financial and frivolous sense. The below six categories are worth the investment.

The Statement Jacket

Vintage statement jacket from Marni over a Fforme sweater, thrifted Prada skirt, Falke socks and E. Nolan loafers (Image credit: Noora Raj Brown)

The same vintage statement jacket from Marni (with LaDoubleJ jacquard pants) (Image credit: Noora Raj Brown)

A satin coatdress , a vintage Chanel crop with a little sheen, a printed wrap coat à la Dries, a padded leather Marni. This is the kind of outerwear that is also your outfit. I particularly like this look for events that are outdoor but shouldn’t be (we get that you are the rare city dweller with outdoor space, but it’s January) or any kind of occasion that requires a quick exit (e.g. no waiting in line at coat check) and you still look great for the seven minutes you lasted.

The Oversized Cashmere Coat

The magic of this slouchy, gorgeous piece is that anything can be underneath it. Yoga pants . Your child’s old sweatshirt. Pair it with these socks and a pair of loafers and you’re instantly put together. And of course, it’s great worn open over an outfit you actually want to show off.

The Impractical Shoe

Cropped Prada statement jacket and irresponsible Manolo Blahnik heels. Also this House of Dagmar sheer skirt is a wardrobe hero. (Image credit: Noora Raj Brown)

Yes, we all need a strappy heel , a block heel and a slingback , but the real fun is in a shoe you fall in love with, decide you probably shouldn’t buy and then wear everywhere. I have more than one. A pair of Manolo Blahniks with a tassel ankle bracelet and brocade fabric toe, a festive addition to an all black ensemble for formal occasions. I wore them to Manolo’s celebration for their Marie Antoinette collaboration at the Hotel de Crillion, a night so fabulous that the ghost of Marie herself may have been jealous. They’re just as good with Aflalo jeans and an oversized blazer for a look that blends a serious station in life with some whimsy. And these pointy vintage Pradas might be next on my list.

The Beaten-Up Bag

There is truly nothing chicer, in my book, than a stunning, worn-in It bag , scratches and all. Recently, we’ve seen the resurgence of past icons, the Balenciaga City and Celine’s Luggage , which has gotten so popular that Celine even reissued it. But it’s even better if you find something obscurely cool, like this ‘ 90s top handle .

The Fancy Flat

Paris is a walking city, which means that I’m always reaching for a shoe that can hold its own on cobblestoned streets, a bike and a sprint across town. My go-to is a shiny gold ballet flat with a goat leather lining so soft that they feel like slippers. They’re slightly off, a bit too shiny, “wrong shoe theory” at its best. For more formal occasions, I like to go pointy, which gives the illusion of a heel, but not the teetering that happens when you’ve worn stilettos for too long.

Fancy Prada flats! (Image credit: Noora Raj Brown)

Fancy Prada flats but give them an office vibe (Image credit: Noora Raj Brown)

The Base

This is where your perfect t-shirt can come in. Determine your base, or more preferably, your silhouette. Mine is a wide leg trouser that puddles perfectly at the ankle and an Attersee cashmere t-shirt (I have them in multiple colors). This is an outfit that works with all of the above categories, and can work for informal or formal occasions depending on the accessories.

A very fashionable friend told me that the secret to always looking polished is to repeat. Mix your basics with these gorgeous special items, and we’ll all be fooled into thinking it’s a new idea.