Kristen Stewart Pulls Off Three Punk Outfit Changes in One Day

Kristen Stewart continues to have her finger on the sartorial pulse. A week after she nearly stopped traffic with her no-pants look at the Love Lies Bleeding premiere in Los Angeles, the actress returned to New York City with a bang.

In the span of a day, Stewart wore not just one, but three outfits, putting a unique pop-punk spin on each look.

Stewart was photographed in New York City on Monday, March 11, promoting her latest project in an episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The 33-year-old arrived at the Ed Sullivan Theater wearing a barely-there fringe ensemble from the Mônot Pre-Fall 2024 collection. Her evening glam, styled by Tara Swennen, featured a backless halter bodice, which was adorned with see-through fringe draping at the front, and a black maxi-length skirt.

Stewart also wore mesh Wolford stockings with black Chanel stilettos (no surprise here, given that she is a brand ambassador for the French luxury house). She completed her look with a black quilted Chanel vanity case and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Kristen Stewart wore Mônot while filming an episode for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the recording, Stewart left the theater in a casual outfit change. She swapped out her runway look for a white vintage Champion baby tee emblazoned with the words "Camp Stewart" on it. She also wore a black midi skirt, channeling that of a gorpcore camp counselor. She paired her outfit with a leather moto jacket, black knee-high socks, and white Vans sneakers.

The actress put on a black baseball cap over her brunette pixie cut and carried the same Chanel quilted leather bag in hand.

Later in the evening, Stewart changed into a leather moto jacket, a vintage white tee, a black midi skirt, and white sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Acne Studios Belted Leather Biker Jacket $1,800 at Net-a-Porter

Stewart's late-night sighting wasn't the only appearance she made that day. Earlier in the afternoon, the Twilight star was spotted running errands in SoHo.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Love Lies Bleeding actress wore a three-piece suit from Tibi while running errands in SoHo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stewart opted for a three-piece set from Tibi. Her suited co-ord included a cropped gray vest, high-waisted trousers, and a matching long coat.

Tibi Marit Pleated Recycled Woven Wide-Leg Pants $445 at Net-a-Porter

The actress added a rock-and-roll element to the workwear look, wearing a silver chain necklace and rings. She also threw on a pair of black shades, patent leather Santoni loafers, and her trusty Chanel purse.

Stewart's time in New York follows her appearance at the Love Lies Bleeding red carpet in Los Angeles, where she arguably wore her most revealing look yet.

Kristen Stewart wore a high-waisted bodysuit from Bettter at A24's Love Lies Bleeding premiere in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the occasion, the actress slipped on a high-waisted black bodysuit by the Ukrainian label Bettter. She also wore the brand's oversized blazer with thigh-high stockings and Chanel heels.

Stewart's impressive outfit changes, and her daring Love Lies Bleeding premiere ensemble, signal a new style era for the actress. She is unapologetically experimenting with emerging trends and bold looks, making them what seems to be a permanent element of her wardrobe.