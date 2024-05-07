For the supermodel superfans who've been frantically refreshing their social media feeds and Googling, "Is Bella Hadid attending the 2024 Met Gala?" we now have a definitive answer: the 27-year-old has sat out this year's festivities.

While sister Gigi did attend the event in a jaw-dropping custom Thom Browne gown, Bella tuned in from home. The Kin Euphorics co-founder showed support for her supermodel sister with an Instagram story that zoomed into Gigi's look and was simply captioned "Obsessed."

Hadid, ever one to commit one hundred and ten percent to a look, was certainly missed on tonight's red carpet, which had a floral-filled dress code of "Garden of Time."

The model's last Met Gala was in 2022, which invited attendees to exude old-money opulence and no-holds-barred excess through a "Gilden Glamour" dress code. Unsurprisingly, given Hadid's status as fashion front-runner, she had no issue dressing on theme: she wore a sheer Burberry corset dress with lace tights and opera gloves to the 2022 Met Gala.

Hadid at the 2022 Met Gala, which had a dress code of "Gilded Glamour," in a lacy, gothic look by Burberry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though Hadid skipped this year's gala, her outfits from the past few days happen to perfectly align with the "Garden in Time" theme. (Perhaps she was sending out style signals and apologizing to her fans in advance for not hitting the Met steps?) She recently joined forces with stylist Molly Dickson , who's been dressing the model for her recent New York City press tour to promote Ôrebella, Hadid's new fragrance.

On May 4, Hadid, dressed by Dickson, wore an archival look from Spring 1999 Yves Saint Laurent Haute Couture that consisted of a frothy pink slip dress in an abstract floral print and coordinating cape. With its swirling floral pattern, front-and-center rosette, and being a 25-year-old relic, Hadid's outfit epitomized the Met Gala's theme of nature and fashion history.

Bella Hadid at the Orebella popup in New York City's West Village on May 04. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The day before, at the launch party for her new fragrance line at The Huntress New York, Hadid slipped into a Roberto Cavalli look from the Italian designer's Spring 2003 collection. Her ensemble consisted of a slinky yellow dress and a coordinating lace-up corset, both of which featured a pattern of colorful dragons, flowers, and more nature-related motifs.

Bella Hadid celebrating the launch of Ôrəbella, her new fragrance, on May 03, in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On May 2, the supermodel once again teamed up with Dickson when doing more press for her new fragrance brand. Hadid wore a lace bustier dress from the Paris-based brand Rokh, strappy vintage Chanel sandals, and a sculptural gold pendant necklace.

Bella Hadid on May 02, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But that's not it: on May 1, Hadid took an ethereal sand-colored dress from Christian Dior's Spring 2004 collection out for a spin. Her archival piece, sourced by Dickson from vintage boutique OpulentAddict , featured a cinched-in corseted bodice and was adorned with ornate floral-like embellishments.

Covered in flouncy florals and being a rare piece that Dickson pulled from fashion's vault, Hadid's corset dress from last week hit on the "Garden of Time" dress code two-fold and certainly would have blended in well with tonight's nature-themed red carpet.