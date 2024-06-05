Katie Holmes is the queen of casual dressing and a loyal fan of relaxed-yet-polished garments. The actress can make anything from a giant gym T-shirt to a slip dress or barn jacket look polished and purposeful. Yesterday, June 4, Holmes elevated her usual laid-back silhouettes while also making a trend prediction: Butter yellow is in fact the color trend to rule summer 2024, and it pairs surprisingly well with black accessories.

Holmes walked around Manhattan, en route to dinner with her mother, in a silky butter yellow midi dress. Over the top, she wore a collared navy-black shirt jacket with rolled-up sleeves.

She kept the rest of the outfit dark, off-setting the delicate feel of the dress. The fashion icon also carried a black leather handbag and wore black Chanel double-strap Mary Jane cap-toe flats over black ankle socks. She finished off the look with large oval tortoiseshell sunglasses and a long gold lariat necklace. Exact credits for her butter-and-black look haven't yet been shared by Holmes or her stylist, Brie Welch.

Katie Holmes makes a subtle statement in a butter yellow slip dress. (Image credit: Backgrid one time use)

When Marie Claire spoke to a trend forecaster earlier this year, she called butter yellow one of the six color trends of Spring 2024 (see also: "glacial blue" and "apricot crush"). And Holmes seems committed to the shade. Just yesterday, she also wore a butter yellow T-shirt with wide-leg white jeans, paired again with tortoiseshell frames and black cap-toe ballet flats.

"Yellow is a great way to bring sunshine into your wardrobe," Caroline Maguire, fashion director at Shopbop, told Marie Claire. Many fashion houses, and Holmes, seem to agree. Brands like Altuzarra, Bottega Veneta, Loewe, and Jacquemus have embraced buttery top coats, midi dresses, rompers, and more. "Ulla Johnson and 3.1 Philip Lim took a strong liking to this hue, too," Maguire added.

Test-driving the shade in a slinky slip dress is also classic Holmes. This May, she's been out and about in a black slip dress with a '90s bra peeking out from underneath and velveteen Mary Janes on her feet.

Holmes recently announced that she'd be putting her effortless style to good use with a new collection with French fashion brand A.P.C. "I don't like to have a lot of stuff...I just like to be able to have pieces that I like and that are just normal," she told Marie Claire earlier this week, eventually boiling her fashion sense down to "cool without being stuck up."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A slip dress in a How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days-yellow is certainly that. Scroll to shop Katie Holmes's butter yellow look below.

Shop Butter Yellow Slip Dresses Inspired by Katie Holmes

Dannijo Deep V Multi Strap Midi Slip Dress $249 at Revolve

Satine Double Strap Mary Jane Flat $154.95 at Nordstrom