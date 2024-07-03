As surely as the sun rises and sets each day, as surely as the sky outside is blue, Kendall Jenner surely incorporates something from The Row into her everyday outfits. But last night, Jenner went a step further than re-wearing her $820 Row flats or supersized minimalist tote from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's insider-beloved brand. She wore an entire look pulled from The Row's Summer 2024 runway.

Days after a whirlwind trip to Paris, Jenner stopped by the New York City hotspot Buvette on Tuesday, July 2, for dinner with Marc Kalman (an ex-boyfriend of fellow model Bella Hadid). Fashion followers will be less interested in her company and more in her perfectly oversize, classically Jenner styling. Her dinner outfit started with an intentionally oversize black T-shirt with a second white tee peeking out from underneath. On the bottom, she added a pair of pleated mohair trousers cinched with a black leather belt. These are, of course, all from The Row.

Kendall Jenner wore a straight-off-the-runway outfit by The Row for dinner on Tuesday, July 2. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Not only did the model dedicate her casual outfit to her all-time favorite label; she even referenced the look's debut. A quick search will reveal Jenner (and possibly her stylist, Dani Michelle) pulled the outfit directly from The Row's Summer 2024 runway. Jenner's separates are a clear copy-and-paste, from the deliberately revealed white undershirt to the slouch of the trousers.

The only tweaks Jenner made were on a smaller scale—namely, in her accessories. She swapped the catwalk's French Riviera-esque straw tote for a smaller East-West bag. Instead of casual leather slides, she stepped into a pair of her best ballet flats.

Usually, the model saves her runway references for red carpet appearances, just like Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa, and the Hadids (among other archival fashion fans). Jenner's most recent vintage pulls involved her Met Gala looks. Bringing the runway into her street style—albeit in a luxurious upgrade to standard-issue tees and trousers—is rare.

Kendall Jenner's dinner outfit first appeared on The Row's Summer 2024 runway, showcased in Paris. (Image credit: The Row)

If The Row has a million fans, Kendall Jenner is the biggest. If The Row has only one fan, it's still Kendall Jenner. As a devotee of all things crisp, clean, and minimal in her off-duty style, Jenner is naturally the first to wear dozens of The Row's pieces (and wear them on repeat). Her extensive collection includes leather ballerinas, upscale flip-flops, voluminous tote bags, and understated suiting. She's not alone: Jennifer Lawrence and close friend Hailey Bieber are also avid collectors of all things including The Row's tags.

Last night's minimalist dinner outfit was a return to form. Jenner kicked off summer 2024 by dressing in vacation mode, sharing snaps on Instagram of wanderlust-inducing outfits from a sheer Khaite dress for a trip to Spain to a bikini paired with an Old Hollywood vintage hair scarf.

Then, Jenner switched style gears for a stop in Paris. After walking the Vogue World runway in a sheer Simone Rocha for Jean Paul Gaultier gown, Jenner went on a date with Bad Bunny in a Jacquemus LBD; she also frolicked with the singer through the Louvre museum, barefoot and in a black skirt set.

Earlier this summer, Jenner wore a custom Khaite dress in a shade of sunset lavender. (Image credit: @kendalljenner)

In Paris, Kendall Jenner wore an ethereal sheer dress by Simone Rocha for Jean Paul Gaultier. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that Kendall Jenner is back on U.S. soil, she's back in a version of her day-to-day uniform. Slouchy crewneck sweaters, oversize trousers, and demure footwear are all fixtures in her wardrobe regardless of the designer. (And, they're all pieces anyone can emulate at various price points. Who doesn't love a relatable style moment?) But if there was any label to commence Jenner's return to everyday outfit inspiration, it was always going to be The Row.

