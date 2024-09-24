Kendall Jenner Goes Corporate Chic With a $15,000 Hermès Kelly Bag and Extra-Oversize Suit
The model snuck in some retail therapy between Paris Fashion Week shows.
Kendall Jenner has embraced a lot of different style personalities this fashion month. One day, she's a mod Alaïa model in a crop top; the next, she's a classic minimalist in a blazer-and-jeans outfit formula; the day after that, she's a bombshell in a red bustier gown at Paris Fashion Week. Tuesday, Sept. 24, caught Jenner showing off her inner corner office executive with a rare Hermès Kelly bag to match.
In between shows, the 818 Tequila founder fit in some retail therapy with friends. She and stylist Dani Michelle pulled a look that says she could buy the entire boutique—and also design the pieces hanging on the racks. The corporate chic separates included an extra-oversize double-breasted blazer, styled without a shirt underneath, and coordinating trousers with a single-pleat silhouette.
Jenner's accessories also exuded creative director energy—fitting, since she holds that exact title with the luxury retailer FWRD. The model wore a pair of exaggerated, square-frame black glasses and pointed-toe pumps with the slightest kitten heel. It's a look that means business without getting in the way of business.
Then, of course, there's her CEO-level arm candy: an Hermès Kelly bag. The piece, rendered in a deep, chocolate brown leather, can fetch a value of up to $15,000 on luxury consignment platforms.
Hermès are some of the most popular plus-ones at Paris Fashion Week this season, even ahead of the house's official runway. The day before Kendall Jenner took her Kelly out for some retail therapy, Victoria Beckham carried an Hermès Birkin bag valued at up to $82,500.
Purchasing an Hermès bag is usually an invitation-only experience, unless you're going the consignment route. As for emulating the rest of Jenner's latest style personality, oversize suits like hers are in ample, and accessible, supply. Start power dressing with Kendall Jenner as your inspiration below.
Shop Oversize Suits Inspired by Kendall Jenner
