Meghan Markle is making her trip to Nigeria hard to forget, especially when it comes to her wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry were in the West African country from May 10 to 12 to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The couple's three-day stay is technically over, but Markle made it a mission to bring her best 'fits forward while tackling their jam-packed schedule. Just as we thought her unofficial fashion tour ended, a new photo emerged from Instagram on Monday morning from Derrick Cobbinah, the founder of Forces Help Ghana. In it, Markle posed in her ever-so-polarizing skinny jeans.

In a recent image from Cobbinah's Instagram Story, Markle was photographed in a pair of slim-fit, white skinny jeans from Frame. She teamed the slightly cropped bottoms with a beige short-sleeve sweater from Loro Piano and a terracotta linen blazer, also from the brand. Markle completed her preppy-chic outfit for the day with Saint Laurent's two-tone leather loafers and Kimai Semi's gold diamond-studded hoop earrings.

Meghan Markle rewore her favorite Frame skinny jeans in Nigeria. (Image credit: Instagram/@derriccoca)

This isn't the 42-year-old's first crack at the controversial style. Over the past few months alone, she's been repeatedly endorsing the skinny jeans revival—and one thing about Markle is that she's always intentional with fashion trends.

Markle proved her affinity for the skin-tight denim pants in February, taking her skinny jeans for a spin while lunching with a Hollywood executive. She also wore high-rise, medium-wash jeans and a slogan-adorned T-shirt to support a friend's charity non-profit organization, Alliance of Moms.

The Duchess of Sussex also wore a near-identical pair of white skinny jeans while at the Invictus Game training camp in Vancouver, Canada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the Invictus Game training camp in Canada, she also wore what seems to be the same white pair of skinny jeans from Frame. She styled them with Calvin Klein's beige puffer jacket and Co's white sweater.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just departed from their three-day trip to Nigeria's capital in support of Prince Harry's charity, the Invictus Games, on an invitation from the nation's Chief of Defense Staff. With a new stylist under her belt, Markle's tour wardrobe for the jam-packed schedule was refreshed with experimental styles from St. Agni and Johanna Ortiz—plus signature pieces (suits and skinny jeans included) that feel synonymous with Markle.

Meghan Markle experimented with lively silhouttes for the Nigeria tour, including a printed maxi dress from Johanna Ortiz. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the official Nigeria tour may be over, more appearances and unreleased pictures might come in the following days. In the meantime, join Meghan Markle in the skinny jeans resurgence by shopping similar styles, ahead.

