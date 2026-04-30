If It’s Elevated Basics You’re After, Start With Massimo Dutti and COS
31 non-boring finds I'm buying.
The term "elevated basic" gets thrown around so much in the Marie Claire office that it can sometimes be hard to understand exactly what it means. I like to think of it this way: if you buy a wardrobe essential—like a white T-shirt, a tank top, or a pair of black trousers—but the design includes a fashion-forward twist—contrasting stitching along the hem or a trendier silhouette, for instance—then that would be an elevated basic. There are no brands that nail the term better than Massimo Dutti and COS.
Unless you've spent time in Europe, you're more likely to be familiar with the latter. COS has garnered a global cult following for its modern takes on minimalist style. Spanish label Massimo Dutti does the same, but with a relaxed, sun-drenched approach. Where COS's selection is all navy, white, and slate gray, Massimo Dutti offers splashes of red and lemon yellow.
Together, they create a wardrobe that feels timeless, but with of-the-moment touches. There's a reason that the Lyst Index, a quarterly ranking of fashion's most in-demand products and brands online, included both labels in its list of the top 20 hottest brands during the first quarter of 2026. The demand for both is spurred on by stylish shoppers' obsession with its selection of basics, with knitwear and spring jackets amongst the most popular.Article continues below
Ahead, I found 30 non-boring basic options that prove my point. These are the types of pieces that make you look like a fashion person without trying too hard.
The same goes for this sexier version of a linen button-down.
I keep looking for fresh ways to elevate my sneaker and loafer game—why not a pair of sheer, Klein blue socks?
High shine and a high-vamped design add serious cool points.
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.