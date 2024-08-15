Jenna Ortega sees your brat green and raises you Beetlejuice green. While promoting the upcoming sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico, the actor started a color trend of her own. She leaned into the film's signature colorway, wearing head-to-toe leather in a rich shade of forest green.

On August 14, the star stepped out in a custom, knee-length strapless dress by Lurline with ghoulish detailing. The fitted bodice was embossed to feature tiny shrunken heads with their mouths sewn shut, a nod to the famous final scene in the original 1988 film. The stitching continued across her pencil skirt, ending in a cascade of suede fringe at the hem. Her dress couldn't be more different from her first Beetlejuice look, an archival Vivienne Westwood dress crafted from nude tulle.

Jenna Ortega wears a dress embossed with shrunken heads, while promoting Beetlejuice 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to her stylist, Enrique Melendez, the gruesome garment was inspired by "the wonder world of Tim Burton," who directed the original film, as well as the new reboot. Dramatic stitching is a signature aspect of the Burton aesthetic and is used throughout his many films.

The design detail can be seen in Nightmare Before Christmas, Edward Scissorhands, Coraline, Batman Returns, Frankenweenie, The Corpse Bride, and, of course, Beetlejuice. Ortega's real-life take was styled with matching patent leather pumps and a pair of diamond-encrusted drop earrings.

The saturated colorway has been slowly taking hold within the fashion industry. Mossy green has a been a fixture at Burberry runway shows in recent seasons and Kendall Jenner has been sporting a Margaux EW Clutch in the same color.

Like Barbie pink in 2023, it seems Beetlejuice green is about to take off.

