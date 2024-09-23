Victoria Beckham and Her $82,500 Birkin Bag Are the Epitome of Posh at Paris Fashion Week

The designer put her spin on the office siren trend for a stroll in the City of Lights.

Victoria Beckham in Paris wearing a navy matching set
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Victoria Beckham looked like a true office siren when she arrived at Paris Fashion Week with her son, Romeo, on Sept. 23. The designer won't be showing her eponymous label's latest collection in the City of Lights until Friday, Sept. 27, and for that occasion she will surely wear of her own designs. In the meantime, she's staying comfortable in a distressed Balenciaga long-sleeved top with a lace-trimmed neckline and strategically placed holes climbing the arms. She paired the not-so-basic T-shirt with a dark gray pinstripe skirt that features a visible black lace panel at the hem, from Balenciaga's Summer 2024 collection.

The look plays right into the "corporate fetish" trend cycle that dominated fashion TikTok in 2023 after the coquette aesthetic's chokehold on the platform finally began to wane. Whereas the coquette princess might prefer pastels, ruffles, and ballet flats, the office siren gravitates toward menswear-inspired tailoring, corporate colors, and lingerie-inspired details.

Victoria Beckham in paris

Victoria Beckham channeled her inner office siren in a Balenciaga set at Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Women's Distressed Lingerie Top in BlackBalenciaga
Balenciaga Distressed Lingerie Top

Women's Lingerie Tailored Skirt in Dark GreyBalenciaga
Balenciaga Lingerie Tailored Skirt

The former British pop star accented the otherwise monochromatic black look with a pair of towering cherry red patent leather pumps from Alaïa and two delicate chain anklets—one for each foot, that is. But even those statement-making heels couldn't distract me from ogling her matte black alligator skin Hermès Birkin Sellier 25 with palladium hardware, which is currently valued at a whopping $82,500. A master of high-low dressing, Beckham finished the look with a pair of ski mask-inspired black sunglasses from her own line.

Victoria Beckham carries her Birkin

Beckham accessorized with a Birkin bag valued at $82,500.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cherry Decollete Pumps in Patent LeatherAlaïa
Alaïa Cherry Patent Decollete Pumps

Victoria Beckham sunglasses
Victoria Beckham Layered Mask Sunglasses

Victoria Beckham has always dressed to her own style beat, but her outfit for the final leg of fashion week looked somewhat familiar. Just last week in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez coordinated a croc Birkin of her own with a Brunello Cucinelli sweater set in the same shade of beige. When a bag commands that much attention, of course the rest of the outfit revolves around it.

Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

