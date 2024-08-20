Jenna Ortega sees your It Bag and raises you a book bag, and not the kind you used to carry to school. The actress was photographed yesterday wearing yet another Beetlejuice-inspired look as she promotes the forthcoming sequel. And this ensemble centers around a purse shaped like the Handbook for the Recently Deceased, a foundational text in the series, except her bag is printed with the words, "Handbag for the Recently Deceased."

Jenna Ortega's latest look centered around a book bag, and not the kind you carried to school. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bag was custom-made for Ortega by the brand Ozias. Her stylist Enrique Melendez borrowed some style inspiration from the original Beetlejuice lead Lydia Deetz, portrayed by Winona Ryder. The outfit is a recreation of Ryder's costume in the 1988 film—a midi-length green and white pleated plaid skirt, a white button-up shirt, and a dark blue cardigan with a gold ring logo—but, last time we checked, the original Lydia Deetz wasn't wearing designer.

Ortega's cropped oxford top and tartan skirt are both Thom Browne, as are her black-and-white cross-strap, brogued Mary Jane pumps (which could easily double as Beetlejuice-themed, Capezio-style stage shoes). She completed the look with simple black sunglasses, oxblood red nails, a chunky gold-and-diamond Suzanne Kalan ring, and her brown handbook handbag.

Maeve The Jacie Poplin Printed Midi Skirt $148 at Anthropologie

Thom Browne Crop Cotton Button-Up Shirt $550 at Nordstrom

Jenna Ortega tries the "naked dressing" trend while promoting Beetlejuice. (Image credit: Image Direct)

The Beetlejuice sequel star has been wearing almost exclusively stripes, black and white, and black-and-white stripes to promote the new movie. Just in this past weekend, Ortega wore a full black-on-black lingerie-inspired ensemble, a black-and-white pinstripe pencil skirt suit set, striped tights and a grey striped blazer and matching micro-mini skirt, a silk midi skirt and a black-and-white-cookie color-blocked corset, a black chain-embellished mini dress with a finger-gloved bolero, and a black leather bra top layered over a white button-down shirt. I don't think she took off her sunglasses once.

Jenna Ortega keeps the black-and-white color palette going. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vicenza Colorblock Mary Jane Heels $160 at Anthropologie

Carel Abricot 20mm Leather Pump $389 at Farfetch

Scroll down to shop some Jenna Ortega-inspired looks.