If It’s Elevated Basics You’re After, Start With Massimo Dutti and COS

The term "elevated basic" gets thrown around so much in the Marie Claire office that it can sometimes be hard to understand exactly what it means. I like to think of it this way: if you buy a wardrobe essential—like a white T-shirt, a tank top, or a pair of black trousers—but the design includes a fashion-forward twist—contrasting stitching along the hem or a trendier silhouette, for instance—then that would be an elevated basic. There are no brands that nail the term better than Massimo Dutti and COS.

Unless you've spent time in Europe, you're more likely to be familiar with the latter. COS has garnered a global cult following for its modern takes on minimalist style. Spanish label Massimo Dutti does the same, but with a relaxed, sun-drenched approach. Where COS's selection is all navy, white, and slate gray, Massimo Dutti offers splashes of red and lemon yellow.

Together, they create a wardrobe that feels timeless, but with of-the-moment touches. There's a reason that the Lyst Index, a quarterly ranking of fashion's most in-demand products and brands online, included both labels in its list of the top 20 hottest brands during the first quarter of 2026. The demand for both is spurred on by stylish shoppers' obsession with its selection of basics, with knitwear and spring jackets amongst the most popular.

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Ahead, I found 30 non-boring basic options that prove my point. These are the types of pieces that make you look like a fashion person without trying too hard.

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