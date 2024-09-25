Kendall Jenner Revitalizes a Vintage Shoe Trend With Rich-Girl Flats by The Row at Paris Fashion Week
She's worn the same pair all week.
When Kendall Jenner wears a trend once, it's a gentle endorsement. When Kendall Jenner wears a vintage shoe trend several times in a row—and on the style stage otherwise known as Paris Fashion Week—it's a sign that the piece is capital-B back.
This week, Kendall Jenner has been positively obsessed (by fashion standards) with a pair of ballerina kitten heels by The Row. Known as the Claudette, they're a classic, pointed-toe silhouette with the teensiest lift in the back, and they're the sort of elegant shoe you'd imagine on a silver screen heroine like Audrey Hepburn. On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Jenner wore them twice, beginning with a royal blue, tailored set that perfectly matched her Ritz Carlton umbrella.
Jenner and stylist Dani Michelle also paired the flat-heel hybrid with a deep navy dress on the same day. This look included a slightly unraveled neckline and contrasting, semi-sheer fabric beneath the textured bodice—plus a little black clutch to match the model's flats and sunglasses. (Exact credits for Jenner's two outfits hadn't been shared by press time, but trust that I'll update this post when they're available.)
Jenner's flats had the same aura as her vintage Alaïa blazer worn earlier in the week, as well as the Hermes Kelly bag and oversize suit by The Row she chose for a shopping trip on Tuesday, Sept. 24—two outfits that also included her Claudette flats. They all match Jenner's minimalist sensibilities, and they have the clean lines and structure of a vintage-leaning silhouette—which stands out in a sea of street style sneaker trends. Sorry, but I have to say it: They're the Merriam-Webster definition of "demure."
It's not a coincidence that Kendall Jenner keeps wearing shoes by The Row. She's been known to copy and paste full outfits from The Row's runway; she loves to carry its oversize tote bags. Choosing the label is also a wink to the ongoing show calendar: The brand also held its no-phones-allowed Paris Fashion Week runway on Wednesday. While we couldn't see inside to the runway, we at least know the label is carrying on a vintage shoe trend with Kendall Jenner's approval outside.
Shop Kendall Jenner's Vintage Shoe Trend
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
