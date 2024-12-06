Kendall Jenner is still in the midst of her Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-inspired '90s minimalism era. But even in sunny Calabasas, temperatures have evidently started to dip ahead of the holidays. On Dec. 5, the model set her newfound aesthetic aside for a moment to step out in the cold-yet-stylish woman's winter boot of choice: a cozy pair of Ugg Ultra Minis.

Honestly, girls only want one thing when cold weather hits and it's to sink their freezing toes into a plush shearling lining. Here, the model found a clever way to elevate her Ugg outfit with a smoky brown wrap cardigan from The Row. Of this belted cashmere sweater, Bessette-Kennedy would have surely approved.

Kendall Jenner pairs a brownish-green wrap cardigan from The Row with light brown Ugg boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Row Isotani Chunky Cashmere Wrap Cardigan $4,850 at Bergdorf Goodman

UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Shearling Booties $150 at Bloomingdale's

The 29-year-old accessorized her lounge essentials with black leggings, chunky chocolate brown socks, black oval sunglasses, and a wide black leather designer tote bag. At first glance, the tote's distinctive handles looked to me like Khaite's Amelia bag—a longtime favorite of Katie Holmes. But upon closer examination, the subtle gold logo at the base of the bag unmistakably reads The Row, a brand Jenner can't seem to get enough of lately. In July, she wore a dinner outfit that was basically a beat-for-beat recreation of a look from The Row's Summer 2024 runway. In September, at Paris Fashion Week, she topped a vintage royal blue John Galliano dress with a pair of rich girls flats from the Olsen sisters' covetable label.

The Row Small Day Luxe Bag in Leather $4,300 at The Row

As she strolled to a meeting with her bodyguard and assistant in tow, Jenner's freshly shorn brunette bob was on full display after revealing her new haircut and color with a topless photo shoot in November. The transformation followed her decision to embrace the honey blonde hair trend during New York Fashion Week. It's a time-honored tradition to dye your hair a bit darker in the cold weather months, of course. And the timing couldn't be better given Pantone's 2025 color of the year prediction: "Mocha Mousse."

Perhaps that's why Jenner matched her Uggs to her socks and sweater. Brown-on-brown looks are going to rule street style next year. This is just Jenner getting a jumpstart on the trend.

Shop Cozy Essentials Inspired by Kendall Jenner

Free People Cashmere Reversible Wrap Sweater $158 at Free People

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors