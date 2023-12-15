Jennifer Lopez Is Giving “Jenny From The Block” Vibes In Her Beige Timberlands

It doesn't matter if she has a little or a lot... she's still Jenny from the Block!

While filming her new movie Unstoppable at the Baltimore Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles , California, Jennifer Lopez rocked a pair of trendy, oversized, dirt-covered blue jeans, a beige sweater with a large front pocket and quintessential New York City boots: Beige Timberlands.

The subtle look served as another reminder that despite an estimated net worth of $400 million , according to Celebrity Net Worth, and a oh-so subtle $6.6 million Malibu beach house she refers to as a “fixer upper,” she’s still Jenny from the Bronx. Sorta.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The paired-down look isn’t the first time the 54-year-old actress, singer and entrepreneur has rocked Timberlands. In early October, Lopez was once again spotted in Los Angeles sporting baggy overalls with her classic beige Timberland boots. She upped her chic, cozy fashion game with a few expensive accessories, of course, including a luxe gold watch, hoop earrings, matching gold aviator glasses and a brown suede Hermés Birkin bag worth more than most vehicles.

(Lopez is known to have an extensive Hermés collection worth an estimated $500,000 —and that’s a conservative estimate, folks.)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this month, while attending Elle’s 2023 Women in Hollywood celebration at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, California, the mom of two wore a bold, silver breastplate cropped perfectly to fit her frame and show off her killer abs. She paired the head-turning top with a black column skirt that featured a subtle slit.