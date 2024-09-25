Kendall Jenner Revitalizes a Vintage Shoe Trend With Rich-Girl Flats by The Row at Paris Fashion Week

She's worn the same pair all week.

Kendall Jenner walks in the rain at Paris Fashion Week wearing a navy dress and carrying a Ritz umbrella
When Kendall Jenner wears a trend once, it's a gentle endorsement. When Kendall Jenner wears a vintage shoe trend several times in a row—and on the style stage otherwise known as Paris Fashion Week—it's a sign that the piece is capital-B back.

This week, Kendall Jenner has been positively obsessed (by fashion standards) with a pair of ballerina kitten heels by The Row. Known as the Claudette, they're a classic, pointed-toe silhouette with the teensiest lift in the back, and they're the sort of elegant shoe you'd imagine on a silver screen heroine like Audrey Hepburn. On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Jenner wore them twice, beginning with a royal blue, tailored set that perfectly matched her Ritz Carlton umbrella.

Kendall Jenner walks in Paris wearing a navy dress and a matching umbrella with a vintage shoe trend

Kendall Jenner started her day in a navy waistcoat with a draped skirt, paired to her vintage-inspired flats by The Row.

The Row Claudette Flats
The Row Claudette Flats

Jenner and stylist Dani Michelle also paired the flat-heel hybrid with a deep navy dress on the same day. This look included a slightly unraveled neckline and contrasting, semi-sheer fabric beneath the textured bodice—plus a little black clutch to match the model's flats and sunglasses. (Exact credits for Jenner's two outfits hadn't been shared by press time, but trust that I'll update this post when they're available.)

Kendall Jenner walks at New York Fashion Week wearing a distressed dress and kitten heels

Later in the day, Jenner changed into a so-navy-it's-black dress with a distressed neckline and a contrasting skirt.

Jenner's flats had the same aura as her vintage Alaïa blazer worn earlier in the week, as well as the Hermes Kelly bag and oversize suit by The Row she chose for a shopping trip on Tuesday, Sept. 24—two outfits that also included her Claudette flats. They all match Jenner's minimalist sensibilities, and they have the clean lines and structure of a vintage-leaning silhouette—which stands out in a sea of street style sneaker trends. Sorry, but I have to say it: They're the Merriam-Webster definition of "demure."

It's not a coincidence that Kendall Jenner keeps wearing shoes by The Row. She's been known to copy and paste full outfits from The Row's runway; she loves to carry its oversize tote bags. Choosing the label is also a wink to the ongoing show calendar: The brand also held its no-phones-allowed Paris Fashion Week runway on Wednesday. While we couldn't see inside to the runway, we at least know the label is carrying on a vintage shoe trend with Kendall Jenner's approval outside.

Shop Kendall Jenner's Vintage Shoe Trend

Leather Pointed-Toe Ballerina Flats
Marc Fisher LTD Leather Pointed-Toe Ballerina Flats

Mango Kitten Heel Shoes
Mango Kitten Heel Shoes

a pair of ballerina pumps in front of a plain backdrop
Prada Vernice Calfskin Square-Toe Ballerina Pumps

The Asymmetric Leather Ballet Flats
Toteme The Asymmetric Leather Ballet Flats

Natalia Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump
Naturalizer Natalia Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump

Tory Burch Patos Pointed Leather Flats
Tory Burch Patos Pointed Leather Flats

