If there’s one thing Jennifer Lopez will do, it’s casually give us some timeless beauty inspiration. In a recent Instagram video, the multi-hyphenate is spotted during what seems to be some rare downtime on the set of her latest film, 'Office Romance,' scrolling through her phone. Her assistants decided to do a harmless prank, where they ask viewers to “watch” Lopez while they step off-screen. Seemingly confused, Lopez looks around and questions what they’re doing, before giving the camera a hesitant “hi.” Genius work prank aside, the video gave me a different type of inspiration entirely, when Lopez showed off her half-up half-down hairstyle.

Clad in a maroon turtleneck top and soft, peachy makeup, Lopez’s hair perfectly accented the rest of her look. While the top half of her hair was pulled into a ponytail, the actor left her curtain bangs out to frame her face and give the style a bit of structure. The bottom portion of her hair was left to fall down her back, allowing her blond highlights to complement her gold earrings. What took this look up another level, was the use of a gold ponytail holder, which felt like the perfect tie-in to the entire look.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Gilded hair accessories have become a huge trend post-Fashion Month , where they were seen in what feels like every street photo taken during the festivities. A similar accessory was even recently worn by actress, Eiza González , who used her version as a finishing touch to an extra-long braided ponytail. Though half-up half-down hairstyles have long been a staple that has seen many of us through our formative years, Lopez’s rendition of the look feels evolved and oh so chic. It’s proof that the best part of a timeless hairstyle like this one is its versatility and ability to transform with each generation.

Lopez has made me particularly excited to try this style in the coming days, so take a peek at the products that I’ll be using to get the look at home.

By Anthropologie Stacked Metal Cuff Hair Ties, Set of 3 $32 at Anthropologie This pack of metal hair ties from Anthropologie costs just $32 comes with three chic options. Lelet NY Glossy Triple Arch Petite Pony Cuff $148 at Shopbop For a little two-tone hardware action, reach for this elegant ponytail cuff. Kim Kimble After Party Hair Coloring Conditioning Wax $5.97 at Walmart Having worked with people like Beyoncé, Kim Kimble knows what she's doing when it comes to hair. Lopez's gorgeous highlights have me itching to play in some color, but I'm allergic to commitment so i'll be reaching for this temporary hair dye (likely in the purple shade) to have some fun with. BHLDN Cluster Pearl Hair Pins, Set of 5 $55 at Anthropologie These pearl pins are another fun way to play with hair jewelry, so if you have a wedding or formal event coming up, it can't hurt to have these on hand to jazz up a ponytail or any other updo.

