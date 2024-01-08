Here are a few highlights from the 2024 Golden Globes, in no particular order: Margot Robbie dressing as Barbie (again!); Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's very public canoodling; Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's mid-show gossip sesh; and of course, all our favorite stars taking home their well-deserved trophies. But the fun didn't stop when the ceremony ended. Jennifer Lawrence's Golden Globes after-party dress was yet another evening highlight—and quite literally, too: the actress gleamed and glistened in an opulent dress made of light-catching golden velvet.
Lawrence, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her role in No Hard Feelings, ultimately didn't take home the award (did you catch what Lawrence mouthed to the camera when her category was announced?). But who needs a trophy when you can dress like one instead?
In a photograph of the star leaving the Golden Globes afterparty at Château Marmont, Lawrence wore a gold floor-length maxi gown with a draped cowl neckline. JLaw topped off her after-hours look with a cheetah print coat that featured a statement, dared-to-be-touched fur collar. The yellow base of her animal-printed coat further accentuated the golden hue of her velvet gown, a thoughtful color-coordination moment that can be attributed to the genius that is stylist Jamie Mizrahi.
Lawrence accessorized her stunning after-party gown with a pair of Manolo Blahnik's black strappy Chaos Sandals and carried a black purse with a golden top clasp.
Earlier in the evening, Lawrence wore a dark blue velvet Dior gown, which easily was one of the best red carpet looks at the 2024 Golden Globes. JLaw accessorized her plunging gown with blue diamond earrings and a stunning diamond necklace featuring a large teardrop stone, both from Tiffany & Co. jewelry. She carried a silver clutch by Dior and wore pointed-toe Aquazzara pumps.
As to be expected from the #relatable star, Lawrence had many hilarious and heart-warming moments during the awards ceremony. She reunited with Lenny Kravitz, her fellow The Hunger Games star, for a long-awaited Katniss and Cinna moment. And despite being in the same category as Emma Stone, Lawrence had the sweetest, most enthusiastic reaction to her friend taking home the award for her lead performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things.
Despite not walking away with a trophy, it was a fantastic night for the actress. And I, for one, cannot wait to see what Lawrence wears for the upcoming 2024 Oscars in March.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Emma Childs is the Fashion Features Editor at Marie Claire, who writes trend reports, long-form reported features, and style guides. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing fashion deep-dives, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage and perusing HBO Max (in her heart, it'll always be *HBO* MX).
-
Keke Palmer’s Golden Globes Look Was a Masterclass in Monochrome
All maroon everything.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
We're Dying to Know What Was Said In These Celebrity Conversations at the Golden Globes
The various pairings were interesting and generally unexpected.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Amanda Seyfried Reuniting with ‘Mamma Mia!’ Costar Meryl Streep Is the Happiness We All Need To See
The two played a mother-daughter duo in the musical.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Margot Robbie Changed Into a Barbie-Inspired LBD for the Golden Globes After-party
Surprise! Superstar Barbie has two looks!
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Stars Mesmerize in the Silver Trend at 2024 Golden Globes
You'd think gold, but nope: silver stole the show!
By Emma Childs
-
The Golden Globes Red Carpet Paid Homage to the Naked Dress
Sheer dresses and peek-a-boo gowns took center stage.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Dua Lipa Wore a Custom Velvet Schiaparelli Gown to the Golden Globes
The dress was decorated with diamond-encrusted bones.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Eva Longoria's Lace Naked Dress Was a Perfect Dose of Gothic Romance
Longoria mastered the nearly-nude illusion.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Margot Robbie Is a Balmain Barbie in Pink Polka Dots and Rosettes
This Barbie likes French luxury fashion!
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Champions the Red Color Trend in 2024
Remember her Gucci suit from the 1996 VMAs?
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Hailey Bieber Made the Case for a Chainmail Skirt at the Beach
Once again, Bieber threw the fashion rulebook out the window.
By Emma Childs