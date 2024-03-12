Kristen Stewart Pulls Off Three Punk Outfit Changes in One Day

Kristen Stewart continues to have her finger on the sartorial pulse. A week after she nearly stopped traffic with her no-pants look at the Love Lies Bleeding premiere in Los Angeles, the actress returned to New York City with a bang.
In the span of a day, Stewart wore not just one, but three outfits, putting a unique pop-punk spin on each look.
Stewart was photographed in New York City on Monday, March 11, promoting her latest project in an episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The 33-year-old arrived at the Ed Sullivan Theater wearing a barely-there fringe ensemble from the Mônot Pre-Fall 2024 collection. Her evening glam, styled by Tara Swennen, featured a backless halter bodice, which was adorned with see-through fringe draping at the front, and a black maxi-length skirt.
Stewart also wore mesh Wolford stockings with black Chanel stilettos (no surprise here, given that she is a brand ambassador for the French luxury house). She completed her look with a black quilted Chanel vanity case and Ray-Ban sunglasses.
After the recording, Stewart left the theater in a casual outfit change. She swapped out her runway look for a white vintage Champion baby tee emblazoned with the words "Camp Stewart" on it. She also wore a black midi skirt, channeling that of a gorpcore camp counselor. She paired her outfit with a leather moto jacket, black knee-high socks, and white Vans sneakers.
The actress put on a black baseball cap over her brunette pixie cut and carried the same Chanel quilted leather bag in hand.
Stewart's late-night sighting wasn't the only appearance she made that day. Earlier in the afternoon, the Twilight star was spotted running errands in SoHo.
Stewart opted for a three-piece set from Tibi. Her suited co-ord included a cropped gray vest, high-waisted trousers, and a matching long coat.
The actress added a rock-and-roll element to the workwear look, wearing a silver chain necklace and rings. She also threw on a pair of black shades, patent leather Santoni loafers, and her trusty Chanel purse.
Stewart's time in New York follows her appearance at the Love Lies Bleeding red carpet in Los Angeles, where she arguably wore her most revealing look yet.
For the occasion, the actress slipped on a high-waisted black bodysuit by the Ukrainian label Bettter. She also wore the brand's oversized blazer with thigh-high stockings and Chanel heels.
Stewart's impressive outfit changes, and her daring Love Lies Bleeding premiere ensemble, signal a new style era for the actress. She is unapologetically experimenting with emerging trends and bold looks, making them what seems to be a permanent element of her wardrobe.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
The Wildest and Worst Golden Globes Dresses
We love a big swing, but...
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
13 Products a Beauty Editor Trusts to Fight Rosacea
Flare-ups are a thing of the past.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Dr. Idriss Skincare Fades My Discoloration Faster Than a Laser
Now, the range is finally on Sephora shelves.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Da'Vine Joy Randolph's Red Carpet Fashion Is as Triumphant as Her Résumé
Not only is the Oscar winner a breakout film star, she's a fashion darling on the rise.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Rewears Kate Moss’ Sheer Dress From Givenchy's 1996 Archive
It hasn't been seen since 1996.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Nearly-Naked Silver Florals Are in Full Bloom at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Celebrities put a charming spin on the barely-there trend.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
All the Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 Oscars
The must-see looks end awards season on a satisfying note.
By Emma Childs Last updated
-
Katie Holmes' Beloved Frankie Shop Coat Is a True Closet Staple
Apparently, her wardrobe wouldn't be complete without it.
By Melony Forcier Published
-
Chrissy Teigen's Naked Dress Is Coated in Sheer Panels
Courtesy of Saint Laurent.
By Melony Forcier Published
-
Sophie Turner Proves Once Again That Uggs Are the Coziest Travel Shoes
Her travel style is so relatable.
By India Roby Published
-
Sophie Turner Wears the Same Unconventional Outfit for the Front Row and Date Night
Outfit repeating done right.
By Melony Forcier Published