Kristen Stewart Endorses the No-Pants Trend Once Again

Kristen Stewart is on a fiery fashion streak that can't be stopped. On Monday, March 11, Stewart pulled off a series of three outfits in one day while in New York City. Less than 24 hours later, she might have outdone herself with a jaw-dropping, no-pants look.
Before she stepped into a black SUV, Stewart was spotted on the cobblestone streets of Manhattan wearing a statement outfit that was undeniably risqué. The 33-year-old slipped into a cropped button-down shirt, which was fastened at the top in a way that unveiled a nude bralette underneath.
That wasn't even the most daring part about her look. Below the waist, Stewart decided to go completely pantless, wearing a pair of cream cable knit hot pants adorned with dark brown trimming.
For her accessories, Stewart kept things simple to let her pants do the talking. The Love Lies Bleeding actress wore a pair of pointed plum-colored pumps. She also carried her beloved quilted Chanel vanity case—one of the go-to handbags for the house's loyal brand ambassador.
Stewart also kept her glam fairly laid-back, going for a no-makeup look and slicking her brunette hair into a casual wavy style.
Committing to the no-pants trend wasn't just Stewart's idea: She collaborated with longtime stylist Tara Swennen on the look.
Stewart’s pantless moment comes just a week after she test drove the no-pants trend during the premiere of her film, Love Lies Bleeding. On the red carpet, the actress wore an ultra-high-cut black bodysuit by Ukrainian label Bettter. She styled the piece with the brand’s black blazer, which gracefully fell off her shoulders.
Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes engaging stories ranging from shopping pieces to trend reports. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren covered fashion and beauty for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor, with a specific focus on e-commerce. She also held editorial roles at Town & Country, Into The Gloss, and Philadelphia Style Magazine. Lauren earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, with a minor in Journalism, from the University of Pennsylvania. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
