No celebrity is completely immune to the rise of the loud luxury trend—not even avowed minimalist Kendall Jenner. The Gucci wallet peeking out of her purse on a late-night stop by the pizza joint Locali on Feb. 6 is all the evidence that she supports a dash of logomania.

Jenner touched down at the Brooklyn restaurant just in time for New York Fashion Week—though it's unclear whether she's walking any runways this season. So far, she's only appeared to have a late dinner with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, while showing off her and stylist Dani Michelle's newfound appreciation for a double-G Gucci print.

She was considerably more bundled up than the last time we saw her, in a pantsless Dolce & Gabbana set. Jenner's out-to-dinner outfit consisted of a gray longline jacket, matching pants, and a minimalist designer bag. All signs point to those neutral pieces coming from The Row, just like the tried-and-true loafers on her feet. But peeking out from her sleek bag was that aforementioned Gucci wallet, a break from Jenner's style codes if I've ever seen one.

Kendall Jenner ducked into Locali on Feb. 6 for dinner with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gucci Ophidia Large Cosmetic Case $520 at Gucci

Aside from her starring role in a Gucci travel campaign last summer, Jenner's relationship with the Milan house isn't often advertised with its signature monogram or grosgrain stripe. When she wears Gucci—or any designer, from Alaïa to Schiaparelli—she tends toward more anonymous, logo-free bags and quiet neutrals. The most obvious piece in her designer arsenal is her Hermès Kelly bag—and even that comes in black. All that's to say: a flash of a logoed-out Gucci wallet is hard to miss even when it's barely emerging from her tote bag.

Before parsing through the rest of Jenner's dinner outfit (credits weren't available at press time), I had to wonder exactly which Gucci piece she was carrying. The tan print and fits-in-a-tote size narrowed it down to a few options: one of the brand's longline wallets, a travel pouch, or perhaps a mini bag tilted on its side.

A flash of Gucci's double-G print could be seen peeking out from inside her leather tote bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gucci Gg Emblem Continental Wallet $790 at Gucci

Regardless of which Gucci wallet (or pouch, or cosmetics case) she's carrying, Jenner is tapping into a different fashion persona with this accessory. It's someone who is maybe building out their best designer bag arsenal with the cachet of an easily identifiable piece, and someone who definitely wants to share exactly which brand they're wearing. Considering how quiet Kendall Jenner's style tends to be, it's fun to see her turning up the volume even with a single loud luxury accessory.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors