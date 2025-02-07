Kendall Jenner Mixes a Gucci Starter Wallet With a Minimalist Designer Bag
This is the loudest her luxury gets.
No celebrity is completely immune to the rise of the loud luxury trend—not even avowed minimalist Kendall Jenner. The Gucci wallet peeking out of her purse on a late-night stop by the pizza joint Locali on Feb. 6 is all the evidence that she supports a dash of logomania.
Jenner touched down at the Brooklyn restaurant just in time for New York Fashion Week—though it's unclear whether she's walking any runways this season. So far, she's only appeared to have a late dinner with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, while showing off her and stylist Dani Michelle's newfound appreciation for a double-G Gucci print.
She was considerably more bundled up than the last time we saw her, in a pantsless Dolce & Gabbana set. Jenner's out-to-dinner outfit consisted of a gray longline jacket, matching pants, and a minimalist designer bag. All signs point to those neutral pieces coming from The Row, just like the tried-and-true loafers on her feet. But peeking out from her sleek bag was that aforementioned Gucci wallet, a break from Jenner's style codes if I've ever seen one.
Aside from her starring role in a Gucci travel campaign last summer, Jenner's relationship with the Milan house isn't often advertised with its signature monogram or grosgrain stripe. When she wears Gucci—or any designer, from Alaïa to Schiaparelli—she tends toward more anonymous, logo-free bags and quiet neutrals. The most obvious piece in her designer arsenal is her Hermès Kelly bag—and even that comes in black. All that's to say: a flash of a logoed-out Gucci wallet is hard to miss even when it's barely emerging from her tote bag.
Before parsing through the rest of Jenner's dinner outfit (credits weren't available at press time), I had to wonder exactly which Gucci piece she was carrying. The tan print and fits-in-a-tote size narrowed it down to a few options: one of the brand's longline wallets, a travel pouch, or perhaps a mini bag tilted on its side.
Regardless of which Gucci wallet (or pouch, or cosmetics case) she's carrying, Jenner is tapping into a different fashion persona with this accessory. It's someone who is maybe building out their best designer bag arsenal with the cachet of an easily identifiable piece, and someone who definitely wants to share exactly which brand they're wearing. Considering how quiet Kendall Jenner's style tends to be, it's fun to see her turning up the volume even with a single loud luxury accessory.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
