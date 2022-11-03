Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When you think of prepping your winter wardrobe, jewelry probably doesn't rank very high on your to-buy list. You first start with the practical essentials—the puffer jackets (opens in new tab), the snow boots, the ultra-cozy cashmere sweaters (opens in new tab). And while a classic charm necklace (opens in new tab) might not protect you from a blistering wind chill, it sure can set your heart aflame and feed your soul. As Rachel Zoe (opens in new tab), renowned stylist and fashion designer, puts it, "At the end of the day, jewelry is a way to express your personality and uniqueness. And during the winter months, even if you’re just wearing a chunky sweater, adding a stack of different hoops or studs elevates the look."

The jewelry trends for winter 2022-2023 epitomize this theme of adding baubles and gems to your lineup, purely for fun and frivolity's sake. You'll notice this season's leading styles feel like a continuation of fall's jewelry trends (opens in new tab), only in more dramatic and unabashedly maximalist forms. The bangles you saw on the autumn runways remain prevalent, although they're worn in exaggerated stacks of clashing metallics and vibrant colors. Pearls prevail as a leading trend, too, albeit this season's iterations are a far cry from the subtle strands and necklaces you're familiar with: Think dramatic, asymmetrical drop earrings and, as seen on Oscar de la Renta, tops made of entirely of the freshwater gem in a jewelry-meets-clothing approach to accessorizing.

Ahead the five jewelry styles topping winter 2022-2023's trend reports, more insight from Zoe, and an edit of pieces to shop.

Stacked Sleeves

"My absolute favorite jewelry trend for the winter 2023 season is maximizing bracelets," Zoe shares. "We saw this year that cuffs and bangles were a huge trend, so why not roll that trend into next season by layering and stacking your bracelets? I mix the ones with and without diamonds to add dimension to my stack because more is more here, so excess is encouraged," details the stylist. Consider piling on colorful bangels á la Rosie Assoulin or mix rainbow hues with metallics Chanel and Etro exhibited.

(Image credit: Rosie Assoulin, Chanel, Etro)

The Great Choker Revival

Oh, hello again, old friend. For winter 2022-2023, we welcome the resurgence of choker necklaces, a staple style you're likely intimately familiar with due to their popularity throughout the 1990s. According to designers at Valentino, Khaite, and Gucci, this season's take on the style manifests in sculptural, metallic forms and is given a punk attitude through sharp studs and grommets.

(Image credit: Valentino, Gucci, Khaite)

Symmetry Is Overrated

Forget perfection—dabble with subtle chaos this winter by opting for asymmetrical earrings or, as seen on Dior's runway, wearing just one of the pair. Chloé and Erdem opted for a more extreme approach by teaming low-hanging drop earrings with studs and slightly dangling pearl pieces.

(Image credit: Chloé, Dior, Erdem)

Statement Pendant

"I love a statement pendant necklace, and I’m so excited to see this as a trend" gushes Zoe, pointing to Resort 2023 showings from the likes of Gabriela Hearst, Proenza Schouler, and Maria McManus. Come winter, the stylist will be wearing the Lace Flower Medallion by Oscar Massin. "When I wear this style, I either like to pair it with a plunging necklace or a much higher neckline, rather than something in between. This really allows the pendant to pop in your styling."

(Image credit: Gabriela Hearst, Proenza Schouler, Maria McManus)

All Eyes on the Accessories

"Another trend that I love for this season is jewelry on or as clothing," shares Zoe, adding that the "embellishments on some of the runway looks have been spectacular!" Look to Givenchy and Roberto Cavalli, where bauble necklaces and blinged-out bracelets were as big of sartorial players as the clothing itself. Oscar de la Renta, too, showed an enthusiastic interest in over-the-top accessorizing with garments constructed solely out of excess strands of pearls and shimmering chains.

"This isn’t always a practical trend for the average consumer, but a great way to implement this into your everyday look is by wearing your jewelry over clothes. Necklaces over high-neck tops, bracelets over your sleeves rather than under—this allows for the jewelry to really pop," the stylist offers.

(Image credit: Givenchy, Oscar de la Renta, Roberto Cavalli)

Meet the Expert