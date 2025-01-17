No one has contributed more to the noble field of party girl studies than Kate Moss. Her birthday should be declared an international holiday, complete with a cheeky ciggy and an espresso martini for all. Someday, perhaps, I'll start a formal petition. But until then, I suppose I'll have to settle for gazing at photos of her most recent bash in London.

Held in honor of the supermodel's 51st birthday on Jan. 16, the party was a veritable who's who of British It girl culture. Naturally, the Cosmoss founder had to bring her lookalike daughter Lila Moss as her plus one. As the pair pulled up to China Tang—an iconic Cantonese restaurant housed inside The Dorchester hotel—their family resemblance was even more striking than usual in matching black ensembles.

Kate Moss and Lila Moss arrive at the supermodel's 51st birthday party in matching black outfits. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kate embraced the Yeti coat trend in a furry black jacket—most likely vintage Stella McCartney or Vivienne Westwood—worn atop a shimmering silver blouse with a plunging deep-V neckline. To break up the negative space, she threw on a long gold and pearl tusk pendant necklace before finishing the look with black trousers, strappy crystal-encrusted sandals, and a black envelope clutch.

Lila went for a shocking affordable $250 Réalisation Par black silk halter dress embroidered with pink roses on the front and lower back. The 21-year-old paired the slinky piece with a black Chanel bag and black mule heels topped with a slicked-back bun.

Both mother and daughter sported naked manicures and moody red pedicures at the event, suggesting the two probably hit the salon together beforehand. Although Kate lives primarily in London and the Cotswolds, and Lila Moss is attending Parsons School of Design in New York City, the two have still managed to spend lots of time together in recent months. Last year, Kate and her mini-me sat front-row together at the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. Later, in October 2024, the two made their Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debuts in back-to-back segments—one of the runway broadcast's best moments. And most recently, in December, they did a little mother-daughter matching in all-black Zara outfits to celebrate Kate's collaboration with the brand.

Suffice it to say, Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford will definitely need to step up their game if they want to keep up with Lila and Kate Moss.