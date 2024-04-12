Katie Holmes Kick-Starts the Next Big Sneaker Trend on a Casual Stroll

She has the answer for what comes after the Adidas Samba.

Katie Holmes is seen outside "Alice + Olivia Fashion Show" on February 10, 2024 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lauren Tappan
By Lauren Tappan
published

Take a look at any one of Katie Holmes’s street style looks, and you’ll discover a valuable fashion hack (or two). Just a couple of days ago, the actress seamlessly demonstrated how to put a sophisticated spin on the denim-on-denim trend. Not long before that, she provided notes on cracking the commuter outfit code.

During her most recent outing, though, the beloved style icon hinted at the next soon-to-be-everywhere shoe trend of 2024.

On Thursday, April 11, Holmes took a stroll through Manhattan wearing a casual, on-the-go outfit. The city dweller tucked a beige T-shirt into a pair of embroidered Isabel Marant jeans. She slung her go-to carry-all bag, a soft black tote from Mansur Gavriel, over her shoulder.

Katie Holmes wears beige T-shirt, Isabel Marant jeans, and Bode x Nike Astro Grabbers.

Katie Holmes strolls through Manhattan while wearing a pair of Bode x Nike Astro Grabbers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Short Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt
Theory Short Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt

Navy Juro Jeans
Isabel Marant Navy Juro Jeans

Everyday Soft Tote - Black/flamma
Mansur Gavriel Everyday Soft Tote

Holmes accessorized her look with wide-frame shades and dainty gold jewelry. However, her shoes were what really got the fashion folks talking: She wore a pair of white sneakers adorned with black detailing, quickly identified as the Bode x Nike Astro Grabbers (a.k.a. an unreleased pair of football-inspired trainers that sneakerheads are dying to get their hands on).

These sporty shoes came about through a collaboration between Nike and the American luxury brand's new line of activewear, Bode Rec. “The partnership explores the evolution of athletic wear and character-building through the lens of American institutional sports and competition,” Nike wrote in a recent Instagram post.

A post shared by Nike

A photo posted by nike on

Holmes's Bode x Nike sneakers can soon be yours, too: The sporty shoes will be available on April 18 at bode.com and in Bode stores for $160.

If you're questioning whether or not these shoes will actually be the next big thing, only time will tell. However, Holmes does have a keen eye for trending trainers (she practically lives in her trusty Adidas Sambas and also loves to rock her chunky PONYs). Bottom line? Her track record makes a strong case that these cleat-like sneakers are about to become the year's new It shoe.

Lauren Tappan
Lauren Tappan
Fashion Editor

Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes engaging stories ranging from shopping pieces to trend reports. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren covered fashion and beauty for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor, with a specific focus on e-commerce. She also held editorial roles at Town & CountryInto The Gloss, and Philadelphia Style Magazine. Lauren earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, with a minor in Journalism, from the University of Pennsylvania. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.

