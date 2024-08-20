Jenna Ortega Masters Method Dressing in a Plaid Skirt and Custom ‘Beetlejuice’ Book Bag

The actress borrows some style inspiration from the original Lydia Deetz.

jenna ortega wears an outfit inspired by her beetlejuice character
Jenna Ortega's latest look centered around a book bag, and not the kind you carried to school.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julia Gray
By
published
in News

Jenna Ortega sees your It Bag and raises you a book bag, and not the kind you used to carry to school. The actress was photographed yesterday wearing yet another Beetlejuice-inspired look as she promotes the forthcoming sequel. And this ensemble centers around a purse shaped like the Handbook for the Recently Deceased, a foundational text in the series, except her bag is printed with the words, "Handbag for the Recently Deceased."

Jenna Ortega references 'Beetlejuice' with a book-shaped purse

Jenna Ortega's latest look centered around a book bag, and not the kind you carried to school.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The bag was custom-made for Ortega by the brand Ozias. Her stylist Enrique Melendez borrowed some style inspiration from the original Beetlejuice lead Lydia Deetz, portrayed by Winona Ryder. The outfit is a recreation of Ryder's costume in the 1988 film—a midi-length green and white pleated plaid skirt, a white button-up shirt, and a dark blue cardigan with a gold ring logo—but, last time we checked, the original Lydia Deetz wasn't wearing designer.

Ortega's cropped oxford top and tartan skirt are both Thom Browne, as are her black-and-white cross-strap, brogued Mary Jane pumps (which could easily double as Beetlejuice-themed, Capezio-style stage shoes). She completed the look with simple black sunglasses, oxblood red nails, a chunky gold-and-diamond Suzanne Kalan ring, and her brown handbook handbag.

Maeve The Jacie Poplin Printed Midi Skirt
Maeve The Jacie Poplin Printed Midi Skirt

Crop Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Thom Browne Crop Cotton Button-Up Shirt

Fitted Knit Blazer
Liverpool Fitted Knit Blazer

jenna ortega wears a bra and lace skirt while promoting her new film beetlejuice 2

Jenna Ortega tries the "naked dressing" trend while promoting Beetlejuice.

(Image credit: Image Direct)

The Beetlejuice sequel star has been wearing almost exclusively stripes, black and white, and black-and-white stripes to promote the new movie. Just in this past weekend, Ortega wore a full black-on-black lingerie-inspired ensemble, a black-and-white pinstripe pencil skirt suit set, striped tights and a grey striped blazer and matching micro-mini skirt, a silk midi skirt and a black-and-white-cookie color-blocked corset, a black chain-embellished mini dress with a finger-gloved bolero, and a black leather bra top layered over a white button-down shirt. I don't think she took off her sunglasses once.

jenna ortega wears a leather bra over a white button-up shirt while promoting her new film beetlejuice 2

Jenna Ortega keeps the black-and-white color palette going.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vicenza Colorblock Mary Jane Heels
Vicenza Colorblock Mary Jane Heels

Abricot 20mm Leather Pump
Carel Abricot 20mm Leather Pump

Scroll down to shop some Jenna Ortega-inspired looks.

Julia Gray
Julia Gray
Contributor

Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸