As far as having a dossier on jaw-dropping and iconic fashion moments, we’d like to think Jennifer Lopez has played a crucial role in setting the standard of how to dress and stun on a red carpet. She has a longstanding style history of showing up in plunging gowns (you're well acquainted with her green Versace gown), oftentimes with scandalous cut-outs and playful thigh-high slits. Recently, Lopez has been more experimental with her personal style, from entering her elegant french girl era in ballet flats to embracing her inner chic dweeb-ette (with the studious opticals to match). So when JLo was honored for Elle’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Awards last night, there was no doubt that her attire would make its own powerful statement as she gave her acceptance speech. On the red carpet, Lopez wore a bold breastplate look that transformed her into a soldier marching in the name of boundary-pushing fashion.

Her sculptural top piece was cropped, perfectly putting Lopez’s ripped abs on display. With her metallic breastplate, Lopez wore a black column skirt that hit the ground and, no surprise here, featured a subtle slit. For beauty, Lopez went for a smokey eye that reflected the starry gloss of the metal plate, and her earrings were long drooping in diamonds. Lopez finished off her look with a slick back bun (arguably the most versatile and in-demand hack of the last season ). Her accessories included a sleek black Tyler Ellis clutch , and closed-toe platform heels.

Lopez's sculptural breastplate was crafted by the emerging New York-based designer Grace Ling . Ling’s work has become synonymous with eccentric and subversive femininity, and the designer is known for implementing 3D-printing and CGI technology, quickly becoming a desirable A-list designer to wear—as evidenced by Lopez's latest look.

A bold breastplate, which is akin to fashion armor, has become quite the red carpet symbol of power. Shout out to Zendaya in that metallic fuchsia Tom Ford breastplate piece and matching skirt in 2020 (you know the look!). The design is a 17th-century callback that continues to make waves for how it has modernized the silhouette. A breastplate look serves as both cleavage protection and a contemporary take on feminine grace.

In her heartfelt speech accepting Elle's Icon Award, Lopez talked about breaking boundaries and stereotypes as well as celebrating women’s strengths in Hollywood. “That the things that women are usually criticized for and kept out of the rooms [for]—things like changing our minds like being emotional, being mercurial, and having our attention in several different places at once—are actually our superpowers and the essence of who we are. That is what it is to actually be a woman.”