When Kendall Jenner wears a trend once, it's a gentle endorsement. When Kendall Jenner wears a vintage shoe trend several times in a row—and on the style stage otherwise known as Paris Fashion Week—it's a sign that the piece is capital-B back.

This week, Kendall Jenner has been positively obsessed (by fashion standards) with a pair of ballerina kitten heels by The Row. Known as the Claudette, they're a classic, pointed-toe silhouette with the teensiest lift in the back, and they're the sort of elegant shoe you'd imagine on a silver screen heroine like Audrey Hepburn. On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Jenner wore them twice, beginning with a royal blue, tailored set that perfectly matched her Ritz Carlton umbrella.

Kendall Jenner started her day in a navy waistcoat with a draped skirt, paired to her vintage-inspired flats by The Row. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner and stylist Dani Michelle also paired the flat-heel hybrid with a deep navy dress on the same day. This look included a slightly unraveled neckline and contrasting, semi-sheer fabric beneath the textured bodice—plus a little black clutch to match the model's flats and sunglasses. (Exact credits for Jenner's two outfits hadn't been shared by press time, but trust that I'll update this post when they're available.)

Later in the day, Jenner changed into a so-navy-it's-black dress with a distressed neckline and a contrasting skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner's flats had the same aura as her vintage Alaïa blazer worn earlier in the week, as well as the Hermes Kelly bag and oversize suit by The Row she chose for a shopping trip on Tuesday, Sept. 24—two outfits that also included her Claudette flats. They all match Jenner's minimalist sensibilities, and they have the clean lines and structure of a vintage-leaning silhouette—which stands out in a sea of street style sneaker trends. Sorry, but I have to say it: They're the Merriam-Webster definition of "demure."

It's not a coincidence that Kendall Jenner keeps wearing shoes by The Row. She's been known to copy and paste full outfits from The Row's runway; she loves to carry its oversize tote bags. Choosing the label is also a wink to the ongoing show calendar: The brand also held its no-phones-allowed Paris Fashion Week runway on Wednesday. While we couldn't see inside to the runway, we at least know the label is carrying on a vintage shoe trend with Kendall Jenner's approval outside.

Shop Kendall Jenner's Vintage Shoe Trend

Marc Fisher LTD Leather Pointed-Toe Ballerina Flats $130 at Neiman Marcus

Toteme The Asymmetric Leather Ballet Flats $434 at Mytheresa

Naturalizer Natalia Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump $120 at Nordstrom