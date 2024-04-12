Take a look at any one of Katie Holmes ’s street style looks, and you’ll discover a valuable fashion hack (or two). Just a couple of days ago, the actress seamlessly demonstrated how to put a sophisticated spin on the denim-on-denim trend . Not long before that, she provided notes on cracking the commuter outfit code.

During her most recent outing, though, the beloved style icon hinted at the next soon-to-be-everywhere shoe trend of 2024 .

On Thursday, April 11, Holmes took a stroll through Manhattan wearing a casual, on-the-go outfit. The city dweller tucked a beige T-shirt into a pair of embroidered Isabel Marant jeans. She slung her go-to carry-all bag, a soft black tote from Mansur Gavriel, over her shoulder.

Katie Holmes strolls through Manhattan while wearing a pair of Bode x Nike Astro Grabbers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Isabel Marant Navy Juro Jeans $790 at Ssense

Holmes accessorized her look with wide-frame shades and dainty gold jewelry. However, her shoes were what really got the fashion folks talking: She wore a pair of white sneakers adorned with black detailing, quickly identified as the Bode x Nike Astro Grabbers (a.k.a. an unreleased pair of football-inspired trainers that sneakerheads are dying to get their hands on).

These sporty shoes came about through a collaboration between Nike and the American luxury brand's new line of activewear, Bode Rec. “The partnership explores the evolution of athletic wear and character-building through the lens of American institutional sports and competition,” Nike wrote in a recent Instagram post .

A post shared by Nike A photo posted by nike on

Holmes's Bode x Nike sneakers can soon be yours, too: The sporty shoes will be available on April 18 at bode.com and in Bode stores for $160.

If you're questioning whether or not these shoes will actually be the next big thing, only time will tell. However, Holmes does have a keen eye for trending trainers (she practically lives in her trusty Adidas Sambas and also loves to rock her chunky PONYs ). Bottom line? Her track record makes a strong case that these cleat-like sneakers are about to become the year's new It shoe.