Katie Holmes’ Tote Bag Is the Ultimate Everyday Essential

Is there a more key everyday essential than the perfect black leather tote bag? Not to me, the girl who carries her entire life with her at all times. It’s a big purchase, but there’s no one I would trust more to point me in the right direction than Katie Holmes, the queen of wardrobe basics. Holmes' pick comes from Mansur Gavriel.
Case in point: Holmes was spotted carrying the black version of Mansur Gavriel’s Everyday Soft Tote Bag on a stroll around New York City on January 22. She styled it alongside a few of her other favorite things, including her much-reported-on camel coat from The Frankie Shop (it’s perfect), gray sweatpants, and a pair of black Adidas Samba sneakers. File this under the perfect off-duty winter outfit—easy, comfortable, and effortlessly cool.
If the bag looks familiar, it's because the actress has carried it more than half a dozen times throughout the last few months. It's key to her "bustling downtown mom" aesthetic! On January 4, she swapped her longer camel coat for a shorter suede version and traded in her sweatpants and sneakers for dark-wash blue jeans and brown boots. It's just one of several accessories she's worn on near-constant rotation lately—her Gucci horsebit loafers live rent-free in my mind—proving once again that investing in a basic is the best way to go.
And this bag is well worth the $795 investment. Made in Italy from 100 percent Italian soft calf leather, the Everyday Soft Tote is designed for all your essentials, from your 16-inch laptop to a makeup bag. It comes in the perfect neutral colorway and has a bright red lining inside so you won't lose track of your phone or wallet. While it doesn't have a zipper, the brand does make a similar zip-top style. It's also available to shop in black on the brand's site for $795 in a few colors like cream and a bright bubblegum pink shade aptly named "Dolly." Keep scrolling to shop the bag in all its glory.
Shop Katie Holmes's Tote Bag
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen.
