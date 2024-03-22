It was clear from the ballet flat renaissance: There was only a matter of time before the wedge reared its foot again. Last year, fashion brands from Prada to Zara were re-introducing wedged heels en masse—cork wedges, wooden wedges, leather wedges. Now, Katie Holmes is officially co-signing the spring shoe trend in time for warmer weather.
Holmes took a casual walk in New York City yesterday wearing a pair of black-and-beige Franco Sarto Clemens espadrille wedge sandals. She paired the shoes with black wide-leg, cropped trousers, a black leather belt, and a tucked-in cream rib-knit fisherman sweater. She also carried her go-to Mansur Gavriel tote bag over her shoulder.
Wedges were popularized by Salvatore Ferragamo, who introduced the design to the Italian market in the late 1930s. The heeled sandal really gained momentum throughout the '70s and '90s, and carried into the 2000s.
Cut to the present: A wedge-issance isn't all that surprising, given the broader Y2K fashion resurgence happening now. Models like Bella Hadid have been wearing low-rise jeans and rectangular glasses for years. But Holmes's wedge takes the style to a preppy-slash-boho, 2000s Ralph Lauren level of vintage. It calls to mind the popped collar polos and long flowy skirts of yesteryear.
Revisiting the trend is also effortless with Holmes's example: Her pair is currently on sale for less than $100.
So far, Holmes has spent the week in similarly laidback, yet elevated looks—minus a pair of throwback spring sandals. Two days ago, the actress wore a classic olive, quilted utility jacket, paired with black, wide-legged pants and sling-back kitten heels. She was also photographed in a chunky sweater and her tried-and-true double breasted Frankie Shop coat.
The week's lineup fits in with her signature smart casual street style, ranging from oversized trench coats and relaxed button-up shirts.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
