You heard it here first, Emily Ratajkowski has the best winter coat collection, as proven by her most recent hot girl walks (winter edition). The model has become known for her impeccable street-style moments, which often take place outside her NYC apartment. While we are here for all of her on-the-go looks, something seems different in the past week. Every look is topped off with a coat even more covetable than the last. Let's break it down, shall we?
Most recently, the host of "High Low with EmRata" was spotted walking her dog in West Village wearing a Loewe belted shearling trimmed coat that quietly screamed luxurious. She paired the covetable coat with a black sweater, brown corduroy pants, and, unexpectedly, a pair of red snakeskin boots (wrong shoe theory, anybody?). She also sported a pair of circular glasses, evoking the "sexy librarian" aesthetic, which Bella Hadid is also cosigning.
Just a day prior, Ratajkowski was seen in a long leather coat from the brand Nour Hammour, which featured oversized shearling cuffs and a dramatic collar. She paired the coat with a simple pair of flared black trousers, pointed-toe boots, Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, and the Loewe Medium Squeeze Bag (swoon). ICYMI - Kendall Jenner has also been seen out and about in Aspen having similar outerwear moments, so perhaps this is a signal that shearling-trimmed coats are the current "must-have" piece. We are more than ready to follow suit.
The multi-hyphenate model was also seen wearing a plaid and fur-trimmed Prada coat while strolling with a coffee in hand (essential for any hot girl walk). She let the coat take center stage, pairing the outerwear with her rounded-wire glasses, black pants, and a pair of black sneakers. While we might save a coat like this for a special occasion, like a holiday party or a date night, EmRata casually made it part of her everyday look. Let this be a style hack for all: a cool outerwear piece can bring even the simplest of outfits to a new level.
We are crossing our fingers that Ratajkowski pulls out another iconic coat from her seemingly extensive collection, but in the meantime, we are left to recreate the look ourselves. While shearling-trimmed Prada might not be in the cards at the moment, there are plenty of brands that sell statement coats with the same vibe. So, to capture EmRata's winter look, just throw on your favorite statement winter coat, a pair of trousers, and pointed-toe boots. Voila! You're ready for a winter hot girl walk a la Emily Ratajkowski. While you might not be papped on the street outside your apartment, you will turn heads - confirmed.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
