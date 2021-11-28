Kate Middleton's Favorite Superga Sneakers Are On Sale Right Now
They're her go-to for casual engagements—and they're 30% off on Amazon.
It's not often that we can afford to add a royal-approved fashion item to our wardrobes, so when one of the regal clan wear something that falls in our budget, we get pretty excited about it. Which is why we were thrilled to see that Kate Middleton’s favorite sneakers from Superga are in the Amazon Black Friday sale, with 30 percent off.
The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing the uber-comfy Superga 2750-Cotu Classic Sneakers on a ton of royal outings—in fact, they seem to be her go-to shoe for casual engagements.
The simple and fresh-looking white plimsolls are the perfect addition to any casual outfit, and they work just as well with jeans and a tee as they do with a maxi floral dress. Kate often pairs them with skinny jeans or culotte trousers for an off-duty look.
In fact, the duchess loves them so much, she has them in a few different colorways—including a gorgeous green color, which she was pictured wearing while working on her garden for the Chelsea Flower Show back in 2019.
As a loyal fan of Superga, Kate actually takes after her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, who also memorably rocked the classic pumps with her more casual outfits. She even wore the very same trainers as Kate, just in navy blue, while on a visit to Angola for a Red Cross mission in 1997.
Sold? We thought so.
You'll be pleased to hear that Amazon currently stock the classic sneaker in 12 different colorways, and they're currently $45.50 instead of $64.95 in the Black Friday sale.
