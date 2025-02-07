Kendall Jenner Walks the Calvin Klein Runway in Front of Its Original Muses: Kate Moss and Christy Turlington
The brand's return to New York Fashion Week was also a major model reunion.
Calvin Klein Collection just returned to the New York Fashion Week calendar for Fall 2025 with its first-ever female creative director, Veronica Leoni, and a slew of brand faces past (Kate Moss, Christy Turlington) and present (Kendall Jenner), after an eight-year hiatus. It was as much a supermodel reunion as it was a classic runway show.
As a crowd including Bad Bunny, Greta Lee, and FKA Twigs filtered into the show's Manhattan venue on Feb. 7, fashion fans immediately noticed OG Calvin Klein muses Christy Turlington and Kate Moss in the crowd. The former wore a longline black coat and white pumps; the latter chose a champagne slip dress and black ankle-strap heels. Posing with Mr. Klein himself, both supermodels seemed to be nodding to the brand's '90s classics—reminiscent of the time when they made waves fronting its campaigns and runways. (Kate Moss first modeled for Calvin Klein at 17 years old in ads alongside Mark Walhberg; Turlington has fronted the label's ads consistently from the 1990s to as recently as 2022.)
Once Moss and Turlington settled into the front row alongside actor Alexander Skarsgård and Grace Burns, Leoni's vision for the new Calvin Klein began making its way down the white-carpeted catwalk. She'd told The New York Times that this refreshed Calvin Klein Collection would have "sexitude," or an understanding of sensuality that was driven by the women wearing the suits, pencil skirts, and matching sets—not the men behind the scenes. (One attendee described the vibe to Marie Claire as "sexy Severance.") Models embodied what the show notes called "clothes for life" by swinging CK One perfume-shaped bags and sauntering in oversize coats styled like dresses, including Kendall Jenner.
The model could have easily strutted from her walk-in closet onto the runway, even though the outfit was a brand-new sample. Her extra-large brown coat with a plunging neckline, the hint of a butter yellow slip skirt, and the leather bag clutched in her arm appeared to be distant cousins of the minimalist designer bags and neutral separates she wears all the time in New York and Los Angeles.
walking for calvin klein during new york fashion week pic.twitter.com/zsOGGP5s2uFebruary 7, 2025
By the time the show ended, Jenner managed to channel the original Calvin Klein muses yet again in her own way. In a twist on the model-off-duty outfit, she layered a green cape over slacks with a Ralph Lauren baseball cap on top.
The next generation of Calvin Klein models will no doubt look back at both this post-show 'fit and Jenner's original runway look for inspiration when their time in the runway spotlight comes around.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Welcome to the Lazy Girl Hair Era
Gray hair, natural textures, and laid back styles are thriving in 2025.
By Jamie Wilson Published
-
'Sweet Magnolias' Ends With a Cliffhanger That Could Change Their Friendship Forever—Will It Return for Season 5?
We're dying to know if Maddie is leaving Serenity!
By Radhika Menon Published
-
Prince Louis Is "Showing Great Promise" With Hobby That Follows in Mom Kate's Footsteps
Like mother, like son.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Katie Holmes Perfects Her Fashion Month Outfit Formula in Blue Blazers, Silk Skirts, and Metallic Statement Earrings
The star totally hacked the New York Fashion Week dress code with two genius looks.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kendall Jenner Mixes a Gucci Starter Wallet With a Minimalist Designer Bag
Even models carry starter wallets.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Truman Capote Had His Swans—Now Christopher John Rogers Has His Squirrels
As the designer prepares for his much-anticipated runway show at New York Fashion Week, we tap into the vibrant cult following that fuels his rainbow-colored world.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Bella Hadid Taps Into the '80s Gold Jewelry Trend Styling Her Sister's Favorite Crewneck Cardigan
The model repped her big sister's cashmere brand with a casual Instagram cameo.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Lila Moss Proves This Underrated Adidas Style Is a Shoe-In for New It-Sneaker Status
Time to snag the relaunched shoe before it's sold-out everywhere.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
I’m a Plus-Size Editor—Here’s How I Won Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style
Feeling curvy and confident is always a must, but dressing sustainably is the plus.
By Ashlyn Delaney Published
-
Anya Taylor-Joy Revives the No-Pants Trend in a Celine Cape and Skintight Micro-Shorts
So that's what the Golden Globe winner was hiding under her cape...
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Test-Drive Winter 2025's Edgiest Coat Trends for Date Night
The pair dressed up to eat fancy pizza rolls at Taylor Swift's favorite restaurant.
By Hanna Lustig Published