Jennifer Lopez’s Flirty Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyle Proves the Power of a Good Accessory
The perfect update for a timeless look.
If there’s one thing Jennifer Lopez will do, it’s casually give us some timeless beauty inspiration. In a recent Instagram video, the multi-hyphenate is spotted during what seems to be some rare downtime on the set of her latest film, 'Office Romance,' scrolling through her phone. Her assistants decided to do a harmless prank, where they ask viewers to “watch” Lopez while they step off-screen. Seemingly confused, Lopez looks around and questions what they’re doing, before giving the camera a hesitant “hi.” Genius work prank aside, the video gave me a different type of inspiration entirely, when Lopez showed off her half-up half-down hairstyle.
Clad in a maroon turtleneck top and soft, peachy makeup, Lopez’s hair perfectly accented the rest of her look. While the top half of her hair was pulled into a ponytail, the actor left her curtain bangs out to frame her face and give the style a bit of structure. The bottom portion of her hair was left to fall down her back, allowing her blond highlights to complement her gold earrings. What took this look up another level, was the use of a gold ponytail holder, which felt like the perfect tie-in to the entire look.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
Gilded hair accessories have become a huge trend post-Fashion Month, where they were seen in what feels like every street photo taken during the festivities. A similar accessory was even recently worn by actress, Eiza González, who used her version as a finishing touch to an extra-long braided ponytail. Though half-up half-down hairstyles have long been a staple that has seen many of us through our formative years, Lopez’s rendition of the look feels evolved and oh so chic. It’s proof that the best part of a timeless hairstyle like this one is its versatility and ability to transform with each generation.
Lopez has made me particularly excited to try this style in the coming days, so take a peek at the products that I’ll be using to get the look at home.
This pack of metal hair ties from Anthropologie costs just $32 comes with three chic options.
For a little two-tone hardware action, reach for this elegant ponytail cuff.
Having worked with people like Beyoncé, Kim Kimble knows what she's doing when it comes to hair. Lopez's gorgeous highlights have me itching to play in some color, but I'm allergic to commitment so i'll be reaching for this temporary hair dye (likely in the purple shade) to have some fun with.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
