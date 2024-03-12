Kristen Stewart Endorses the No-Pants Trend Once Again

Kristen Stewart is on a fiery fashion streak that can't be stopped. On Monday, March 11, Stewart pulled off a series of three outfits in one day while in New York City. Less than 24 hours later, she might have outdone herself with a jaw-dropping, no-pants look.

Before she stepped into a black SUV, Stewart was spotted on the cobblestone streets of Manhattan wearing a statement outfit that was undeniably risqué. The 33-year-old slipped into a cropped button-down shirt, which was fastened at the top in a way that unveiled a nude bralette underneath.

That wasn't even the most daring part about her look. Below the waist, Stewart decided to go completely pantless, wearing a pair of cream cable knit hot pants adorned with dark brown trimming.

Kristen Stewart flaunted a pair of cable knit hot pants before hopping into a black SUV. (Image credit: Alamy)

For her accessories, Stewart kept things simple to let her pants do the talking. The Love Lies Bleeding actress wore a pair of pointed plum-colored pumps. She also carried her beloved quilted Chanel vanity case—one of the go-to handbags for the house's loyal brand ambassador.

Stewart also kept her glam fairly laid-back, going for a no-makeup look and slicking her brunette hair into a casual wavy style.

Committing to the no-pants trend wasn't just Stewart's idea: She collaborated with longtime stylist Tara Swennen on the look.

A closer look at Kristen Stewart's no-pants look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stewart’s pantless moment comes just a week after she test drove the no-pants trend during the premiere of her film, Love Lies Bleeding . On the red carpet, the actress wore an ultra-high-cut black bodysuit by Ukrainian label Bettter . She styled the piece with the brand’s black blazer, which gracefully fell off her shoulders.

Kristen Stewart first wore the no-pants look at A24's Love Lies Bleeding premiere in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)