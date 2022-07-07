Kim Kardashian and North West Are Taking Mother-Daughter Style to New Heights at Paris Couture Fashion Week

Let's talk about those matching nose rings.

ean-Paul Gaultier : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023
(Image credit: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain / Getty)
Kim Kardashian is finding her feet as a full-fledged fashionista in her own right, and North West—who has two style icons for parents—is right there with her.

While in Paris for Couture Fashion Week, the mother-daughter duo has been making waves with their coordinated high-fashion looks, and there are some honestly history book-worthy outfits in there—and not just when Kim finally got to walk the Balenciaga catwalk like she was born to do. "What an honor to walk in a couture show!" she wrote on Instagram.

As for hers and North's lewks, in no particular order, there was the haute neon vibe they struck on day two, with Kim in neon Balenciaga Pantaleggings, a neon camo t-shirt, spacey black sunglasses, and a silver Balenciaga shoulder bag. North went for a royal blue outfit with an oversized jacket and square sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian and North West are seen during the Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2022 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Photo by Marc Piasecki / Getty)

North West and Kim Kardashian are seen on July 5, 2022 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Photo by MEGA / Getty)

Then there was this situation, with the mom and kid wearing matching oval-shaped sunglasses and nose ring chains (which I'm assuming are clip-ons). This, amazingly, is the look they wore to share the front row at Jean-Paul Gaultier with Anna Wintour. Casual things and all that.

Jean Paul Gaultier : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023

(Image credit: Photo by Foc Kan / Getty)

Jean-Paul Gaultier : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023

(Image credit: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain / Getty)

There was also the day Kim went for a black velvet Balenciaga (I'm assuming) catsuit—or Pantacatsuit very possibly—with white sunglasses, and North took a page out of dad Kanye's fashion book in a grungy sweatshirt by Balenciaga, baggy black pants and giant black combat boots.

North West and Kim Kardashian are seen on July 6, 2022 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Photo by MEGA / Getty)

Probably the pair's most low-key look during the week was their coordinating in all-black, with Kim in yet another elevated onesie by Balenciaga and a furry handbag (cute!), and North in an oversized glittery black jacket over her signature black pants and giant boots.

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 - Day Two

(Image credit: Photo by Marc Piasecki / Getty)

Something tells me this isn't the last we'll be seeing of these two's matchy-matchy high-fashion antics.

