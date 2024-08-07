Katie Holmes is a bona fide sneakerhead through and through, whether she's styling her longtime favorite Adidas Sambas or test-driving a retro sneaker trend. The actress is always a few steps ahead when it comes to uncovering rising silhouettes before they conquer the mainstream.

While running errands in New York City on Tuesday, August 6, Katie Holmes placed her bet for Adidas's next It sneaker. She was spotted out and about in the ultimate laidback attire, exuding "I just woke up like this" energy in an oversized, long-sleeve white sweatshirt and baggy, olive green drawstring joggers.

Holmes tried a new Adidas sneaker while out and about this week. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Holmes accessorized her outfit with a tan Khaite maxi tote bag—her go-to handbag trend of the year—along with tiny black sunglasses.

Of course, her shoes were the statement of her look. She scrunched her sweatpants at the ankle to reveal a pair of gray and white Adidas Retropy E5 sneakers, which came with the brand's signature three black stripes on the sides and hints of red on the back. Holmes styled her shoes with slouchy heather gray crew socks. (ICYMI: Gen Z says low ankle socks are officially labeled as "outdated.")

The Dawson's Creek star opted out of makeup for the rainy day errand run and wore her brunette hair in a messy high bun.

Sneakers are by far Holmes's forte in the world of footwear. While she joins a long list of A-listers to co-sign classics like Adidas Sambas, she's been using her frequent street style outings to test-drive rising sneakers all year long, from the coveted Bode x Nike collaboration to the multicolored, chunky PONY kicks and more.

When she's not in a chunky boot or ballet flats, Katie Holmes can usually be seen in her favorite sneakers, including the classic Adidas Sambas. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes is also a fan of tapping running shoes for her off-duty fashion, most recently sporting a pair of gray Axel Arigato Marathon Runners. But it seems that the Adidas Retropy E5s are taking over her closet—the brand's shoes were created with both sprinting and everyday wear in mind.

Could Katie Holmes be on to something with her endorsement of the Adidas Retropy E5s? Only time will tell, but the actress has never once steered us in the wrong direction when it comes to sneakers. Ahead, shop the Adidas Retropy E5s and similar styles before they're gone. Best of all, most colorways are priced under $100.

