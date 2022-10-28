Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Designers have expressed a reverence for the tried-and-true fashion classics over the past few seasons—which, given the constant flux of recent years, makes sense. It's a comfort to turn to the styles we know and trust. A white tank top (one of fall's front-running trends (opens in new tab)) will never let you down, and the same goes for a classic mini skirt: A just-above-the-knee hemline will, without fail, send a flirty message. The Winter 2022-2023 trends showcase a similar appreciation for the forever favorites, only they leave room for slight experimentation. White button-ups with maximalist flair, a denim blazer with just the right amount of polish, and party-ready sequins you can wear to early-morning Sunday brunch—the coming season encourages you to step (albeit, only slightly) out of your comfort zone.

Pulling from the best of the Resort 2023 season, we rounded up the winter trends you'll see everywhere once fall fades away. Scroll ahead to take a look.

Not-So Basic Button-Up

(Image credit: The Row, Prabal Gurung, & Tory Burch)

Behold—the hard-working and humble white button-down shirt (opens in new tab). It's remained, and forever will be, a wardrobe staple. For winter 2022-2023, designers transform the basic through inspired, out-of-the-box designs so that it becomes, well, no longer basic. Tory Burch offered squiggle collars and fit-and-flare silhouettes, while Prabal Gurung opted for high-volume ruffles. And the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-helmed The Row took a tongue-in-cheek approach to the age-old Oxford shirt through exaggerated lapels and calf-reaching sleeves.

Daytime Disco

(Image credit: Chanel, Jil Sander, Valentino)

Call it a modern-day Roaring Twenties—party-ready shimmer and shine have been near constants in collections of recent seasons. And while winter 2022-2023 is no exception, designers posit that glitter is no longer solely reserved for when the sun goes down. From metallic bombers at Chanel, high-shine thigh-highs at Jil Sander, and golden sequins teamed with baggy denim at Valentino, a disco mood during the daytime is not only accepted but encouraged for the coming season.

Twee-ze

(Image credit: Anna Sui, Proenza Schouler, Coach)

As TikTok's foremost trend forecaster Mandy Lee (aka @oldloserinbrooklyn) predicted earlier this year, fashion's obsession with the early 2000s is starting to fizzle out and give way to a 2010s style revival, notably with the return of Tumblr-era aesthetics like Indie Sleaze and twee. But according to Resort 2023, an amalgamated trend, one that features the style codes of twee—A-line silhouettes, Mary Janes, ballet flats, and Peter Pan collars—but done in moodier manifestations, is emerging for winter. Look to Coach and Anna Sui's gothic mini dresses with cutesy collars and Proenza Schouler's dark take on a peplum frock. It's if New Girl's Jess had a Prozac prescription and perpetually smudged winged liner. It's vintage-looking pieces with a hungover-hipster attitude. It's grimy Indie Sleaze combined with girly twee—or, as we're calling it, twee-ze.

Done-Up Denim

(Image credit: Jonathan Simkhai, Sportmax, Chloe)

Forget the Canadian Tuxedos of yesteryear—in winter 2023, we honor tailored suiting and done-up denim as a leading trend. From Jonathan Simkhai's nipped-in blazer to Sportmax's eccentric puff-sleeved jacket, the iconic Americana material is given a more polished feel through thoughtful structure. Look to Chloé, too, where Creative Director Gabriela Hearst committed fully to the bit with medium-wash jeans, a denim vest, and a matching top coat.

Gather 'Round

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham, AZ Factory, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini)

What's your ideal party dress? For winter 2022-2023, your answer should be a ruched and gathered one. Designers by and large gravitated toward shirring to create intricate and eye-catching detailing with a softly feminine feel. Victoria Beckham presented asymmetrical ruching, while both AZ Factory and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini opted for a front-and-center gathered effect that emphasized the model's natural silhouette.