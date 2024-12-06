Kendall Jenner Kickstarts Cozy Girl Winter in Ugg Boots, Leggings, and The Row's $4,300 Tote Bag

The model finally pulled her cuddly essentials out of storage.

Kendall Jenner walks to her car in a brown sweater with sunglasses and a black tote by the Row
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Hanna Lustig
Kendall Jenner is still in the midst of her Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-inspired '90s minimalism era. But even in sunny Calabasas, temperatures have evidently started to dip ahead of the holidays. On Dec. 5, the model set her newfound aesthetic aside for a moment to step out in the cold-yet-stylish woman's winter boot of choice: a cozy pair of Ugg Ultra Minis.

Honestly, girls only want one thing when cold weather hits and it's to sink their freezing toes into a plush shearling lining. Here, the model found a clever way to elevate her Ugg outfit with a smoky brown wrap cardigan from The Row. Of this belted cashmere sweater, Bessette-Kennedy would have surely approved.

A photo of Kendall Jenner pairing a brownish-green wrap cardigan from The Row with light brown Ugg boots.

Kendall Jenner pairs a brownish-green wrap cardigan from The Row with light brown Ugg boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

