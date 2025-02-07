Calvin Klein Collection just returned to the New York Fashion Week calendar for Fall 2025 with its first-ever female creative director, Veronica Leoni, and a slew of brand faces past (Kate Moss, Christy Turlington) and present (Kendall Jenner), after an eight-year hiatus. It was as much a supermodel reunion as it was a classic runway show.

As a crowd including Bad Bunny, Greta Lee, and FKA Twigs filtered into the show's Manhattan venue on Feb. 7, fashion fans immediately noticed OG Calvin Klein muses Christy Turlington and Kate Moss in the crowd. The former wore a longline black coat and white pumps; the latter chose a champagne slip dress and black ankle-strap heels. Posing with Mr. Klein himself, both supermodels seemed to be nodding to the brand's '90s classics—reminiscent of the time when they made waves fronting its campaigns and runways. (Kate Moss first modeled for Calvin Klein at 17 years old in ads alongside Mark Walhberg; Turlington has fronted the label's ads consistently from the 1990s to as recently as 2022.)

Christy Turlington (left) and Kate Moss (right) pose with Calvin Klein. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once Moss and Turlington settled into the front row alongside actor Alexander Skarsgård and Grace Burns, Leoni's vision for the new Calvin Klein began making its way down the white-carpeted catwalk. She'd told The New York Times that this refreshed Calvin Klein Collection would have "sexitude," or an understanding of sensuality that was driven by the women wearing the suits, pencil skirts, and matching sets—not the men behind the scenes. (One attendee described the vibe to Marie Claire as "sexy Severance.") Models embodied what the show notes called "clothes for life" by swinging CK One perfume-shaped bags and sauntering in oversize coats styled like dresses, including Kendall Jenner.

Alexander Skarsgård, Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, and Grace Burns sit front row at Calvin Klein. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The model could have easily strutted from her walk-in closet onto the runway, even though the outfit was a brand-new sample. Her extra-large brown coat with a plunging neckline, the hint of a butter yellow slip skirt, and the leather bag clutched in her arm appeared to be distant cousins of the minimalist designer bags and neutral separates she wears all the time in New York and Los Angeles.

Kendall Jenner backstage at the Calvin Klein show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

walking for calvin klein during new york fashion week pic.twitter.com/zsOGGP5s2uFebruary 7, 2025

By the time the show ended, Jenner managed to channel the original Calvin Klein muses yet again in her own way. In a twist on the model-off-duty outfit, she layered a green cape over slacks with a Ralph Lauren baseball cap on top.

Jenner left the show in a wraparound cape, black trousers, and a Ralph Lauren baseball cap. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The next generation of Calvin Klein models will no doubt look back at both this post-show 'fit and Jenner's original runway look for inspiration when their time in the runway spotlight comes around.