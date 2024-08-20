Jenna Ortega Masters Method Dressing in a Plaid Skirt and Custom ‘Beetlejuice’ Book Bag
The actress borrows some style inspiration from the original Lydia Deetz.
Jenna Ortega sees your It Bag and raises you a book bag, and not the kind you used to carry to school. The actress was photographed yesterday wearing yet another Beetlejuice-inspired look as she promotes the forthcoming sequel. And this ensemble centers around a purse shaped like the Handbook for the Recently Deceased, a foundational text in the series, except her bag is printed with the words, "Handbag for the Recently Deceased."
The bag was custom-made for Ortega by the brand Ozias. Her stylist Enrique Melendez borrowed some style inspiration from the original Beetlejuice lead Lydia Deetz, portrayed by Winona Ryder. The outfit is a recreation of Ryder's costume in the 1988 film—a midi-length green and white pleated plaid skirt, a white button-up shirt, and a dark blue cardigan with a gold ring logo—but, last time we checked, the original Lydia Deetz wasn't wearing designer.
Ortega's cropped oxford top and tartan skirt are both Thom Browne, as are her black-and-white cross-strap, brogued Mary Jane pumps (which could easily double as Beetlejuice-themed, Capezio-style stage shoes). She completed the look with simple black sunglasses, oxblood red nails, a chunky gold-and-diamond Suzanne Kalan ring, and her brown handbook handbag.
The Beetlejuice sequel star has been wearing almost exclusively stripes, black and white, and black-and-white stripes to promote the new movie. Just in this past weekend, Ortega wore a full black-on-black lingerie-inspired ensemble, a black-and-white pinstripe pencil skirt suit set, striped tights and a grey striped blazer and matching micro-mini skirt, a silk midi skirt and a black-and-white-cookie color-blocked corset, a black chain-embellished mini dress with a finger-gloved bolero, and a black leather bra top layered over a white button-down shirt. I don't think she took off her sunglasses once.
Scroll down to shop some Jenna Ortega-inspired looks.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
-
Why Kamala Harris's Chloé Look Is So Much More Than Just a Tan Suit
Her look from the 2024 Democratic National Convention packs symbolism and a callback to President Obama.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes's Favorite Shoe Trend? Comfy, Pain-Free Flats
If there's one thing Katie loves, it's an easy shoe.
By India Roby Published
-
Jenna Ortega Wore Bras As Shirts All Weekend Long
Lingerie dressing at its finest—and with a 'Beetlejuice' twist.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Why Kamala Harris's Chloé Look Is So Much More Than Just a Tan Suit
Her look from the 2024 Democratic National Convention packs symbolism and a callback to President Obama.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Re-Wears Her Favorite Ballet Flats and Endorses Comfort as a Key Shoe Trend
If there's one thing Katie loves, it's an easy shoe.
By India Roby Published
-
Jenna Ortega Masters the Bra-As-A-Top Trend in Sheer Bustiers and Luxe Leather
Lingerie dressing at its finest—and with a 'Beetlejuice' twist.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Lily Collins's 'Emily in Paris' Press Tour Style Is Très Magnifique
A new season of 'Emily in Paris' means new off-screen outfits to enjoy.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Dua Lipa Accessorizes a Skintight Date-Night Dress With $76,800 Worth of Jewelry
An undeniable flex.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Re-Wears Her Favorite $1,000 Wide-Leg Jeans With a Tiny Crop Top
Puddle pants are officially her 2024 signature.
By India Roby Published
-
Beyoncé Nails Risky Pattern Clashing and the "Rich Mom" Trend in One Chic Look
Her weekend date-night look was a tour de force.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Coordinate in Matching Minimal Outfits
The couple coordinated outfit formulas ahead of Butler's birthday.
By India Roby Published