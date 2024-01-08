Here are a few highlights from the 2024 Golden Globes, in no particular order: Margot Robbie dressing as Barbie (again!); Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's very public canoodling; Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's mid-show gossip sesh; and of course, all our favorite stars taking home their well-deserved trophies. But the fun didn't stop when the ceremony ended. Jennifer Lawrence's Golden Globes after-party dress was yet another evening highlight—and quite literally, too: the actress gleamed and glistened in an opulent dress made of light-catching golden velvet.

Lawrence, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her role in No Hard Feelings, ultimately didn't take home the award (did you catch what Lawrence mouthed to the camera when her category was announced?). But who needs a trophy when you can dress like one instead?

In a photograph of the star leaving the Golden Globes afterparty at Château Marmont, Lawrence wore a gold floor-length maxi gown with a draped cowl neckline. JLaw topped off her after-hours look with a cheetah print coat that featured a statement, dared-to-be-touched fur collar. The yellow base of her animal-printed coat further accentuated the golden hue of her velvet gown, a thoughtful color-coordination moment that can be attributed to the genius that is stylist Jamie Mizrahi.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence accessorized her stunning after-party gown with a pair of Manolo Blahnik's black strappy Chaos Sandals and carried a black purse with a golden top clasp.

(Image credit: Mr Photoman/Splash by Shutterstock)

Earlier in the evening, Lawrence wore a dark blue velvet Dior gown, which easily was one of the best red carpet looks at the 2024 Golden Globes. JLaw accessorized her plunging gown with blue diamond earrings and a stunning diamond necklace featuring a large teardrop stone, both from Tiffany & Co. jewelry. She carried a silver clutch by Dior and wore pointed-toe Aquazzara pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As to be expected from the #relatable star, Lawrence had many hilarious and heart-warming moments during the awards ceremony. She reunited with Lenny Kravitz, her fellow The Hunger Games star, for a long-awaited Katniss and Cinna moment. And despite being in the same category as Emma Stone, Lawrence had the sweetest, most enthusiastic reaction to her friend taking home the award for her lead performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things.

Despite not walking away with a trophy, it was a fantastic night for the actress. And I, for one, cannot wait to see what Lawrence wears for the upcoming 2024 Oscars in March.