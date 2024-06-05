Katie Holmes is the queen of casual dressing and a loyal fan of relaxed-yet-polished garments. The actress can make anything from a giant gym T-shirt to a slip dress or barn jacket look polished and purposeful. Yesterday, June 4, Holmes elevated her usual laid-back silhouettes while also making a trend prediction: Butter yellow is in fact the color trend to rule summer 2024, and it pairs surprisingly well with black accessories.
Holmes walked around Manhattan, en route to dinner with her mother, in a silky butter yellow midi dress. Over the top, she wore a collared navy-black shirt jacket with rolled-up sleeves.
She kept the rest of the outfit dark, off-setting the delicate feel of the dress. The fashion icon also carried a black leather handbag and wore black Chanel double-strap Mary Jane cap-toe flats over black ankle socks. She finished off the look with large oval tortoiseshell sunglasses and a long gold lariat necklace. Exact credits for her butter-and-black look haven't yet been shared by Holmes or her stylist, Brie Welch.
When Marie Claire spoke to a trend forecaster earlier this year, she called butter yellow one of the six color trends of Spring 2024 (see also: "glacial blue" and "apricot crush"). And Holmes seems committed to the shade. Just yesterday, she also wore a butter yellow T-shirt with wide-leg white jeans, paired again with tortoiseshell frames and black cap-toe ballet flats.
"Yellow is a great way to bring sunshine into your wardrobe," Caroline Maguire, fashion director at Shopbop, told Marie Claire. Many fashion houses, and Holmes, seem to agree. Brands like Altuzarra, Bottega Veneta, Loewe, and Jacquemus have embraced buttery top coats, midi dresses, rompers, and more. "Ulla Johnson and 3.1 Philip Lim took a strong liking to this hue, too," Maguire added.
Test-driving the shade in a slinky slip dress is also classic Holmes. This May, she's been out and about in a black slip dress with a '90s bra peeking out from underneath and velveteen Mary Janes on her feet.
Holmes recently announced that she'd be putting her effortless style to good use with a new collection with French fashion brand A.P.C. "I don't like to have a lot of stuff...I just like to be able to have pieces that I like and that are just normal," she told Marie Claire earlier this week, eventually boiling her fashion sense down to "cool without being stuck up."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
A slip dress in a How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days-yellow is certainly that. Scroll to shop Katie Holmes's butter yellow look below.
Shop Butter Yellow Slip Dresses Inspired by Katie Holmes
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
-
It's Time to Reconsider Overalls
They're having a summer comeback.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren’t Invited to Trooping the Colour for the Second Year In a Row
In the two iterations of the annual birthday parade since Harry’s father, King Charles, took the throne, the Sussexes have been snubbed both times.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Anthropologie’s First Adaptive Clothes Are By and For Fashion Girls
Each piece modifies an existing bestseller to suit women with disabilities.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Overalls Are the One-And-Done Summer Outfit Insiders Can All Agree On
They're having a summer comeback.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Bravely Travels in White Wide-Leg Jeans and a Matching Canvas Bag
She's just as cool when she's in transit.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Dakota Fanning's Best Summer Dresses Are All Worth Shopping
She's spent the week in must-have styles.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Princess Beatrice Royally Upgrades Closet Staples Including a White Shirt and Pleated Skirt
Princess Beatrice wore the closet staple with a crisp pleated skirt.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Revives the Leopard Print Trend in Dior's Front Row
She touched down in Scotland to make a statement.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Hailey Bieber Proves a Strapless Maternity Suit Is an Office-Appropriate Work Outfit
Can she settle the great summer office outfit debate?
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kendall Jenner Is Pure Romance in a Sheer Dress for Her Spanish Getaway
This isn't your average travel outfit.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Lawrence Packs the Double Denim Trend and $890 Mesh Flats Into Her Travel Outfit
Both are infinitely worth copying.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated