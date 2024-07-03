Kendall Jenner Copy and Pastes Her Dinner Outfit From The Row's Runway, With Two Minimalist Twists

No one is a bigger fan of the Olsen twins' label than she is.

Kendall Jenner between shows at Paris Couture Week wearing tinted sunglasses red lipstick and a white tank top
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published

As surely as the sun rises and sets each day, as surely as the sky outside is blue, Kendall Jenner surely incorporates something from The Row into her everyday outfits. But last night, Jenner went a step further than re-wearing her $820 Row flats or supersized minimalist tote from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's insider-beloved brand. She wore an entire look pulled from The Row's Summer 2024 runway.

Days after a whirlwind trip to Paris, Jenner stopped by the New York City hotspot Buvette on Tuesday, July 2, for dinner with Marc Kalman (an ex-boyfriend of fellow model Bella Hadid). Fashion followers will be less interested in her company and more in her perfectly oversize, classically Jenner styling. Her dinner outfit started with an intentionally oversize black T-shirt with a second white tee peeking out from underneath. On the bottom, she added a pair of pleated mohair trousers cinched with a black leather belt. These are, of course, all from The Row.

Kendall Jenner wears a full outfit from The Row for dinner in New York City

Kendall Jenner wore a straight-off-the-runway outfit by The Row for dinner on Tuesday, July 2.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Issi Short-Sleeve Oversized Top
The Row Issi Short-Sleeve Oversized Top

Essentials Wesler Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
The Row Essentials Wesler Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Lonan Pleated Mohair-Wool Straight-Leg Pants
The Row Lonan Pleated Mohair-Wool Straight-Leg Pants

Not only did the model dedicate her casual outfit to her all-time favorite label; she even referenced the look's debut. A quick search will reveal Jenner (and possibly her stylist, Dani Michelle) pulled the outfit directly from The Row's Summer 2024 runway. Jenner's separates are a clear copy-and-paste, from the deliberately revealed white undershirt to the slouch of the trousers.

The only tweaks Jenner made were on a smaller scale—namely, in her accessories. She swapped the catwalk's French Riviera-esque straw tote for a smaller East-West bag. Instead of casual leather slides, she stepped into a pair of her best ballet flats.

Usually, the model saves her runway references for red carpet appearances, just like Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa, and the Hadids (among other archival fashion fans). Jenner's most recent vintage pulls involved her Met Gala looks. Bringing the runway into her street style—albeit in a luxurious upgrade to standard-issue tees and trousers—is rare.

a model walks at The Row's latest runway show in oversize trousers a black t shirt and slides

Kendall Jenner's dinner outfit first appeared on The Row's Summer 2024 runway, showcased in Paris.

(Image credit: The Row)

Small Goji Leather Shoulder Bag - Jil Sander - Women | Luisaviaroma
Jil Sander Small Goji Leather Shoulder Bag

Ballet Flat
The Row Ballet Flat

If The Row has a million fans, Kendall Jenner is the biggest. If The Row has only one fan, it's still Kendall Jenner. As a devotee of all things crisp, clean, and minimal in her off-duty style, Jenner is naturally the first to wear dozens of The Row's pieces (and wear them on repeat). Her extensive collection includes leather ballerinas, upscale flip-flops, voluminous tote bags, and understated suiting. She's not alone: Jennifer Lawrence and close friend Hailey Bieber are also avid collectors of all things including The Row's tags.

Last night's minimalist dinner outfit was a return to form. Jenner kicked off summer 2024 by dressing in vacation mode, sharing snaps on Instagram of wanderlust-inducing outfits from a sheer Khaite dress for a trip to Spain to a bikini paired with an Old Hollywood vintage hair scarf.

Then, Jenner switched style gears for a stop in Paris. After walking the Vogue World runway in a sheer Simone Rocha for Jean Paul Gaultier gown, Jenner went on a date with Bad Bunny in a Jacquemus LBD; she also frolicked with the singer through the Louvre museum, barefoot and in a black skirt set.

Kendall Jenner on a boat in mallorca spain wearing a semi sheer dress

Earlier this summer, Jenner wore a custom Khaite dress in a shade of sunset lavender.

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Kendall Jenner walks in the Vogue World fashion show wearing a sheer corset gown

In Paris, Kendall Jenner wore an ethereal sheer dress by Simone Rocha for Jean Paul Gaultier.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that Kendall Jenner is back on U.S. soil, she's back in a version of her day-to-day uniform. Slouchy crewneck sweaters, oversize trousers, and demure footwear are all fixtures in her wardrobe regardless of the designer. (And, they're all pieces anyone can emulate at various price points. Who doesn't love a relatable style moment?) But if there was any label to commence Jenner's return to everyday outfit inspiration, it was always going to be The Row.

Shop Kendall Jenner's Minimalist Outfit

Relaxed Crewneck Beach Sweater
J.Crew Relaxed Crewneck Beach Sweater

Relaxed Premium-Weight Cropped T-Shirt
J.Crew Relaxed Premium-Weight Cropped T-Shirt

Eddie 2.0 Ballet Flat
Tory Burch Eddie 2.0 Ballet Flat

a pair of green pants in front of a plain backdrop inspired by Kendall Jenner
Nili Lotan Megan Pant

Caroline Bag Oat
Freja Caroline Bag Oat

Leather Trouser Belt
Banana Republic Leather Trouser Belt

a gold bracelet by Jenny Bird in front of a plain backdrop
Jenny Bird Dane Bangle Set

Topics
Kendall Jenner
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸