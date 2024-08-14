Kylie Jenner Brings Back a 2013 Bra Top Trend Like Only She Can

The bandeau has made her return.

Kylie Jenner wears a bandeau top with a cup of tea
(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)
In the year 2013, bandeau bras were the must-have item on everyone's shopping list. The undergarment was trending hard in Pinterest, alongside now-defunct trends like circle scarves and high-low dresses. After a decade-long hiatus, the style is slowly making its way back into mainstream fashion. In fact, Kylie Jenner just wore one for a cover shoot at British Vogue.

On August 13, the reality TV star shared a behind-the-scenes look at her September issue photo shoot, styled by Ib Kamara. Posing with a cup of tea in hand, Jenner was dressed in her "grandmacore" best—plus a bandeau bra top.

kylie jenner wears a black bra top and cardigan for her british vogue cover

Kylie Jenner revives the bandeau bra trend on-set for a photoshoot.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Though formerly paired with feather tattoos and skinny jeans, Jenner's styling was much more current. Her look included a floral skirt, a butter yellow cardigan (another 2010s favorite), and a black bandeau top.

Brigette Bandeau Top Black Linen
Brigette Bandeau Top Black Linen

Shipley Cotton Cardigan - Lemon
Shipley Cotton Cardigan

Maxirock Panelled Print
Jaded London Maxirock Panelled Print

Once only available in pastel lace, modern versions of the bandeau are much more elevated. Jenner's, for example, featured a poplin fabric and ruching throughout. The outfit was finished simply with strappy black sandals—specifically, a $645 pair from Manolo Blahnik.

kylie jenner wears a black bra top and cardigan for her british vogue cover

Kylie Jenner posed in her modernized bandeau bra while on set.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Black Ninfemu Mules
Manolo Blahnik Black Ninfemu Mules

This ensemble may feel a bit tame for Jenner, who is generally known for her curve-hugging 'fits and spicy swimwear. (See: The backless black dress she wore for her 27th birthday during a Bahamas vacation last weekend.) But lately, the mogul has been leaning into the trendy "cottagecore" aesthetic. And though this look does show a bit of skin—thanks to our dear friend the bandeau—the outfit as a whole falls squarely into the "grandmacore" category, a close relative of the original aesthetic.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

