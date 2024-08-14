In the year 2013, bandeau bras were the must-have item on everyone's shopping list. The undergarment was trending hard in Pinterest, alongside now-defunct trends like circle scarves and high-low dresses. After a decade-long hiatus, the style is slowly making its way back into mainstream fashion. In fact, Kylie Jenner just wore one for a cover shoot at British Vogue.

On August 13, the reality TV star shared a behind-the-scenes look at her September issue photo shoot, styled by Ib Kamara. Posing with a cup of tea in hand, Jenner was dressed in her "grandmacore" best—plus a bandeau bra top.

Kylie Jenner revives the bandeau bra trend on-set for a photoshoot. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Though formerly paired with feather tattoos and skinny jeans, Jenner's styling was much more current. Her look included a floral skirt, a butter yellow cardigan (another 2010s favorite), and a black bandeau top.

Once only available in pastel lace, modern versions of the bandeau are much more elevated. Jenner's, for example, featured a poplin fabric and ruching throughout. The outfit was finished simply with strappy black sandals—specifically, a $645 pair from Manolo Blahnik.

Kylie Jenner posed in her modernized bandeau bra while on set. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

This ensemble may feel a bit tame for Jenner, who is generally known for her curve-hugging 'fits and spicy swimwear. (See: The backless black dress she wore for her 27th birthday during a Bahamas vacation last weekend.) But lately, the mogul has been leaning into the trendy "cottagecore" aesthetic. And though this look does show a bit of skin—thanks to our dear friend the bandeau—the outfit as a whole falls squarely into the "grandmacore" category, a close relative of the original aesthetic.