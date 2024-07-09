Gigi Hadid Pairs the Divisive Jorts Trend With Fan-Favorite Adidas Sneakers
Can a supermodel convince you the controversial denim is worth shopping?
Some fashion obsessives see the jorts trend—aka long jean shorts—and walk the other way. Gigi Hadid, however, is fully on-board with a jorts and Adidas sneakers summer.
Hadid took the divisive denim trend for a spin while strolling about New York City on Monday, July 8. Amid the heat and humidity, the 29-year-old wore a white, long-sleeved ribbed crop top hitting right above her navel.
Instead of micro mini bottoms, she styled her top with slouchy gray denim shorts—or jorts. The legs of her pants hit right at the knee and came frayed and distressed at the hems.
Hadid accessorized her look with Miu Miu's sunny yellow Arcadie handbag, which she customized with a multi-colored vintage scarf wrapped around the handles.
She completed her outfit with custom gold charm necklaces from Hart and Jacquie Aiche, along with cream-colored round sunglasses. But the real star of her #OOTD was a pair of cherry red Adidas Gazelle sneakers accented with the brand's iconic three white stripes.
Hadid's appearance in New York comes after she enjoyed a long holiday weekend with friends. On Sunday, July 7, she was spotted celebrating the birthday of her longtime friend, Leah McCarthy, wearing a lightweight cream V-neck sweater and a silk champagne slip skirt. She kept on her go-to charm necklaces and wore her hair in a half-up hairstyle, pink watermelon cocktail in hand and all.
But back to Hadid's latest outfit: She showcased her affinity for controversial styling once again, proving that the #jorts trend revival really here to stay and might even be foolproof. This isn't Hadid's first (nor will it be her last) rodeo in the baggy jean shorts department. She and her sister, Bella, have co-signed the style for years. (Who can forget Bella's iconic pinstriped bottoms?)
Other celebrities (and now, all of TikTok) have jumped to the divisive look, often pairing the loose denim shorts with a tiny tight top and trendy sneakers.
Hadid's choice in footwear this time around was a pair of red Aidadas Gazelles, which she's worn on a number of occasions, from strolling around New York to running errands and more. The brand's three-stripe sneakers, whether Sambas or Gazelles, have been all the rave over the years and are still at the top of the hottest sneaker food chain. Brightly-colored Adidas have made their way to the closets of celebs from Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, and Olivia Wilde, just to name a few.
Hadid proves that most of the magic lies in the basics. In this case, it's a tight tee, baggy shorts, and colorful sneakers. Stock up on Gigi Hadid's casual summer look and shop similar gray jorts and red sneakers ahead.
Shop Jorts and Sneakers, Inspired by Gigi Hadid
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
