Kim Kardashian and North West Are Taking Mother-Daughter Style to New Heights at Paris Couture Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian is finding her feet as a full-fledged fashionista in her own right, and North West—who has two style icons for parents—is right there with her.

While in Paris for Couture Fashion Week, the mother-daughter duo has been making waves with their coordinated high-fashion looks, and there are some honestly history book-worthy outfits in there—and not just when Kim finally got to walk the Balenciaga catwalk like she was born to do. "What an honor to walk in a couture show!" she wrote on Instagram.

As for hers and North's lewks, in no particular order, there was the haute neon vibe they struck on day two, with Kim in neon Balenciaga Pantaleggings, a neon camo t-shirt, spacey black sunglasses, and a silver Balenciaga shoulder bag. North went for a royal blue outfit with an oversized jacket and square sunglasses.

Then there was this situation, with the mom and kid wearing matching oval-shaped sunglasses and nose ring chains (which I'm assuming are clip-ons). This, amazingly, is the look they wore to share the front row at Jean-Paul Gaultier with Anna Wintour. Casual things and all that.

There was also the day Kim went for a black velvet Balenciaga (I'm assuming) catsuit—or Pantacatsuit very possibly—with white sunglasses, and North took a page out of dad Kanye's fashion book in a grungy sweatshirt by Balenciaga, baggy black pants and giant black combat boots.

Probably the pair's most low-key look during the week was their coordinating in all-black, with Kim in yet another elevated onesie by Balenciaga and a furry handbag (cute!), and North in an oversized glittery black jacket over her signature black pants and giant boots.

Something tells me this isn't the last we'll be seeing of these two's matchy-matchy high-fashion antics.