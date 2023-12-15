Kristen Stewart, Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz Are The Ultimate “Ladies Who Lunch”

Move over Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda—there’s a new batch of leading ladies who lunch.

In celebration of Penélope Cruz’s new movie, Ferrari, actress Kristen Stewart threw a star-studded luncheon at the Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills on Thursday, Dec. 14, and both Cruz, Stewart and attendee Salma Hayek understood the assignment.

Stewart—who co-hosted the event alongside Hayek—rocked a colorful Chanel ensemble, featuring a floral tank top and high-waisted tweed, multi-colored pinstripe pants.

The woman of honor, Cruz, wore a bridal white tweed minidress from Chanel, complete with silver buttons and a scalloped collar. The 49-year-old actress paired the look with striped sheer tops, a quilted shoulder bag, two-toned slingback heels and Camélia hair bows.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not to be outdone, Hayek donned a brown, leather maxi dress with an asymmetrical neckline and visible stitching, along with matching open-toed heels accompanied by both gold and silver jewelry.

Cruz stars opposite actor Adam Driver in Ferrari, Michael Mann’s biopic of the luxury car company’s executive, Enzo. Cruz plays Enzo’s wife, Laura, and has described the film and her portrayal as a “beautiful homage to all the women that continue to live in the shadows of men.”

The luncheon was, to no surprise, a star-studded event, featuring appearances from Patricia Arquette, Eizwa González, Alicia Silverstone, Vin Diesel, and Geena Davis—just to name a few.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The celebratory event marked a reunion of sorts for Cruz and Hayek, who starred in the 2006 film Bandidas together a whopping 17 years ago. Last year, while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cruz dished on the warm welcome she received from Hayek.

“I was coming here for two months and I didn’t know anyone here,” Cruz said at the time. “And (Salma) picked me up and said: ‘You’re not going to the hotel. You’re coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning and you’re going to feel very lonely.’”

Cruz certainly isn’t lonely now, especially after such a fabulous lunch thrown in her honor by friends who are loving as they are fashionable.