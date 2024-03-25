On Sunday, March 24, Katie Holmes decided to spend a day out and about in Manhattan, but the actress didn’t travel by way of a private SUV. Instead, she hopped on a subway car—at the Broadway-Lafayette Street station, to be exact—and rode underground like a true city dweller. She set a textbook example of commuting in style at the same time.
While in transit, the Dawson's Creek alum embraced a commuter-chic aesthetic made up of her most-worn pieces. Holmes kept warm in her trusty Frankie Shop Gaia coat, which she layered over a cream collared top tucked into black wide-leg trousers. Beneath the hem of her pants, a pair of off-white Gucci Brixton loafers peaked out ever-so-slightly.
To finish off her look, Holmes slung her trusty Mansur Gavriel tote over her shoulder—a sizable bag fit for a day of commuting—and slipped on a pair of sleek rectangular-shaped shades to cover her face.
Holmes has a reliable lineup of wardrobe staples to get through her days navigating the streets of Manhattan. Just a few weeks ago, the actress was spotted bundled up in her beloved Frankie Shop coat while running errands in New York City (with her adorable cat by her side).
For the occasion, she set a very casual tone, styling her coat over a cozy knit sweater, straight-leg jeans, tortoise shell sunglasses, and her chunky PONY sneakers. She's worn the same longline coat several times before and after that early spring sighting.
Holmes has taken her Mansur Gavriel bag for plenty of spins as well—while even pairing her tote with her Frankie Shop coat (to no surprise). Back in January, the actress wore both her dependable wardrobe essentials while taking a leisurely stroll in New York City. She also slipped on her cherished Adidas Samba sneakers.
Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes engaging stories ranging from shopping pieces to trend reports. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren covered fashion and beauty for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor, with a specific focus on e-commerce. She also held editorial roles at Town & Country, Into The Gloss, and Philadelphia Style Magazine. Lauren earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, with a minor in Journalism, from the University of Pennsylvania. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
