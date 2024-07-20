Jennifer Lawrence brings back the controversial dress-over-pants trend.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is bringing back the early aughts dress-over-pants trend...and the controversy that comes along with it.

Recently, the Don't Look Up star was spotted wearing a sheer purple, sleeveless knee-high dress over a pair of navy La Ligne Colby pants, seamlessly paired with Manolo Blahnik Susa Flat leather sandals and another late 90s, early aughts favorite— a silk Sofia bucket hat from The Row.

Lawrence completed the throwback look by accessorizing with Poppy sunglasses by Luv Lou, and while carrying the ridiculously trendy Stanley Quencher Stainless Steel Tumbler.

Clearly not one to shy away from a little controversy and someone who is somewhat known for her "lack of filter," as Lawerence put in a previous interview with Vogue, the actress says getting ready quickly is all it takes to help her feel elegant.

“I always think it’s elegant to get ready quickly," the actress said in a 2023 interview with The Kit. "This is weird, but in Eyes Wide Shut when Nicole Kidman has her hair up and she has glasses on, and then she takes her hair down and takes off her glasses, it’s like [this moment of] effortless beauty.”

Jennifer Lawrence. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence is certainly living up to that philosophy with her latest early aughts-inspired look, and the fashionistas among us could possibly have her role as a mom to thank.

“Time is so precious, especially after you have a child," the actress said in the same The Kit interview. "Ever since I had a child, people always say the same thing: ‘It goes by so fast.’ I hate hearing that because I don’t want it to go by fast, but it actually makes me really appreciate every moment [with him]. Every day I slow down, and I appreciate exactly where he is. ”

Lawrence also seems hellbent on bringing back previous fashion trends, including the stylish shoe choices of yesteryear. In July, The Hunger Games star revived the long-lost sneaker trend with a pair of chunky, multicolored New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore 1906R Jade sneakers.

The actress highlighted her throwback footwear with an oversized white button-up shirt, matching white micro-mini shorts from The Row, and a sage green Menemsha Fish Market cap.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a white button-down shirt, white boxer shorts, white socks, green sneakers, and a green baseball hat walking on the sidewalk. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence also highlighted another controversial trend— jelly sandals. In June, the actress was spotted wearing an all-white outfit to highlight The Row's twice-sold-out Mara flat.