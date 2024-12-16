Kendall Jenner Test-Drives Winter's Cozy Minimalist Scarf Coat Trend With an $8,900 Coat
The model proved that she continues to be one of The Row's biggest fans in this trendy coat.
If you're going to craft a whole look using pieces from a single brand, you could do a lot worse than going head-to-toe The Row. Just ask Kendall Jenner, who showed off an entire outfit of pieces from the label in a picture she shared on her Instagram Story this weekend.
For the look, Kendall got in on the scarf coat trend that's already poised to dominate in 2025, thanks to the style's intuitive silhouette and, let's be honest, just plain practicality and versatility (it's a coat and a scarf, in one garment).
Jenner's outdoor-ready look centered on The Row's tan Laguna double-face cashmere belted coat, which retails for $8,900 and looks worth every penny in terms of sheer luxury.
The model and influencer stuck with The Row when it came to accessorizing the look too, opting for the brand's $2,990 black nuance leather shoulder bag and a black pair of The Row's soft leather loafers, which retail for $1,290.
This isn't the first time Jenner has casually served as a walking billboard for The Row—in fact, she's long been one of the most consistent fans of the insider-beloved brand from child-actors-turned-fashion-moguls Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. In July, Jenner even wore an entire look pulled straight from The Row's Summer 2024 runway during a night out in New York City.
Jenner has shown her love for the label consistently across seasons, wearing a pair of The Row's Claudette leather flats all over Paris Fashion Week in September and elevating an Ugg outfit earlier this month by pairing the staple boots with The Row's Isotani chunky cashmere wrap cardigan in smoke brown and the label's (currently sold out) small E/W Day Luxe Bag in black leather.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
