Kendall Jenner Kickstarts Cozy Girl Winter in Ugg Boots, Leggings, and The Row's $4,300 Tote Bag
The model finally pulled her cuddly essentials out of storage.
Kendall Jenner is still in the midst of her Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-inspired '90s minimalism era. But even in sunny Calabasas, temperatures have evidently started to dip ahead of the holidays. On Dec. 5, the model set her newfound aesthetic aside for a moment to step out in the cold-yet-stylish woman's winter boot of choice: a cozy pair of Ugg Ultra Minis.
Honestly, girls only want one thing when cold weather hits and it's to sink their freezing toes into a plush shearling lining. Here, the model found a clever way to elevate her Ugg outfit with a smoky brown wrap cardigan from The Row. Of this belted cashmere sweater, Bessette-Kennedy would have surely approved.
The 29-year-old accessorized her lounge essentials with black leggings, chunky chocolate brown socks, black oval sunglasses, and a wide black leather designer tote bag. At first glance, the tote's distinctive handles looked to me like Khaite's Amelia bag—a longtime favorite of Katie Holmes. But upon closer examination, the subtle gold logo at the base of the bag unmistakably reads The Row, a brand Jenner can't seem to get enough of lately. In July, she wore a dinner outfit that was basically a beat-for-beat recreation of a look from The Row's Summer 2024 runway. In September, at Paris Fashion Week, she topped a vintage royal blue John Galliano dress with a pair of rich girls flats from the Olsen sisters' covetable label.
As she strolled to a meeting with her bodyguard and assistant in tow, Jenner's freshly shorn brunette bob was on full display after revealing her new haircut and color with a topless photo shoot in November. The transformation followed her decision to embrace the honey blonde hair trend during New York Fashion Week. It's a time-honored tradition to dye your hair a bit darker in the cold weather months, of course. And the timing couldn't be better given Pantone's 2025 color of the year prediction: "Mocha Mousse."
Perhaps that's why Jenner matched her Uggs to her socks and sweater. Brown-on-brown looks are going to rule street style next year. This is just Jenner getting a jumpstart on the trend.
Shop Cozy Essentials Inspired by Kendall Jenner
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
