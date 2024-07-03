Kendall Jenner Copy and Pastes Her Dinner Outfit From The Row's Runway, With Two Minimalist Twists
No one is a bigger fan of the Olsen twins' label than she is.
As surely as the sun rises and sets each day, as surely as the sky outside is blue, Kendall Jenner surely incorporates something from The Row into her everyday outfits. But last night, Jenner went a step further than re-wearing her $820 Row flats or supersized minimalist tote from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's insider-beloved brand. She wore an entire look pulled from The Row's Summer 2024 runway.
Days after a whirlwind trip to Paris, Jenner stopped by the New York City hotspot Buvette on Tuesday, July 2, for dinner with Marc Kalman (an ex-boyfriend of fellow model Bella Hadid). Fashion followers will be less interested in her company and more in her perfectly oversize, classically Jenner styling. Her dinner outfit started with an intentionally oversize black T-shirt with a second white tee peeking out from underneath. On the bottom, she added a pair of pleated mohair trousers cinched with a black leather belt. These are, of course, all from The Row.
Not only did the model dedicate her casual outfit to her all-time favorite label; she even referenced the look's debut. A quick search will reveal Jenner (and possibly her stylist, Dani Michelle) pulled the outfit directly from The Row's Summer 2024 runway. Jenner's separates are a clear copy-and-paste, from the deliberately revealed white undershirt to the slouch of the trousers.
The only tweaks Jenner made were on a smaller scale—namely, in her accessories. She swapped the catwalk's French Riviera-esque straw tote for a smaller East-West bag. Instead of casual leather slides, she stepped into a pair of her best ballet flats.
Usually, the model saves her runway references for red carpet appearances, just like Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa, and the Hadids (among other archival fashion fans). Jenner's most recent vintage pulls involved her Met Gala looks. Bringing the runway into her street style—albeit in a luxurious upgrade to standard-issue tees and trousers—is rare.
If The Row has a million fans, Kendall Jenner is the biggest. If The Row has only one fan, it's still Kendall Jenner. As a devotee of all things crisp, clean, and minimal in her off-duty style, Jenner is naturally the first to wear dozens of The Row's pieces (and wear them on repeat). Her extensive collection includes leather ballerinas, upscale flip-flops, voluminous tote bags, and understated suiting. She's not alone: Jennifer Lawrence and close friend Hailey Bieber are also avid collectors of all things including The Row's tags.
Last night's minimalist dinner outfit was a return to form. Jenner kicked off summer 2024 by dressing in vacation mode, sharing snaps on Instagram of wanderlust-inducing outfits from a sheer Khaite dress for a trip to Spain to a bikini paired with an Old Hollywood vintage hair scarf.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Then, Jenner switched style gears for a stop in Paris. After walking the Vogue World runway in a sheer Simone Rocha for Jean Paul Gaultier gown, Jenner went on a date with Bad Bunny in a Jacquemus LBD; she also frolicked with the singer through the Louvre museum, barefoot and in a black skirt set.
Now that Kendall Jenner is back on U.S. soil, she's back in a version of her day-to-day uniform. Slouchy crewneck sweaters, oversize trousers, and demure footwear are all fixtures in her wardrobe regardless of the designer. (And, they're all pieces anyone can emulate at various price points. Who doesn't love a relatable style moment?) But if there was any label to commence Jenner's return to everyday outfit inspiration, it was always going to be The Row.
Shop Kendall Jenner's Minimalist Outfit
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Blake Lively Has a Rather Racy Response To a Rather Attractive Instagram Photo of Her Husband, Ryan Reynolds
Reynolds is on the road—in China, specifically—promoting his new movie, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
'Janet Planet' Is the Latest Must-See Entry in the Mother-Daughter Movie Canon
The sweet A24 movie marks the feature debut of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Kylie Jenner Is “Protective” of Her Relationship with Timothée Chalamet, But the Two Are Apparently Still Going Strong
After not being photographed together in five months, the collective world was starting to wonder, you know.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Dua Lipa Serves an All-Black, Leather and Vintage Gucci Look Even in the Summer Heat
She's keeping up her edgy aesthetic even as temperatures rise.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Princess Beatrice Gives a Classic Floral Midi Dress the Royal Treatment
Her exact dress is still available to shop.
By India Roby Published
-
Sophie Turner Embraces Summer's Most Whimsical Shirt Trend
She's having a Little Bo Peep summer.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Sends a Message in a Slogan Crop Top and $6,300 Dior Basket Bag
Her latest tee made a reference to one of her own songs.
By India Roby Published
-
These Olympics Fashion Collabs Are Going for Style Gold
Olympics fashion collaborations are coming in fast and furious.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Pairs a New Hybrid Shoe Trend With...Sally Rooney's New Book?
Forget the shoes—where can I get a copy of her book?
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski Pairs Her Tomato Girl Slip Dress With Trendy Under-100 Sneakers
Plus a pair of under-$100 sneakers.
By India Roby Published
-
Dua Lipa Transforms a White T-Shirt Into a Skirt—and Endorses an Inventive New Trend
She's not the first celebrity to completely reinvent a familiar piece.
By Julia Gray Published