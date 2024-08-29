Jenna Ortega Recreates Both 'Beetlejuice' Wedding Looks in One Day
The actress hit the red carpet in custom Dior.
The new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice movie is out September 6, and star Jenna Ortega has been dressing the part leading up to its release. Yesterday, the actress took to the red carpet for the 81st Venice International Film Festival in a reimagined version of one of Beetlejuice's most famous costumes.
Dressed by stylist Enrique Melendez, Ortega wore a red, floor-length gown made of crimson red tulle. The custom Dior dress featured a heart-shaped bodice and cut-outs at her waist. She completed the look with satin red Jimmy Choos and dainty Dior jewelry, which included a necklace, bracelets, and rings, all shaped like sparkling vines.
Her glam coordinated beautifully, with the actor donning a bright matte red lip and matching eyeshadow.
Though the silhouette was modernized for Ortega's red carpet appearance, the look calls to mind Winona Ryder's wedding dress from the 1988 movie.
Ortega was on a method dressing kick that day, as the actor also wore a custom Paul Smith burgundy suit, a copy of Beetlejuice's wedding tux. She accessorized with a striped black-and-white purse, mimicking the bio-exorcist's signature striped suit.
Since beginning her press circuit for the Beetlejuice sequel, Ortega has consistently stayed in character, both with her street and red carpet style. Over the past month, she's worn every possible variation of the original costuming, with nods to almost every character.
Last week, for example, Ortega promoted the movie in another Ryder costume replica. The actor recreated Lydia Deetz's school uniform in a pleated plaid skirt, button-up shirt, and navy cardigan. She also carried a purse shaped like the Handbook for the Recently Deceased, a foundational text in the Beetlejuice franchise. (Ortega's bag, however, was printed with the words, "Handbag for the Recently Deceased.")
Watch this space, as more referential looks are sure to come.
Shop Red Gowns Inspired By Jenna Ortega
