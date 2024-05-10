Katie Holmes Re-Wears Her Favorite Spring Dress With an Unexpected Shoe

The actress is a proud outfit repeater.

Katie Holmes wearing a black slip dress with beige moccasins while out in New York City May 2024
(Image credit: Backgrid)
India Roby
By
published

Over the years, Katie Holmes has made one thing clear: She's an unapologetic outfit repeater. Once the actress finds a silhouette comfy and stylish enough, she's often seen putting the style on repeat—like an earworm of a song, but in wardrobe form. While New York City transitions to warmer (and more humid) days, Holmes is already prepping for the summer ahead, swapping out her favorite jackets and sneakers (temporarily) for a slip dress and moccasins.

The Dawson's Creek star was photographed in New York City on Thursday, May 9. While chatting on the phone, the 45-year-old wore a sleek, black midi slip dress. Holmes honed in on effortless layering, adding a dark green and brown tank top underneath. (The off-duty look might have come with layering advice from Holmes's longtime stylist, Brie Welch.)

Katie Holmes wearing a black slip dress with beige moccasins while out in New York City May 2024

Katie Holmes's is making the black slip dress her go-to silhouette of the summer.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

AllSaints black slip dress
AllSaints Hadley Dress

Re/Done ribbed crop top
Re/Done Cropped Ribbed Tank

Exact credits for Holmes's outfit haven't been released quite yet. From what we can see, Holmes accessorized her silky gown with a black leather shoulder bag, dainty gold necklaces, and gold-framed sunglasses. And for an unexpected twist to her outfit, rather than re-wearing her ballet flats or even chunky sneakers, she went for beige moccasins to complete her look.

'kilty' Suede Moccasin
Minnetonka Kilty Suede Moccasin

Freja NYC Mini Shoulder Bag Black
Freja NYC Mini Shoulder Bag Black

Saint Laurent cat eye sunglasses
Saint Laurent Metal Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Now, this is where outfit-repeating Katie Holmes comes in. The actress broke out a very similar outfit last week on Wednesday, May 1, wearing the exact same slip dress during her usual errand run around the city. For the occasion, she styled it with a maxi tote bag and Vibi Venezia's dark blue velvet Mary Janes flats. She opted for a pink-and-red tank top underneath, once again adding a pop of color to the almost monochrome outfit.

What makes Holmes a reigning street-style star is her commitment to rewearing her favorite pieces time and again. Whether it's a trench coat or tote bag, she's always keeping her go-to styles in rotation while experimenting with styling to make them look (and feel) good as new.

It's never too early to get a head start on summer shopping, and luckily, the actress is already providing an easy, breezy outfit idea to recreate for the season ahead. Keep scrolling to shop Katie Holmes's slip dress and mocassins.

Shop Katie Holmes's Summer Outfit

Nili Lotan black slip dress
Nili Lotan Silk Satin Slip Gown

Lunya black slip dress
Lunya Washable Silk Bias Slip Dress

Tod's moccasins
Tod's Gommini Suede Driving Loafers

Rag & Bone loafers
Rag & Bone Sid Loafer

India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.

