32 Iconic J.Lo Street Style Outfits

Since her career kicked off in the early '90s, Jennifer Lopez, style icon, has been giving us magnificent looks. When she's not on the red carpet, her street style is just as fabulous. She usually gives us one of a few iterations: upscale athleisure, chic vacation, or business professional. I would argue her street style reached new levels in the 2010s and above—the woman knows how to make the most of a street stroll!—and she often graces us with her significant other on her arm. The key to her sartorial success is that she always keeps a few things consistent, including wearing shades and chunky jewelry. She sticks with a few colors she loves (including green, which makes sense: hello, Versace dress!). One of the more underrated aspects is how daring she truly is. When she commits, she commits 100 percent. Think: dressing head to toe in a daring color or baring her (very impressive) abs. She also uses her style to celebrate her Puerto Rican heritage, and has since the very beginning of her career, which is a gorgeous touch.

It was hard to find the best of the best—there are so many looks to choose from!—but here are 32 of the most iconic street style outfits J. Lo has blessed us with.

August 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Does this rainbow tie-dye sweatsuit not look like the most comfortable outfit of all time? And, true to form, J. Lo fully commits, going with a matching bag and bright sunglasses—and even the swooshes on her Nike shoes complement her outfit. A queen!

June 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

J. Lo doesn't always opt for pink, but when she does, it's magnificent. Cut to: A brightly pair of leggings, deeply cropped sweatshirt, and cute white accessories. It's a little hard to tell, but I'm pretty sure her sports bra underneath is also pink and has a bow on it.

December 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our matching queen shows us all how tonal doesn't necessarily mean beige or black—by giving us a head-to-toe burgundy look that absolutely stuns. One fun detail: The zip up sweater has the logo of her actual high school on it. I love those little callbacks!

March 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, so, technically this is a costume from the set of her movie Hustlers, but don't tell me J. Lo wouldn't wear white and gold heeled platform booties in her real life (she totally would; I will not be taking questions). Also, she looks fabulous, per usual.

October 2012

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2012, J. Lo wasn't always the highly styled person we know and love today (this is just a simple sweatsuit), but the kernels of her style were always there. Who else would wear an outfit objectively for exercising but just casually add a red snakeskin Birkin??

May 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Comfy cozy athleisure: check. Cool shoes: check. Coffee in hand: naturally. And just to take it up about a thousand notches, a Birkin bag: check!! This look is, despite its casual vibe, very carefully put together, and yet she remains cozy and comfortable.

February 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

J. Lo has blessed us with many coats throughout her long professional career, and she must have really loved this epic snakeskin-patterned-and-black coat—because she matched her dress and boots to it. And her satchel bag even matches the strip of black across the coat!

January 2015

(Image credit: Getty Images)

J. Lo doesn't always do a buttoned-up tweed coat, but when she does, I cheer—it makes her look so fancy, you know? This is probably more a coat dress, but she keeps the styling neutral and gives it a nice metallic bag, proving she can do fancy just as well as casual.

March 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wow, this tan coat is great. There looks to be some embellishment or a pin at the side (even when she's going with a simple look, she has to make it at least a little fancy) that matches all her jewelry. The heels are simple, but high, and the outfit underneath complements too.

October 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Did I include this outfit because I delight in her pants, with the mismatched cargo pockets at her knees? Partly!! Even in head to toe beige, she has to give a little J. Lo energy to it—including a Birkin, of course—and some cozy functional boots. I'm a fan!

August 2002

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like I wasn't going to include an early photo of Bennifer, lol. This is a very '00s style for J. Lo, what with the low rise, crop top, chunky belt, and clear plastic shoes, but she's still making it work as well as anyone can. She would soon come into her own from a style perspective.

July 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fun fact: When Jennifer Lopez was first sighted with Ben Affleck (sparking delighted rumors of a reunion) she wore a simple white outfit that looked a lot like the outfits she wore when she was with him the first time. Coincidence? I doubt it!

March 1999

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love celebrity travel style, and J. Lo is absolutely no exception. This is in the early days of her career, and she keeps things simple in a tonal white look with black boots and bag. Considering how popular simple '90s style is, this outfit could be inspo for all of us right now.

March 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When she was dating Alex Rodriguez, J. Lo gave us a multitude of street style looks (bless her!), often matching with her significant other. Aside from the platform pumps, which look uncomfortable, I cosign this whole look, especially the bag.

September 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Casual vacation J. Lo is one of my absolute favorite J. Los, especially since she's still doing so much, sartorially speaking. I can't tell if she threw this gorgeous white dress on over a white bikini or if it's just part of the dress construction, but either way, she matched her Coke to her shoes, so I treasure this whole thing.

June 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like so many of us, J. Lo went through a matchy matchy coral phase, and this is probably the best deployment of it. That bag is a rewear (she must love it), and the complementary dress, shoes, and lipstick are a thing to behold. J. Lo, never not going for it.

November 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is a little more casual and laidback than we often see from the singer-actor, and I am here for it. The neutral also works well with her soft highlighted hair, and she pairs her mini Birkin with very sensible black ballet shoes. J. Lo: She's just like us!

May 2015

(Image credit: Getty Images)

J. Lo's laidback-but-still-cool travel outfits really are wonderful. Navy Birkin, naturally, plus matching crop top and flare pants. She might not be overly styled, but she still decided to go with her trademark oversized hoops and platforms, even though she's literally in an airport. Icon.

July 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wow, these platforms!! I don't know if these are the highest she's ever done (knowing her, probably not), but who else would pair their otherwise simple tee and jeans with the highest white platforms of all time? And she matches with her nails!

April 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Simple, easy, chic: J. Lo's quiet street style is somehow even better than when she's giving us a huge curated outfit. I love how the graphic Coca Cola tee matches with her red patterned bag. She's never not thoughtful, even on her off-duty days.

July 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I just really enjoy that J. Lo's white top and flowy pants subtly match with A. Rod's white button-down top (they often matched, even if unintentionally). The simple styling, including her hair down and simple makeup, is also something I wish she did all the time—because she looks amazing.

February 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

J. Lo doesn't always do business casual like this (or a cool textured and layered outfit, for that matter), but this black jumpsuit over a white turtleneck sweater—with some loafers, also a surprise!—is such an unexpected treat. With matching sunglasses, naturally.

March 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

J. Lo looks great in green, so it's not surprising it's one of her signature colors. The fluffy elbows on the top are hilarious to me, and no other human could pull them off, but otherwise I think this outfit is very chic. And of course she goes all in with matching green pumps.

December 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I really, really love this graphic, oversized sweater that J. Lo wore while out with A. Rod.Most of the outfit screams casual, including boots and jeans, but then of course she has an upscale monogrammed bag. Bringing together the two aesthetics is pure J. Lo.

February 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Business meeting J. Lo" is a treat to witness (and makes me want her to do more projects so she can walk outside looking like this more often). The structure on the coat dress and the sharpness of the gray outfit underneath are so polished, and the shoes are wild but amazing.

July 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Casual vacation J. Lo really loves a sun dress, and this red strap dress might be one of the most fun iterations of it. Leaving aside how I could never walk around in those shoes on vacation but she appears to be doing it effortlessly, this is such a joyful look.

April 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though J. Lo doesn't always opt for red, it really is one of her best colors. Pairing it with a neutral (reworn) bag, all focus can be on this off-the-shoulder two piece with matching choker—obviously—this could be for a TV interview or a casual brunch. That's how she rolls.

September 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This infamous green coat is now notable for other reasons (namely, J. Lo canoodling with Ben Affleck and looking so happy), but if we pause on that, I still actually really like the coat, lol. It's classic, and then she gives it her own special touch with big hoops and sunglasses.

February 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you take a business suit and then "J. Lo-ify it," this is what you get! Cropping the pants to show off the (extremely high and impressively detailed) booties, which look to be Louboutins, is such a power move. And the hair and sunglasses are pure her.

April 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even when it's a pretty standard black suit, J. Lo manages to make it so that her distinct style shows through. She loves a cropped pant (the better to see her boots!), structured bag, heavily styled hair, and statement sunglasses, not to mention those cool chunky earrings.

December 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A vision in white!! J. Lo looks simply angelic here, and I'm pretty sure that's a literal cape she's donning. We've got the trademark platforms, sunglasses, and very chic hair, but I'm going to go ahead and say I think this might be the best tonal look J. Lo's ever given us while not on a red carpet.

February 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Green really, really is J. Lo's color. With all her other standard accoutrements—high heels, chunky jewelry, big shades, styled hair—combined with a stunning patterned dress and a big-shouldered emerald coat, she looks like the absolutely best version of herself. And that is saying something.