Over the years, Katie Holmes has made one thing clear: She's an unapologetic outfit repeater. Once the actress finds a silhouette comfy and stylish enough, she's often seen putting the style on repeat—like an earworm of a song, but in wardrobe form. While New York City transitions to warmer (and more humid) days, Holmes is already prepping for the summer ahead, swapping out her favorite jackets and sneakers (temporarily) for a slip dress and moccasins.

The Dawson's Creek star was photographed in New York City on Thursday, May 9. While chatting on the phone, the 45-year-old wore a sleek, black midi slip dress. Holmes honed in on effortless layering, adding a dark green and brown tank top underneath. (The off-duty look might have come with layering advice from Holmes's longtime stylist, Brie Welch.)

Katie Holmes's is making the black slip dress her go-to silhouette of the summer. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Exact credits for Holmes's outfit haven't been released quite yet. From what we can see, Holmes accessorized her silky gown with a black leather shoulder bag, dainty gold necklaces, and gold-framed sunglasses. And for an unexpected twist to her outfit, rather than re-wearing her ballet flats or even chunky sneakers, she went for beige moccasins to complete her look.

Freja NYC Mini Shoulder Bag Black Visit Site

Now, this is where outfit-repeating Katie Holmes comes in. The actress broke out a very similar outfit last week on Wednesday, May 1, wearing the exact same slip dress during her usual errand run around the city. For the occasion, she styled it with a maxi tote bag and Vibi Venezia's dark blue velvet Mary Janes flats. She opted for a pink-and-red tank top underneath, once again adding a pop of color to the almost monochrome outfit.

What makes Holmes a reigning street-style star is her commitment to rewearing her favorite pieces time and again. Whether it's a trench coat or tote bag, she's always keeping her go-to styles in rotation while experimenting with styling to make them look (and feel) good as new.

It's never too early to get a head start on summer shopping, and luckily, the actress is already providing an easy, breezy outfit idea to recreate for the season ahead. Keep scrolling to shop Katie Holmes's slip dress and mocassins.

Shop Katie Holmes's Summer Outfit

Nili Lotan Silk Satin Slip Gown $595 at Bergdorf Goodman

Lunya Washable Silk Bias Slip Dress $198 at Nordstrom