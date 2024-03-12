Kristen Stewart Endorses the No-Pants Trend Once Again

The actress wore cable-knit briefs during a day out in New York City.

Kristen Stewart
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristen Stewart is on a fiery fashion streak that can't be stopped. On Monday, March 11, Stewart pulled off a series of three outfits in one day while in New York City. Less than 24 hours later, she might have outdone herself with a jaw-dropping, no-pants look. 

Before she stepped into a black SUV, Stewart was spotted on the cobblestone streets of Manhattan wearing a statement outfit that was undeniably risqué. The 33-year-old slipped into a cropped button-down shirt, which was fastened at the top in a way that unveiled a nude bralette underneath. 

That wasn't even the most daring part about her look. Below the waist, Stewart decided to go completely pantless, wearing a pair of cream cable knit hot pants adorned with dark brown trimming.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart flaunted a pair of cable knit hot pants before hopping into a black SUV.

(Image credit: Alamy)

For her accessories, Stewart kept things simple to let her pants do the talking. The Love Lies Bleeding actress wore a pair of pointed plum-colored pumps. She also carried her beloved quilted Chanel vanity case—one of the go-to handbags for the house's loyal brand ambassador.

Stewart also kept her glam fairly laid-back, going for a no-makeup look and slicking her brunette hair into a casual wavy style. 

Committing to the no-pants trend wasn't just Stewart's idea: She collaborated with longtime stylist Tara Swennen on the look.

Kristen Stewart wearing no pants

A closer look at Kristen Stewart's no-pants look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stewart’s pantless moment comes just a week after she test drove the no-pants trend during the premiere of her film, Love Lies Bleeding. On the red carpet, the actress wore an ultra-high-cut black bodysuit by Ukrainian label Bettter. She styled the piece with the brand’s black blazer, which gracefully fell off her shoulders.

Kristen Stewart at the Love Lies Bleeding premiere

Kristen Stewart first wore the no-pants look at A24's Love Lies Bleeding premiere in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

