Katie Holmes’ Tote Bag Is the Ultimate Everyday Essential

Is there a more key everyday essential than the perfect black leather tote bag ? Not to me, the girl who carries her entire life with her at all times. It’s a big purchase, but there’s no one I would trust more to point me in the right direction than Katie Holmes , the queen of wardrobe basics. Holmes' pick comes from Mansur Gavriel.

Case in point: Holmes was spotted carrying the black version of Mansur Gavriel’s Everyday Soft Tote Bag on a stroll around New York City on January 22. She styled it alongside a few of her other favorite things, including her much-reported-on camel coat from The Frankie Shop (it’s perfect), gray sweatpants, and a pair of black Adidas Samba sneakers. File this under the perfect off-duty winter outfit—easy, comfortable, and effortlessly cool.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

If the bag looks familiar, it's because the actress has carried it more than half a dozen times throughout the last few months. It's key to her "bustling downtown mom" aesthetic! On January 4, she swapped her longer camel coat for a shorter suede version and traded in her sweatpants and sneakers for dark-wash blue jeans and brown boots. It's just one of several accessories she's worn on near-constant rotation lately—her Gucci horsebit loafers live rent-free in my mind—proving once again that investing in a basic is the best way to go.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

And this bag is well worth the $795 investment. Made in Italy from 100 percent Italian soft calf leather, the Everyday Soft Tote is designed for all your essentials, from your 16-inch laptop to a makeup bag. It comes in the perfect neutral colorway and has a bright red lining inside so you won't lose track of your phone or wallet. While it doesn't have a zipper, the brand does make a similar zip-top style. It's also available to shop in black on the brand's site for $795 in a few colors like cream and a bright bubblegum pink shade aptly named "Dolly." Keep scrolling to shop the bag in all its glory.